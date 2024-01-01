We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
When we create a better life for all
Better life for all
We believe 'Life's Good', but to enjoy it, we must look after it.
That's why we're calling on everyone to create a better life for all.
We're redesigning processes to cut carbon, rethinking product lifecycles
to reduce waste, introducing new tech and products to foster sustainability,
and building safe, inclusive, and accessible environments for everyone to enjoy life.
These are our commitments and our way of creating a better life for all.
Our commitments
- Carbon neutrality For a long-lasting planet
- Circularity For a sustainable product lifecycle
- Clean technology For a better natural environment
- Decent workplace For a healthy and safe environment
- Diversity & inclusion For a fair and equal society
- Design for all For an accessible environment for everyone
More about our commitments
For the planet
Make it sustainable
everyday
If you love it, look after it.
We create products that make
living sustainably, and cherishing
the life we love, part of our everyday.
Carbon neutrality
We cut carbon
not create it
Business as usual, is not
business as usual anymore.
We’re changing the way we operate
to achieve carbon neutrality
and ensure all operations use
100% renewable energy by 2030.
Circularity
Greener with
every step
Imagine a world with no waste.
That's what we strive for
our sustainable cycle.
We're recycling existing materials
and inventing entirely new ones to create
sustainable products that can last a lifetime.
Clean technology
Towards a cleaner tomorrow
We're developing innovative technologies that
reduce carbon emissions, conserve resources
and make living more sustainable.
Our unwavering commitment propels us
towards a cleaner and greener future.
For people
Empowering
individuals
We are committed to upholding
human rights, fostering diversity,
and creating a supportive work environment.
We aim to create a sense of belonging,
enabling individuals to reach their full potential.
With a focus on exceptional experiences,
we bring smiles to people's faces through
human-centered innovation.
Social contribution
Bringing warmth to
our society
We are committed to expanding
opportunities for local communities, youth,
and individuals with disabilities worldwide.
We firmly believe that creating
meaningful change requires the
collective efforts of all.
Reports
Inspiring sustainability
through action
Our latest stories
We openly share our progress,
to inspire others to join us in creating
a sustainable tomorrow
A sustainable world
comes from
meaningful action
Sustainability means more to us than just a slogan.
It's a commitment we're passionate about putting into action.