For people

From people,
for community
We are committed to upholding human rights, fostering diversity,
and creating a supportive work environment. We aim to create a
sense of belonging, enabling individuals to reach their full
potential. With exceptional experiences, we bring smiles to
people's faces based on human-centered innovation.
How to enjoy more convenient living
How to enjoy smart living
without barriers
Technology can improve lives, but complexity can hinder usability. Our innovation focuses on
people, understanding the unique, varied challenges they face. We aim to eliminate barriers
based on disability or age, offering smart solutions for a superior lifestyle.
Innovative Home Appliance accessoriesUniversal UP Kit
- Our Universal UP Kit is a collection of innovative Home Appliance accessories made from recycled materials, exemplifying our vision of a more inclusive and sustainable future.
- The Universal UP Kit has been crafted to enhance usability for individuals facing physical challenges. You can seamlessly integrate Universal UP Kit products into your existing LG home appliances so that the whole item does not need to be replaced.
- To aid in developing the Universal UP Kit, together with the Accessibility Advisory Council, we designed it to resolve pain points communicated to us by actual consumers.
- Introducing Universal UP Kit
Visual support
A handle for those with fine motor disabilities to operate appliance doors and the washing machine detergent drawer with ease.
(Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Styler)
Rotate Shelf
A shelf that rotates to maximize the use of rectangular spaces inside the refrigerator.
Easy Dial
A dial attachment for those with fine motor disabilities to operate the washer/dryer with ease
Emboss Cover
A remote control cover with easily recognizable haptic pictograms to prevent damage.
Nozzle on Nozzle
A water purifier nozzle that prevents water splashes while allowing for distance adjustment.
Assistant Kit
A vacuum cleaner accessory that allows for easier operation by redistributing the center of gravity
Kit Package
A kit package designed to open easily with a one-touch method, as well as applying embossed image and braille to enhance accessibility
Stretch Hanger
A Styler clothes hanger for those with disabilities to hang clothes with ease.
Extension Handle
A handle that improves the access to the dishwasher's lower rack while reducing back pain.
Powered by your voiceVoice-enabled water purifier
- LG PuriCare Objet Collection redefines water purifiers by introducing voice recognition. The start to your smart home powered by your voice begins with "Hi, LG." No free hands while you're cooking? Tell the water purifier how much water you need.
- The user-friendly design includes voice guidance, benefiting individuals with visual impairments, the elderly, and children who may find buttons challenging. For example, when visually impaired individuals use a water purifier to drink tea, the voice guidance will tell them, "Be careful, hot water is coming out," to use the product more safely. This innovative solution ensures convenient use for everyone.
- Introducing voice functions
Voice Recognition
The product knows each user's voice and starts operating when the user says a command without touching the product.
*Applicable to some products, will be expanded to other product lines
e.g.,Robot vacuum cleaner (R9), bottom freezer refrigerator, water purifier, tower air conditioner, massage chair, TV.
Voice Guidance
Voice guidance audibly lets the user know what button or options they've tapped. It also explains functions and processes in real-time.
*Applicable to some products, will be expanded to other product lines
e.g.,Robot vacuum cleaner (R9/ M9/ Roboking), bottom freezer refrigerator, water purifier, tower air conditioner, ARTCOOL wall-mounted air conditioner, massage chair, TV.
Opening your refrigerator is now hands-freeA more convenient refrigerator
- Discover the convenience and intelligent design of the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, thoughtfully created for your unique needs. Instead of fumbling with your refrigerator door when carrying groceries, it opens automatically using sensors for a hands-free experience. For instance, imagine you are holding lots of ingredients or your hands are messy from cooking. The refrigerator's door opens like magic, so you can effortlessly reach for whatever you need inside. This feature is especially helpful for people who use wheelchairs. or have difficulty using their hands.
- Introducing refrigerator functions
-
Auto Lift
With a simple press of a button, the bottom drawer automatically opens, while the containers inside elevate to a comfortable knee height. This thoughtful design ensures easy access and usability for individuals using wheelchairs or those with limited dexterity in their hands.
*The accessibility and usability of the location or service might be limited for wheelchair users or due to external factors
Auto Smart Drawer
The lower freezer door automatically opens, revealing inner drawers without the need to bend down deeply, making it easy to retrieve items from deep within the freezer.
*The accessibility and usability of the location or service might be limited for wheelchair users or due to external factors
Auto Smart Door
When placing a foot on the marked area on the refrigerator’s bottom, the bottom right door opens automatically, providing assistance when both hands are unavailable or when using a wheelchair through the Auto Smart Door feature.
*Please note that this feature is applicable only to the right door of the refrigerator compartment.
Universal accessibilityLG TVs
- TVs can be confusing and challenging. It can be tough to navigate smart TVs with multiple menus and use remote controls with lots of buttons. To address this inconvenience, we actively involve a diverse range of customers in the planning process of our products and services to create a TV that is accessible and user-friendly for everyone.
-
- Introducing TV functions
-
Voice Guidance
The TV provides voice guidance for menu names and operations, making it more convenient for visually impaired users. After enabling the function, you can adjust the voice speed, volume, and pitch level according to your preferences.
Screen Description
For visually impaired users, the TV offers voice explanations of the content displayed on the screen.
*This feature is only available when the TV program supports it.
