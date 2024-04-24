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An office interior with large glass windows overlooking a city skyline. A diverse group of people, including a person using a wheelchair, are gathered in front of a monitor displaying data charts, engaging in a discussion.

Innovation begins with people

We create an environment where everyone can reach their full potential,
grounded in respect for human rights and diversity. LG Electronics delivers barrier-free experiences through human-centric innovation, bringing smiles to the daily lives of all.

* This image was generated by AI.

We are building a healthy organizational culture that embraces diversity.

LG Electronics believes that a corporate culture that respects the diverse experiences and backgrounds of individuals fosters flexible thinking, cultivates insight, and empowers employees to fully demonstrate their talents. We support the diverse preferences and choices of all employees and do not tolerate discrimination based on such differences. At LG Electronics, everyone is expected to recognize and respect each other's differences and to work as their authentic selves. In our culture of diversity and inclusion, every employee can contribute creative and innovative solutions by bringing a variety of perspectives to the table.

Customers

Customer service vision

LG Electronics presents a clear customer vision and direction across its products and services. By embedding a customer-centric strategy throughout the organization, the company strives to enhance the value of the customer experience and respond proactively to diverse needs.

This framework illustrates LG Electronics’ strategic vision as a ‘Smart Life Solution Company,’ outlining its business domains, innovation approaches, customer experience pillars, and future inflection points. The strategy focuses on expanding home, commercial, mobility, and virtual space solutions while strengthening connectivity, customization, servitization, and sustainability through digitalization and electrification.

Smart life solution company

Connecting and expanding customer experiences across all spaces where life happens

  • House icon Business areas
    • Home solution
    • Commercial solution
    • Mobility solution
    • Virtual space solution
  • Virtual reality panorama icon Innovative approach
    • Maximize potential of existing businesses
    • Innovate business structures
  • People icon Customer experience
    • Connectivity
    • Caring
    • Customization
    • Servitization
    • Sustainability
  • Gear icon Future inflection points
    • Servitization
    • Digitalization
    • Electrification

Customer experience journey

In response to evolving customer needs shifting from product-centered to experience-centered, LG Electronics has segmented the Customer Experience Journey (CEJ) into nine distinct stages, providing differentiated experiences at each touchpoint. Offline stores have evolved beyond simple sales spaces to multifunctional venues for customer education, cultural activities, and community engagement. Pop-up stores offer direct brand experience through immersive storytelling. The ThinQ app enhances anticipation by providing delivery updates and product information. Personalized features, such as UP Appliances1) and WebOS, ensure flexible responses to changing customer lifestyles during the usage stage.

1) UP Appliances: Enabling customers to access new features through software upgrades on already purchased products

  • Magnifier icon Exploration
    • Awareness
    • Exploration
    • Decision
  • Shopping cart icon Exploration procurement
    • Purchase
    • Delivery
    • Setup
  • Hand icon Usage
    • Use
    • Maintenance
    • Replacement

Customer service

  • Operation of an integrated subscription service framework covering consultation, delivery/installation, and maintenance by establishing dedicated subscription teams in Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan to unify customer touchpoints.

    Plan to expand the subscription service infrastructure to new markets, including India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, taking into account each country’s unique market environment (starting in 2025).

  • Operating an AI voicebot that identifies the customer’s product and issue and distinguishes between those requiring professional consultation and those suitable for simple guidance, providing appropriate content or dispatch services accordingly.

Employees

HR system for work-life balance

Based on the LG Way, our management philosophy, LG Electronics practices ‘Value Creation for Customers’ and ‘People-Oriented Management’. We support employees in setting challenging goals and achieving continuous results through a systematic, performance-based HR system. We provide fair evaluations and compensation while continuously strengthening our competence development programs. Furthermore, we foster a culture of mutual trust and respect between labor and management through various communication channels, such as the Junior Board, thereby building a healthy and sustainable organizational culture.

  • Grow up icon

    Fair and transparent evaluation and compensation system

    LG Electronics has established a performance-based compensation system and continues to operate it.

    • Ongoing performance management
    • 360-degree evaluation system
    • Rating review committee
    • Evaluation appeals process
  • Light bulb icon

    Talent development and innovative promotion system

    To foster a horizontal and creative organizational culture, LG Electronics operates a three-tier hierarchy system focused on roles, competencies, and performance.

    • Selective promotion system
    • Development programs
    • Job credit system
    • Protection against promotion disadvantages for maternity protected employees
  • Welfare icon

    Advanced welfare programs for work-life balance

    LG Electronics respects its employees' autonomy and decision-making authority, and operates various programs to support a work-life balance.

