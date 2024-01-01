Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Financial information

With our storing competitive edge, we continue to achieve outstanding results in all business areas.

Financial highlights Statment of financial position Income statement Cash flows Financial statements Credit rating

Financial highlights

­­­­ Sales

Operating profit

Financial highlights2021   2022   2023   
Sales73,90883,46784,228
Operating profit(loss)4,0583,5511,151
Net profit(loss)1,4151,8631,151
Total assets53,48255,15660,241
Total liabilities33,33832,66436,742
Total shareholder equity20,09822,49223,499

Consolidated, Unit: KRW(bn) 

Statement of financial position

Current/Non-current assets 

Current/Non-current liabilities

Liabilities/Equity

Statement of financial position2021   2022   2023   
Assets53,48155,15660,241
  - Current assets27,48827,48830,341
  - Non-current assets25,99427,66829,900
Liabilities33,38332,66436,742
  - Current liabilities23,62022,33324,160
  - Non-current liabilites9,76410,33212,582
Equity20,09822,49223,499

Consolidated, Unit: KRW(bn)

Income statement

Income statement2021   2022   2023   
Sales

73,908

83,46784,228
Cost of goods sold

55,011

63,23164,425
Gross profit

18,897

20,23619,803
Operating income (loss)

4,058

3,5513,549
Profit (loss) before income tax3,8392,5401,870
Net profit (loss)1,4151,8631,151

Consolidated, Unit: KRW(bn)

Cash flows

Cash flows2021   2022   2023   
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year5,8966,0526,322
Cash flows from operating activities2,6773,1085,914
Cash flows from investing activities-2,466-3,228-5,290
Cash flows from financing activities-2824481,503
Net increase in case and cash equivalents1602122,165
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year6,0526,3228,488

Consolidated, Unit: KRW(bn) 

Financial statements

  • 2023
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2022
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2021
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2020
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2019
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2018
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2017
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2016
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2015
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2014
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2013
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2012
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2011
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2010
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2009
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2008
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2007
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2006
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2005
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2004
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2003
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2002
    extension : pdf
    4Q Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    4Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    3Q Separate financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2Q Separate financial statements
    Download
  • 2001
    extension : pdf
    2001 Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2001 Audit Report
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2001 Review Report
    Download
  • 2000
    extension : pdf
    2000 Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2000 Audit Report
    Download
    extension : pdf
    2000 Review Report
    Download
  • 1999
    extension : pdf
    1999 Consolidated financial statements
    Download
    extension : pdf
    1999 Audit Report
    Download

Credit rating

Global credit rating

Rating agencyCurrent ratingLast evaluation date
Moody’sBaa2 (Stable)February 2023
S&PBBB (Stable)October 2023

Rating definitions of Moody’s and S&P

Moody’s has rating categories, from Aaa to C. and S&P has 10 rating categories, from AAA to D. Ratings from Aaa to Baa are considered investment-graded by Moody’s, and ratings from AAA to BBB are considered investment-graded by S&P. When rating agencies evaluate a credit rating, they also attach a “rating outlook” to each rating. “Positive” means that a rating may be raised, “Negative” means that a rating may be lowered, and “Stable” means that a rating is not likely to change.

ClassificationMoody’sS&PDefinition
Investment gradeAaa

AAA

Highest quality

Aa

AA

High quality (very strong)

A

A

Upper medium grade (strong)

Baa

BBB

Medium grade

Non-investment gradeBa

BB

Lower medium grade(somewhat speculative)

B

B

Low grade (speculative)

Caa

CCC


Poor quality (may default)

CaCCMost speculative
C

C

No Interest being paid or bankruptcy petition filed

-DIn default

Domestic credit rating

Rating agency

Bond

Current rating

Last evaluation date

KIS

AA

June 2023

KR

AA

May 2023

NICE

AA

May 2023

Bond rating definitions

There are 10 rating categories for bond ratings, from AAA to D. While obligors in rating categories AAA to BBB are considered investment-graded, having more than adequate abilities to meet their financial commitments in a timely fashion, those in rating categories BB to C are believed to contain speculative characteristics in terms of their redemption stability. Obligors in category D are in default.

Rating

Definition

AAA

An obligor rated 'AAA' has unquestionable capacity to redeem its financial obligations, and holds extremely low investment risks.

AA

An obligor rated 'AA' has strong capacity to redeem its financial obligations, although its solvency is relatively weaker than the obligors in the AAA category.

A

An obligor rated 'A' has satisfactory capacity to redeem its financial obligations, although it is somewhat more susceptible to the adverse effects of changes in its business and economic environments than the obligors in the AA rating categories.

BBB

An obligor rated 'BBB' has moderate capacity to redeem its financial obligations, although its capacity is more likely to be weakened by the adverse effects of changes in its business and economic environments than the obligors in the A category.

BB

An obligor rated 'BB' currently has the capacity to redeem its financial obligations. However, it's redemption stability contains speculative characteristics that it cannot be guaranteed in the long-term.

B

An obligor rated 'B' is speculative in meeting its financial commitments. Adverse circumstantial changes are likely to impair the obligor's capacity to pay the interests.

CCC

An obligor rated 'CCC' is highly speculative in meeting its financial commitments.

CC

An obligor rated 'CC' is more speculative than the obligors in the CCC category.

C

An obligor rated 'C' has a high default risk and no capacity for redemption.

An obligor rated 'D' is in default.