Life's Good. Life's Good.

When we create a better life for all

Better life for all

We believe 'Life's Good', but to enjoy it, we must look after it.
That's why we're calling on everyone to create a better life for all.

We're redesigning processes to cut carbon, rethinking product lifecycles
to reduce waste, introducing new tech and products to foster sustainability,
and building safe, inclusive, and accessible environments for everyone to enjoy life.

These are our commitments and our way of creating a better life for all.

Our commitments

  • Carbon neutrality For a long-lasting planet
  • Circularity For a sustainable product lifecycle
  • Clean technology For a better natural environment
  • Decent workplace For a healthy and safe environment
  • Diversity & inclusion For a fair and equal society
  • Design for all For an accessible environment for everyone

More about our commitments

For the planet

Make it sustainable
everyday

If you love it, look after it.
We create products that make
living sustainably, and cherishing
the life we love, part of our everyday.

Learn more
Water is spraying around the glass door of the LG drum washing machine, and a transparent stream of water is surrounding it. Women and girls are standing in front of an LG washing machine with fabric.

Carbon neutrality

We cut carbon
not create it

Business as usual, is not
business as usual anymore.
We’re changing the way we operate
to achieve carbon neutrality
and ensure all operations use
100% renewable energy by 2030.

Learn more
The thick gray smoke rises into the sky as the sunset fades. A white iceberg floats in the middle of the blue sea.

Circularity

Greener with
every step

Imagine a world with no waste.
That's what we strive for
our sustainable cycle.
We're recycling existing materials
and inventing entirely new ones to create
sustainable products that can last a lifetime.

Learn more
Recycled materials are being shredded and coming out of the machine. A navy blue and white LG soundbar is placed on the floor.

Clean technology

Towards a cleaner tomorrow

We're developing innovative technologies that
reduce carbon emissions, conserve resources
and make living more sustainable.
Our unwavering commitment propels us
towards a cleaner and greener future.

Learn more
Motor of LG Inverter Air Conditioner. LG air conditioner is placed behind, and two women are sitting on the sofa in the living room.

For people

Empowering
individuals

We are committed to upholding
human rights, fostering diversity,
and creating a supportive work environment.
We aim to create a sense of belonging,
enabling individuals to reach their full potential.
With a focus on exceptional experiences,
we bring smiles to people's faces through
human-centered innovation.

Learn more
I am pressing the buttons of an LG dishwasher with braille stickers using my index finger. The woman sitting on the office chair and the man pushing the chair are looking at one place and laughing.

Social contribution

Bringing warmth to
our society

We are committed to expanding
opportunities for local communities, youth,
and individuals with disabilities worldwide.
We firmly believe that creating
meaningful change requires the
collective efforts of all.

Learn more
Two women are kneeling and planting trees while striking a pose. A LG volunteer wearing a red vest is teaching three children how to play the recorder.

Reports

Inspiring sustainability
through action

Learn more

Our latest stories

We openly share our progress,
to inspire others to join us in creating
a sustainable tomorrow

Learn more
A sustainable world
comes from
meaningful action

Sustainability means more to us than just a slogan.
It's a commitment we're passionate about putting into action.