    • Flexible work arrangements
    • Remote work system
    • Summer vacation and recommended leave programs
  • Family icon

    Family-friendly work environment

    To support the harmony between work and family, LG Electronics operates family-friendly policies that exceed legal standards.

    • Expanded parental leave and maternity leave
    • Reduced working hours during child-rearing periods
    • On-site childcare facilities
    • Maternity protection programs tailored to each stage of life
  • Diversity and inclusion icon

    Diversity and inclusion

    LG Electronics respects the diversity of its employees and continually strives to build an inclusive organizational culture free from discrimination and harassment.

    • Establishment of anti-discrimination and anti-harassment systems
    • Dedicated recruitment briefings for women's universities in Korea
    • Expanded recruitment programs for persons with disabilities

Organizational culture improvement

Organizational culture

  • Establishment of Mission, Vision, and Core Values based on the collection of employee opinions regarding the future vision and growth direction of the company.
  • Five Core Values for creating differentiated customer value: Customer, Challenge, Excellence, Respect, and Jeong-Do.
Target icon representing Mission

Mission

Innovation for a Better Life

The reason we exist

We create innovations to make a better life for individual customers, and pledge to provide "Innovation for a better life."

Eye icon representing Vision

Vision

Smart Life Solution Company

The ultimate vision that we are committed to creating

A look at what we will achieve if we strive with a strong commitment. LG Electronics has a blueprint to be reborn as "Smart Life Solution Company."

Scale icon

Core Value

  • Group of people icon for Customer Customer
  • Flag icon for Challenge Challenge
  • Trophy icon for Excellence Excellence
  • Heart icon for Respect Respect
  • Earth icon Jeong-Do

The principles and standards we trust and follow

A principle essential to achieving our vision and mission. A value to be used as a standard for the judgment of our work.

Light bulb icon

Management Innovation

REINVENT LG Electronics

REINVENT LG Electronics

This diagram illustrates LG Electronics’ transformation framework centered on ‘REINVENT LG,’ integrating management innovation and organizational culture. It connects systems, policies, value chains, and business strategy with shared values, employee experience, ways of working, and leadership to drive continuous organizational change.

System and infrastructure

  • NERP IC360

Institutions and policies

  • Customer-oriented evaluation (R-NPS)
  • Corporate Venture program (Studio341) and new business support
  • SW Reskilling program

Value chain

  • REINVENT Brand
  • REINVENT OBS
  • REINVENT CX
  • REINVENT DX

Business strategy

  • Announcement of LG Electronics’ future vision

Shared value

  • Based on employee feedback, the REINVENT guide and character were visualized and established as a shared organizational language that everyone can relate to

Enhancing employee positive experiences

  • Employee Life-Cycle Caring program (includes gifts for employees’ children entering elementary school or taking college entrance exams, and regional family programs)
  • Internal communication efforts to design and manage employee engagement experiences

Ways of working

  • Defining “My Customer” and customer value
  • Leadership-driven workplace culture innovation
  • Fostering a practice-driven culture to adapt to technological changes

Leadership

  • Strengthening people leadership for organizational change
  • Assessing and improving change progress through the REINVENT Pulse Survey

Business
innovation

Organizational
culture

REINVENT LG Electronics

Empathy and trust: Reinforcement of communication and exchange

A program where the CEO shares the company's direction for change and strategy, along with his thoughts on a wide range of topics such as business, leadership, and corporate culture. Employees' feedback and suggestions are actively gathered and reflected in management.

A program where quarterly business performance and results are shared in detail across the company, business divisions, and regions. The CFO personally responds to employees’ questions and suggestions, and provides analysis on changes in the business environment.

In alignment with company-wide communication programs, each business division holds sessions to exchange opinions with employees on specific topics, share internal updates, and gather employee concerns, which the respective Head Managers or Division Heads lead.

  • HS: HS Town Hall Meeting
  • Korea Sales & Marketing Company: Joy Concert
  • MS: Head Manager New HumirockLive Talk
  • CTO: All Hands Meeting
  • VS: VS Townhall Meeting
  • Production Engineering Research Institute: DoDream Talk Concert
  • ES: ESsential Talk
  • Customer Value Innovation Division: CS ONE Talk

Talent development

Handshake icon

Operation of the 1:1 caring program

  • Established standard career development maps for each function leader and expert track, and implemented CDP (Career Development Program) plans.
  • Every February, during the goal-setting period, employees submit their career development requests, which are then refined into specific goals through agreement with their leaders.
  • Progress is reviewed semi-annually with leaders to ensure continuous support toward achieving the planned goals, thereby managing HR-related risks.
Speech Bubble icon

