Stock information

Our stock information includes various quotes, chart analyses, and foreign holdings for current and potential investors.

Stock quotes Issued stocks Shareholder composition Dividends

Stock quotes

Issued stocks

Capital stock

ItemNumber of  issued stocksAmount
(in thousands of KRW)

Ratio

(%)

Common stock163,647,814818,239,07090.5
Preferred stock17,185,99285,929,9609.5
Total180,833,806904,169,030100

Changes in capital stock

DateContentType

Quantity

(shares)

Face value per share

(in KRW)

Issued value per share

(in KRW)

Capital after changes

(in thousands of KRW)

2011.12.29Rights offeringCommon stock190,0005,00051,600818,239,070
Preferred stock---85,929,960
2006.02.03Overseas CBCommon stock187,6575,00068,900723,239,070
ConversionPreferred stock---85,929,960
2006.02.02Overseas CBCommon stock438,0495,00068,900722,300,785
ConversionPreferred stock---85,929,960
2006.01.26Overseas CBCommon stock637,3465,00068,900720,110,540
ConversionPreferred stock---85,929,960

Shareholder composition

Shareholder composition Donut graph - LG Corp. : 30%, Domestic investors : 40%, Foreign investors : 30% Number of issued stocks Total 180,833,806 As of Dec. 31th, 2023

 202320222021
LG Corp.30%31%31%
Foreign investors30%28%30%
Domestic investors40%41%39%

The above percentages are based on data collected at the year-end

Dividends

Our shareholder returns are made through annual dividends, which are determined by comprehensively considering future strategic investments within the scope of dividend income, financial structure(cash flow etc.) and business environment with a priority on increasing shareholder value and increasing shareholder returns. 

 

In accordance with the mid-to long-term dividend policy announced on March 26th, 2024, we plan to return "more than 25% of net profit (excluding one-off non-recurring profit, based on profit attributable to owners of the parent) of consolidated financial statements, minimum 1,000 won per common share per year" to the shareholders over the next three years (FY2024 ~FY2026).

 

Starting from the 2024 fiscal year, we will conduct semi-annual dividends, and from the dividend of the 2024 fiscal year, we plan to enhance dividend predictability for investors by first determining the dividend amount and then setting the dividend record date (as resolved by the board of directors).

 

※ Dividend per share in 2023: Common stock 800 Korean Won, Preferred stock 850 Korean Won

  2023
(22th)		2022
(21th)		2021
(20th)		2020
(19th)		2019
(18th)		2018
(17th)		2017
(16th)		2016
(15th)		2015
(14th)		2014
(13th)		2013
(12th)
Face value per share
(KRW)		Common5,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,000
Preferred5,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,0005,000
Cash dividend per share
(KRW)		Common8007008501,200750750400400400400200
Preferred8507509001,250800800450450450450250

(Consolidated)

Net income

(KRW billion)

 712.91,196.410,31719,68331312,40117,2587691,2443,9941,768

Total cash dividends

(KRW billion)

 144.9126.91,5392,1691,3591,359729729729729369

(Consolidated)

Cash dividends

payout ratio

(%)

 20.310.614.911.0434.411.04.294.858.618.320.9

Cash dividend yield

(%)

Common0.80.80.61.11.01.20.40.80.80.70.3
Preferred1.81.71.42.52.83.11.01.91.61.61.0