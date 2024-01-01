We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FAQs
What is AI on LG Washing Machine?
LG's AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyze the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps protect fabrics, ensuring your precious clothes look their best for longer. With 6-motion technology utilizing AI, the washing machine provides an effective wash with fewer* moving parts, designed to make it last longer and save more energy.
*Simplified compared to motors separated by belts and pulleys.
How does AI Wash cycle work?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD™* function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the matching cycle is selected on the Dryer without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg.
*AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
*AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.
What is the AI Dry™ cycle?
The AI Dry™* cycle is a cycle that dries clothing to its optimal condition according to its characteristics. This cycle detects the weight, material, and humidity of the laundry, and automatically sets up the most adequate temperature and drying time.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry™ should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected].