Reports

We accurately assess and transparently share our performance.
This is crucial for sustainability, and it is within our awareness
that our journey is marked by our actions and achievements.

Sustainability reports

We have published our 18th Sustainability Report in 2024.
We will continue to share our sustainability activities and performance transparently.

2023-2024 Sustainability Report
 file download

Archive

Title Year Language
Sustainability report file download
Environmental report file download

Sustainable Finance

ESG Framework
 file download
The certificate by DNV
 file download

Policies

We carry out our policies sincerely, to make sure we grow sustainably.

Environmental policy

Title Category Language
Environmental Policy Environmental Policy file download
Environmental product policy Environmental product policy file download
WEEE instruction Global take-back guidance file download
Battery instruction Global take-back guidance file download

Social policy

Title Category Language
LG Global Human Rights Principles Global Human Rights Principles file download
Safety and Health Policy Safety and Health Policy file download
Global labor policy Global labor policy file download
Global labor policy guidelines Global labor policy guidelines file download
LG supplier code of conduct Supplier code of conduct file download
LG supplier code of conduct guidelines Supplier code of conduct guidelines file download
Diversity&Inclusion policy Diversity&Inclusion policy file download
Conflict minerals due diligence report Conflict minerals due diligence report file download
Guidelines for hazardous substance management in products Guidelines for hazardous substance management in products file download

Governance policy

Title Category Language
LG code of conduct Code of conduct file download
LG code of ethics Code of ethics file download
LG Electronics Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Regulations Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Regulations file download
LG guidelines on independent directors Guidelines on independent directors file download
LG guidelines on expertise and diversity of the board of directors Board guidelines file download
LG Corporate governance charter Corporate governance charter file download
LG Electronics tax policy Tax policy file download

