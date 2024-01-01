We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics has been designing every side of life for generations.
Bringing a smile to technology. Balancing warmth and innovations.
Everything we design is guided by our Design Philosophy.
-
Emotionally
We bring warmth
-
Intelligent
and innovation
-
Design
to all we design
We bring warmth and innovation to
everything we design.
Moving forward, we want to ensure that our approach to design blends logic and magic.
That our identity is guided by a clear philosophy.
And ultimately, that our execution delivers on our mission and core values.
So we’ve developed a design philosophy that guides all our design decisions.
It means every experience we create can help people feel Life’s Good.