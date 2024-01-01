Our business

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Consumer product
Living appliances
LG's living appliances come in innovative form factors coupled with unrivaled washing and cleaning performances, offering innovative features such as Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD) and TrueSteam™. Designed to meet consumers’ various lifestyle, the powerful CordZero vacuum Cleaner series takes care of the cleaning with maximum efficiency and ease.
Computing
With a diverse and powerful LG gram laptops’ lineup, LG gram continues the perfect balance of power and portability.
From entertainment to productivity, our advanced monitors, displays and projectors – backed by the latest LG technologies – enhance the viewing experience at home and in the workplace.
Business solutions
Micro LED signage
Our Micro LED displays, named
LG MAGNIT, use millions of self-emissive,
micrometer-scale pixels to create images of exceptional vibrancy and depth. Designed to deliver next-level viewing experiences, LG MAGNIT solutions are suitable for various business and residential environments.
Digital signage solutions
With a diverse range of cutting-edge offerings designed for various types of venues, our digital signage solutions are helping the company’s global customers find innovative ways to reach their audiences. We also provide remote monitoring and content management solutions for convenient signage management.
Mobility
Driving better future mobility
The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the auto industry.
Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity and automotive vision systems.