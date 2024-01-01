We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Our Voice
Our voice must always speak for our brand belief, Life's Good.
It means we strive for ensuring Life’s Good around the world through our voice.
-
Emotionally
We write with a smile
Our writing is full of emotion,
warmth and positivity.
-
Intelligent
We write with insight
Our writing dramatizes
the details that make life better.
-
Design
We write with Design
Our writing is stylized for readability,
legibility, and digital optimization.
Principles
Our voice principles come from our design philosophy, Emotionally Intelligent Design.
We always write with a smile, insight, and design.
How our voice flexes
We might dial up each principle when we’re