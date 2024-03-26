Stock information

Our shareholder returns are made through annual dividends, which are determined by comprehensively considering future strategic investments within the scope of dividend income, financial structure(cash flow etc.) and business environment with a priority on increasing shareholder value and increasing shareholder returns.

In accordance with the mid-to long-term dividend policy announced on March 26th, 2024, we plan to return "more than 25% of net profit (excluding one-off non-recurring profit, based on profit attributable to owners of the parent) of consolidated financial statements, minimum 1,000 won per common share per year" to the shareholders over the next three years (FY2024 ~FY2026).

Starting from the 2024 fiscal year, we will conduct semi-annual dividends, and from the dividend of the 2024 fiscal year, we plan to enhance dividend predictability for investors by first determining the dividend amount and then setting the dividend record date (as resolved by the board of directors).

※ Dividend per share in 2023: Common stock 800 Korean Won, Preferred stock 850 Korean Won