1on1 communication program (Domestic only)

  • Implementation of 1on1 meetings by team leaders and organization heads throughout the year as needed.
  • Operation of member-led meetings that go beyond simple work reporting, allowing for free communication on topics selected by members.
  • Sharing of concerns and fundamental questions regarding organizational operations that are difficult to address in daily work, and joint exploration of solutions.
Growth icon

Operation of the talent development programs

  • Operation of development programs for a wide range of employees, from team leaders to executives.
  • Introduction of a variety of learning methods by segmenting training areas based on employees' positions and roles, such as coaching and mentoring to pass on the experience and wisdom of senior employees, and voluntary learning communities and networking activities that foster knowledge sharing and collective growth among peers.
  • Holding of the Global Technology Olympics to respond to service quality risks.
Briefcase icon

Operation of the job credit system to strengthen job competency

  • Operation of a job credit system to enable employees to consistently develop job competencies in line with their career development plans.
  • Completion of a variety of job-related courses within the company's standardized education framework to receive credits, which can be reflected in promotions, role appointments, and other personnel decisions.
Graduation cap icon

Company-wide expansion of reskilling/upskilling programs

  • Support for employees to build competitiveness and achieve continuous growth in future core technology areas such as AI and eco-friendly technologies, while focusing on driving business performance and enhancing employment stability.
  • Establishment of a virtuous cycle that simultaneously strengthens business continuity and future competitiveness by effectively developing key talent internally.
Book icon

Operation of the culture/liberal arts lectures for employees

  • Operation of a lecture program that regularly invites experts, leaders, and renowned figures from various sectors of society to share insights and experiences on a wide range of topics.
  • Operation of initiatives such as "Knowledge Concert," "Culture Talk," "Culture Week," and "CULTURE DAY."

Social contribution

Social contribution vision

LG Electronics has established “Better Life for All” as its social contribution vision and continues to pursue social contribution activities that drive meaningful societal change.

This framework outlines LG Electronics’ social contribution vision and execution structure. Under the ESG vision of ‘Better Life for All,’ the company links business and ESG strategies while expanding stakeholder engagement through the use of products and technologies, inclusive solutions, employee and customer participation, and community partnership initiatives.

ESG vision

Better Life for ALL

Strategic directions

  • Activity related to business & ESG strategy
    Develop social contribution activities with a story related to business
    Build an image that helps your brand and business
    • Monitor icon
      1. Use our product, technology and infrastructure
    • People icon
      2. Products and services for all
  • Encourage stakeholders’ engagement
    Expansion of stakeholder participation programs
    Activities with local communities
    • Handshake icon
      3. Involve customer and employee
    • Sprout icon
      4. Balanced growth for community

Major programs

  • 1) TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training) (2014~)
  • 2) LG Social Campus (2010~)
  • 3) Global Volunteer Day (2010~)
  • 4) LG Hope Screen (2008~)
  • 1) GITC (Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities) (2014~)
  • 2) Use Product/Technology
    • Linked to Accessibility (ongoing)
    • Enhanced accessibility initiatives for persons with disabilities
  • 1) Life's Good Volunteer (2010~)
  • 2) ESG Academy (2014~)
  • 3) Executives' CSR Fund (2010~)
  • 4) Life's Good Day (2011~)
  • 1) Community Support (2020~)
  • 2) Military Support (2015~)
  • 3) Free Repair Service

Communication

Finger heart & Life's Good icon

Consistent and proactive
communication

Social contribution activities

LG Electronics will continue its efforts to positively expand its global sustainability impact in partnership with the international community by focusing on solving local community issues, nurturing talent among underprivileged groups in developing countries, and expanding the voluntary sharing activities of its executives and employees.

Graduation ceremony photo of Technical Vocational Education and Training

TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training)

To support the establishment of self-reliance foundations for youth, LG Electronics operates Vocational Training Schools in 11 countries, including Ethiopia and India. We support the educational foundation for youth by providing technical training in fields such as electricity, electronics, and ICT, along with educational equipment and infrastructure, strengthening teacher capabilities, and offering scholarships. Through this, we aim to create a virtuous cycle leading to employment and self-reliance, contributing to the sustainable development of local communities.

A video of the 'LG Animal Protection Campaign' featuring a brown bear was shown on the Times Square billboard in New York City.

