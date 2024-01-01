Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG EI Font Download Assets

Our Font

The LG EI font is a dedicated typeface that communicates our design philosophy of
‘Emotionally Intelligent Design’. The overall form of the font is geometric,
and the external circle represents the innovative technology we create.
The rounded edges inside the font and the strokes inspired by handwriting
symbolize the elements of warmth and emotion we aspire to embody.

LG EI Headline

The LG EI Headline font has been developed to inherit elements from the new design
philosophy (Emotionally Intelligent) and LG Smart font, while also addressing the
shortcomings of the existing font by increasing visibility and incorporating design trends.

Anatomy Weights

LG EI Text

The LG EI Text is the replaced name for the LG Smart UI font. The new LG EI text
addresses the shortcomings of the existing Smart font with better legibility.

Anatomy Weights

Bringing it to life

Our typeface has different roles in different contexts but all uniquely LG.
We strive for consistency and recognition when using our new typeface.

.com

What’s next? Explore brand elements