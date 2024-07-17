We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reports
We accurately assess and transparently share our performance.
This is crucial for sustainability, and it is within our awareness
that our journey is marked by our actions and achievements.
Sustainability reports
We have published our 18th Sustainability Report in 2024. We will continue to share our sustainability activities and performance transparently.
Archive
|Title
|Year
|Language
|Sustainability report
|file download
|Environmental report
|file download
Sustainable Finance
Policies
We carry out our policies sincerely, to make sure we grow sustainably.
Environmental policy
|Title
|Category
|Language
|Environmental Policy
|Environmental Policy
|file download
|Environmental product policy
|Environmental product policy
|file download
|WEEE instruction
|Global take-back guidance
|file download
|Battery instruction
|Global take-back guidance
|file download
Social policy
|Title
|Category
|Language
|LG Global Human Rights Principles
|Global Human Rights Principles
|file download
|Safety and Health Policy
|Safety and Health Policy
|file download
|Global labor policy
|Global labor policy
|file download
|Global labor policy guidelines
|Global labor policy guidelines
|file download
|LG supplier code of conduct
|Supplier code of conduct
|file download
|LG supplier code of conduct guidelines
|Supplier code of conduct guidelines
|file download
|Diversity&Inclusion policy
|Diversity&Inclusion policy
|file download
|Conflict minerals due diligence report
|Conflict minerals due diligence report
|file download
|Guidelines for hazardous substance management in products
|Guidelines for hazardous substance management in products
|file download
Governance policy
|Title
|Category
|Language
|LG code of conduct
|Code of conduct
|file download
|LG code of ethics
|Code of ethics
|file download
|LG Electronics Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Regulations
|Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Regulations
|file download
|LG guidelines on independent directors
|Guidelines on independent directors
|file download
|LG guidelines on expertise and diversity of the board of directors
|Board guidelines
|file download
|LG Corporate governance charter
|Corporate governance charter
|file download
|LG Electronics tax policy
|Tax policy
|file download