Inspired by the
form of our products
Our Emotionally Intelligent forms are born from our products
and create our flexible and expressive design system.
A Unique, Interactive
and Responsive System
In their core state, our shapes are simple and static. But in motion
and when connected to other elements, the shape is fluid.
Constantly adapting and responding to their surroundings.
Emotionally Intelligent
Form Layouts
We use our EI forms in flexible ways depending on
whether our layout is expressive or functional.
Our ‘Connect mode’ is where we directly pair people
and products to show LG design with real people in mind.
The Lens
Our EI lens gives our design system intelligence and warmth.
By creating a visual link with the background image,
we can use it as unifying and distinctive device.