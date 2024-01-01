Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Electronics has been designing every side of life for generations.
Bringing a smile to technology. Balancing warmth and innovations.
Everything we design is guided by our Design Philosophy.

  • Emotionally

    We bring warmth

  • Intelligent

    and innovation

  • Design

    to all we design

We bring warmth and innovation to
everything we design.

Moving forward, we want to ensure that our approach to design blends logic and magic.
That our identity is guided by a clear philosophy.
And ultimately, that our execution delivers on our mission and core values.

So we’ve developed a design philosophy that guides all our design decisions.
It means every experience we create can help people feel Life’s Good.

Our core elements

Coming to life
through our identity