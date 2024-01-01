Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Our Voice

Our voice must always speak for our brand belief, Life's Good.
It means we strive for ensuring Life’s Good around the world through our voice.

  • Emotionally

    We write with a smile

    Our writing is full of emotion,
    warmth and positivity.

  • Intelligent

    We write with insight

    Our writing dramatizes
    the details that make life better.

  • Design

    We write with Design

    Our writing is stylized for readability,
    legibility, and digital optimization.

Principles

Our voice principles come from our design philosophy, Emotionally Intelligent Design.
We always write with a smile, insight, and design.

Emotionally Intelligent Design

How our voice flexes

We might dial up each principle when we’re

With a smile With insight With design

What’s next? Explore brand elements