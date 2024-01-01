Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
We cut carbon
not create it

Business as usual, is not
business as usual anymore.
We’re changing the way we operate
to achieve carbon neutrality
and ensure all operations use
100% renewable energy by 2030.

Key progress

Key progress

Our ambitious 2030 carbon neutrality goal means taking immediate action. Through continuous process
improvement, we're reducing more greenhouse gas emissions in the entire manufacturing process from
production to use.

Towards
carbon neutrality*

  1. 0%
    2021
  2. 0%
    2022
  3. Carbon
    neutrality
    2030
  • 0.0%
    2021
  • 0.0%
    2022
  • 0%
    2030
  • 0%
    2050
  • *Scope 1 & 2: Reduce an absolute amount of 54.6% by 2030 compared to 2017 (SBTi verification completed in 2021)

How to achieve carbon neutrality

Towards carbon neutrality

We’re committed to a greener future, discovering and creating ways
to reduce carbon emissions through sustainable practices.

Home appliances
manufacturing factory

LG Lighthouse Factory

Lighting the way towards sustainability

The LG Lighthouse Factory is the first household appliance manufacturing facility in Korea and
consumer electronics factory in the US to adopt eco-conscious manufacturing practices. Particularly,
the LG Smart Park Factory in Changwon, Korea, has garnered recognition for successfully implementing
various measures to reduce environmental impact.

A panoramic view of LG Smart Park, a factory located in Changwon.
LG Smart Park (Changwon, Korea)
A panoramic view of LG Tennessee Factory, a factory located in Tennessee in the United States.
LG Tennessee factory (Tennessee, USA)

Collective action
Greater impact

Net-Zero House, created by LG, is a space that
promotes a sustainable future for our planet. It
shows customers how their everyday appliance usage
can have a positive impact on the environment.

Together,
we can make a difference

The climate crisis is a serious challenge that
requires all of us to work together. We're always
striving to find solutions, and you're welcome to
join us. Together, we can build a brighter future!

For the planet

For the planet
Carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality
Circularity

Circularity
Clean technology

Clean technology
For people

For people
Social contributions

Social contributions