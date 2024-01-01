We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Introducing Our Logo
Full of personality, our smiling logo signals humanity
and intelligence.
We always use it with confidence. It's what makes us feel uniquely LG.
Primary LogoFor instant recognition
Logo Color
We have a number of color variants of our logo lockup.
These combinations ensure we can use them against our gradients,
photographic backgrounds and flat colors without compromising legibility.
Logo Spacing
and Partnerships
When using our logo, follow the guidance for clear space so that
it always appears confident and legible. When using it alongside another logo,
refer to our partnership template to ensure equal balance of both logo's.
Digital Logo Play
This is our symbol brought to life with emotion and interaction.
It moves with a warm and witty attitude, is designed for the future
and adapts to consumers' moods and needs.
Digital Logo PlayAllows us to engage and tell stories
-
Appearing
-
Bobbing to music
-
Bowing
-
Look around
-
Amazed
-
Spinning
-
Nodding
-
Wink