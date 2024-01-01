For people

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
From people,
for community

We are committed to upholding human rights, fostering diversity,
and creating a supportive work environment. We aim to create a
sense of belonging, enabling individuals to reach their full
potential. With exceptional experiences, we bring smiles to
people's faces based on human-centered innovation.

How to enjoy more convenient living

How to enjoy smart living
without barriers

Technology can improve lives, but complexity can hinder usability. Our innovation focuses on
people, understanding the unique, varied challenges they face. We aim to eliminate barriers
based on disability or age, offering smart solutions for a superior lifestyle.

LG's home appliances are built in one line.

Universal UP Kit,
that everyone can use

Voice functions,
that make life easier

Convenience,
that simplifies challenges

TV,
that everyone can experience

Service,
that cares for everyone

Our commitment
to people

Together,
we create value
in society

Through active promotion of fairness and equality,
we can tackle inequality and build a society where
everyone can thrive.