Listen to the TV Together
We've incorporated a feature that allows simultaneous sound from both the TV speaker and a Bluetooth device, so you can enjoy TV with your family and friends together. We recommend using earphones or headphones when connecting via Bluetooth.
*This feature is only available when the TV program supports it.
Subtitles
Having multiple subtitles can be overwhelming. Our devices allow you to adjust the position of the subtitles to your preferred location on the screen using the direction buttons on the remote control. By doing so, you can ensure that the subtitles do not overlap, making them easier to read and understand.
*Note that this feature is only available when the broadcasted program supports subtitles.
Sign Language Expansion
Make the sign language screen on your TV bigger. This feature is like turning up the TV's volume for those who require sign language assistance. Watch TV comfortably your way.
*Note that this feature is only available when the broadcasted program supports sign language.
Smart Life SolutionsServices designed for everyone
-
- Visual support
Braille stickersFree touch support Braille stickers
Touch screens are a challenge for the visually impaired, which is why we've developed Braille stickers to help you identify and access your appliance's functions. They can also be used on any other device you wish. We are proud to offer these stickers free of charge to ensure everyone has access to technology.
* Please note that Braille stickers are only provided in Korea
- Communication support
-
Sign language counseling serviceProfessional interpretation
Hearing-impaired individuals who are more comfortable using sign language may find it challenging to understand written Korean (Hangeul), even if they know the language. This is why we offer sign language consultation services for individuals seeking assistance.
At LG Electronics, professional sign language interpreters offer their services for communication between service engineers and customers. This service, launched in 2021, is part of our commitment to ensuring that all customers can access and utilize our products without any inconvenience. We are constantly expanding our sign language consultation services to cover general services, and rentals.
* Please note that this service is only provided in Korea
Digital human sign language guidanceStart to finish digital guidance service
LG Electronics has made significant advancements in digitalizing its sign language counseling service. Our research, conducted with the Disabled Advisory Group, revealed that individuals with hearing impairments often feel hesitant to visit service centers due to difficulties in explaining product issues or understanding repair processes. To address this, LG has developed a digital human sign language guide service, enabling hearing- impaired customers to communicate effectively with service centers.
To access this service, a dedicated kiosk is available at the entrance of the service center. The digital human sign language guide incorporates sign language hand gestures, facial expressions, and gestures of digital guides, along with text and voice services. These specially designed kiosks exemplify LG Electronics' ongoing commitment to enhancing accessibility for people with disabilities. Currently, approximately 130 service centers nationwide are equipped with these digital human sign language guide kiosks.
* Please note that this service is only provided in Korea
Our commitment
to people
Decent workplace
Diversity & Inclusion
Design for all
Safety is the top priority in the
workplace
- Safety is of utmost importance to LG Electronics. We actively ensure compliance and prevent risks by conducting regular inspections in our factories and suppliers involved in production. Our "Safety Walk" is an event where each department conducts monthly on-site inspections to adhere to safety guidelines. Ongoing evaluations and measurements are carried out in line with these guidelines. To promote safety awareness, accident-free status boards are installed in every workplace. ESG activities drive our commitment to proactive safety management.
In addition to supporting our suppliers to grow sustainably together, we also manage supply chain ESG risks. We also uses 100% Responsible Mineral Assurance Process (RMAP) conformant to build a sustainable supply chain.
Learn more about conflict minerals.
lg.com/global/conflict-minerals-business-partner
The well-being and satisfaction of employees are the
foundation of future value.
Safety goes beyond physical infrastructure and site management. The working environment and conditions of employees are just as crucial. We ensure favorable working conditions for all employees within the company and its suppliers, with well-defined standards for workers' rights.
We have competitive salaries, offer personal development opportunities, and set clear expectations. We also provide comprehensive health benefits, including top-tier medical insurance, wellness programs, and access to medical facilities. In terms of employee welfare, we continue to support a flexible work system, enhance childcare facilities, and encourage self-development and growth among our employees.
Diversity and
engagement for all
- We firmly believe that a culture of respecting individual diversity is key to promoting open-mindedness thinking as well as developing the insight and capabilities, of our members.
- We respect uniqueness and diversity of our employees whether in regards to age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, native language, race, nationality, country of origin, family, disability, color of skin, or any other distinguishing characteristic or trait. We also support and do not discriminate based on individual choices or preferences of our employees such as marital status, pregnancy, religion, belief, sexual orientation, social or economic class, education, political orientation, union activity, and military service.
- Everyone at LG Electronics is expected to recognize and respect each other’s differences, so everyone can work freely as themselves. In this culture of diversity and engagement, we are able to propose innovative solutions from diverse perspectives to create outstanding performance.
- Innovation based on diversity and engagement is very much in line with our management philosophy of “Respecting Human Dignity” and “Creating Value for Customers”.
- The culture of embracing differences and learning from such differences will promote the sustainable growth of our company and help us achieve the goal of creating a better life for all.
- Disability advisory board
“Accessibility is at the heart of our innovation, driving us to push boundaries and exceed expectations.”
We collaborate with the Korean and US Disabled Consumers' Unions and Associations to ensure that our products are accessible to all. This partnership involves experts and individuals with diverse disabilities who test our products and provide feedback. We highly value their input as we strive to develop products with improved accessibility. By listening to their ideas, we create innovative solutions that benefit everyone.
Together,
we create value
in society
Through active promotion of fairness and equality,
we can tackle inequality and build a society where
everyone can thrive.