LG Hope Screen

LG Electronics broadcasts public service videos free of charge on the ‘LG Hope Screens’ in New York's Times Square and London's Piccadilly Circus, including UNEP's environmental campaigns and FAO's campaigns to end hunger. Through initiatives like campaigns to protect endangered species, we are raising awareness of biodiversity conservation and climate change. Through these efforts, we aim to expand public awareness of social issues such as the environment and culture.

Group photo on stage at the GITC (Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities), with officials and users.

GITC (Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities)

The Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC), which began in 2011, is the only IT competition for youth with disabilities that supports the digital accessibility and social advancement of young people with disabilities worldwide, transcending the barriers of disability, religion, culture, and nationality. To date, over 4,500 youth with disabilities from 40 countries have participated. In 2025, 92 youth with disabilities selected from 16 countries participated as a side event of the APEC Leaders' Meeting.

People exploring and participating in activities at a pollinator garden next to a Life’s Good flag.

Pollinator Garden

On April 24, 2024, in celebration of Earth Day, LG Electronics opened a Pollinator Garden at its business site in Bergen County, New Jersey, USA, and obtained the Certified Wildlife Habitat certification from the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). The garden provides a stable habitat for pollinating insects, such as bees and butterflies, whose populations have declined due to climate change. This contributes to the preservation of biodiversity and the establishment of a sustainable ecosystem.

LG Ambassadors waving and posing together with a banner at the “LG Ambassador Challenge” event.

LG Global Ambassador Challenge

LG Electronics conducts social contribution activities based on proposals from residents around the world through a community issue-solving contest program that began in Bangladesh in 2017. Participants selected as 'LG Ambassadors' lead the resolution of local community issues, contributing to community development by executing 97 projects in 9 countries to date.

LG employees in red shirts volunteering and organizing electronic equipment during LG Electronics Global Volunteer Day.

LG Electronics Global Volunteer Day

Since 2010, LG Electronics has designated June 5th as 'LG Electronics Volunteer Day' annually to carry out environmental protection activities. We operate waste home appliance collection and recycling programs in 89 regions across 54 countries. We are striving to establish a circular economy with a goal to collect 8 million tons of waste appliances and use 600,000 tons of recycled plastic by 2030.

Smart Green Movement

LG Electronics’ Spanish subsidiary is actively promoting the “Smart Green Movement” in collaboration with various partners to help address local environmental issues and create a sustainable future. This initiative focuses on three core areas to restore healthy ecosystems and preserve biodiversity within local communities: restoration of terrestrial ecosystems (Trees), promotion of biodiversity (Bees), and protection of marine ecosystems (Seas).

Smart Green Trees (Forest Restoration)

Since 2017, LG Electronics has carried out forest restoration activities in various regions across Spain and Portugal, including Guadalajara, Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, and Maia, Portugal. To restore terrestrial ecosystems in response to deforestation and desertification issues in Spain, the initiative sets a long-term goal of planting 47 million trees annually, equivalent to the population of Spain (about 47 million people). To achieve this goal, LG Electronics implements forest restoration campaigns through direct tree planting and the “seed bomb” method, which involves sowing balls made of soil, compost, and seeds.

Introduction screen for the “Smart Green Trees” forest restoration program, showing participants planting trees in a forest.

Smart Green Bees (Restoring Bee Population)

To enhance biodiversity, LG Electronics has been promoting a project since 2023 aimed at increasing the population of bees, essential for plant pollination, with a particular focus on the “Iberian honeybee,” a native species of Spain. The long-term goal is to increase the bee population by approximately 47 million. Within just one year of launching the initiative, the project achieved an increase of about 3.5 million bees.

Participants in protective suits inspecting and managing beehives as part of a project to restore native bee populations in Spain.

Smart Green Seas (Marine Ecosystem Restoration)

In addition to addressing land-based issues, LG Electronics is actively responding to marine environmental challenges by promoting a project aimed at restoring marine ecosystems and protecting the habitats of marine flora and fauna. As part of this initiative, the company is working on the restoration of Posidonia oceanica1), a type of marine vegetation known for its effective carbon dioxide absorption.

1) The “Posidonia oceanica” meadows found in Spain’s Balearic Islands are considered one of the most powerful natural carbon sinks. Originating from ancient times, this marine plant has a carbon absorption capacity 15 times greater than that of the Amazon rainforest per unit area.

A diver planting Posidonia seagrass underwater as part of a marine ecosystem restoration effort.

Executive social contribution funding activities

Over 87% of LG Electronics executives are leading social contribution efforts by donating 0.5% of their monthly salaries. This voluntary fund, which began in 2004, has expanded to include overseas executives since 2019, spreading greater value in giving.

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