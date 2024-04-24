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Innovation begins with people
We create an environment where everyone can reach their full potential,
grounded in respect for human rights and diversity. LG Electronics delivers barrier-free experiences through human-centric innovation, bringing smiles to the daily lives of all.
* This image was generated by AI.
We are building a healthy organizational culture that embraces diversity.
LG Electronics believes that a corporate culture that respects the diverse experiences and backgrounds of individuals fosters flexible thinking, cultivates insight, and empowers employees to fully demonstrate their talents. We support the diverse preferences and choices of all employees and do not tolerate discrimination based on such differences. At LG Electronics, everyone is expected to recognize and respect each other's differences and to work as their authentic selves. In our culture of diversity and inclusion, every employee can contribute creative and innovative solutions by bringing a variety of perspectives to the table.
Customers
Customer service vision
LG Electronics presents a clear customer vision and direction across its products and services. By embedding a customer-centric strategy throughout the organization, the company strives to enhance the value of the customer experience and respond proactively to diverse needs.
This framework illustrates LG Electronics’ strategic vision as a ‘Smart Life Solution Company,’ outlining its business domains, innovation approaches, customer experience pillars, and future inflection points. The strategy focuses on expanding home, commercial, mobility, and virtual space solutions while strengthening connectivity, customization, servitization, and sustainability through digitalization and electrification.
Smart life solution company
Connecting and expanding customer experiences across all spaces where life happens
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Business areas
- Home solution
- Commercial solution
- Mobility solution
- Virtual space solution
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Innovative approach
- Maximize potential of existing businesses
- Innovate business structures
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Customer experience
- Connectivity
- Caring
- Customization
- Servitization
- Sustainability
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Future inflection points
- Servitization
- Digitalization
- Electrification
Customer experience journey
In response to evolving customer needs shifting from product-centered to experience-centered, LG Electronics has segmented the Customer Experience Journey (CEJ) into nine distinct stages, providing differentiated experiences at each touchpoint. Offline stores have evolved beyond simple sales spaces to multifunctional venues for customer education, cultural activities, and community engagement. Pop-up stores offer direct brand experience through immersive storytelling. The ThinQ app enhances anticipation by providing delivery updates and product information. Personalized features, such as UP Appliances1) and WebOS, ensure flexible responses to changing customer lifestyles during the usage stage.
1) UP Appliances: Enabling customers to access new features through software upgrades on already purchased products
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Exploration
- ① Awareness
- ② Exploration
- ③ Decision
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Exploration procurement
- ④ Purchase
- ⑤ Delivery
- ⑥ Setup
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Usage
- ⑦ Use
- ⑧ Maintenance
- ⑨ Replacement
Customer service
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Expanding the infrastructure of subscription service
Operation of an integrated subscription service framework covering consultation, delivery/installation, and maintenance by establishing dedicated subscription teams in Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan to unify customer touchpoints.
Plan to expand the subscription service infrastructure to new markets, including India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, taking into account each country’s unique market environment (starting in 2025).
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Expansion of AI Voicebot services
Operating an AI voicebot that identifies the customer’s product and issue and distinguishes between those requiring professional consultation and those suitable for simple guidance, providing appropriate content or dispatch services accordingly.
Employees
HR system for work-life balance
Based on the LG Way, our management philosophy, LG Electronics practices ‘Value Creation for Customers’ and ‘People-Oriented Management’. We support employees in setting challenging goals and achieving continuous results through a systematic, performance-based HR system. We provide fair evaluations and compensation while continuously strengthening our competence development programs. Furthermore, we foster a culture of mutual trust and respect between labor and management through various communication channels, such as the Junior Board, thereby building a healthy and sustainable organizational culture.
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Fair and transparent evaluation and compensation system
LG Electronics has established a performance-based compensation system and continues to operate it.
- Ongoing performance management
- 360-degree evaluation system
- Rating review committee
- Evaluation appeals process
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Talent development and innovative promotion system
To foster a horizontal and creative organizational culture, LG Electronics operates a three-tier hierarchy system focused on roles, competencies, and performance.
- Selective promotion system
- Development programs
- Job credit system
- Protection against promotion disadvantages for maternity protected employees
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Advanced welfare programs for work-life balance
LG Electronics respects its employees' autonomy and decision-making authority, and operates various programs to support a work-life balance.
- Flexible work arrangements
- Remote work system
- Summer vacation and recommended leave programs
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Family-friendly work environment
To support the harmony between work and family, LG Electronics operates family-friendly policies that exceed legal standards.
- Expanded parental leave and maternity leave
- Reduced working hours during child-rearing periods
- On-site childcare facilities
- Maternity protection programs tailored to each stage of life
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Diversity and inclusion
LG Electronics respects the diversity of its employees and continually strives to build an inclusive organizational culture free from discrimination and harassment.
- Establishment of anti-discrimination and anti-harassment systems
- Dedicated recruitment briefings for women's universities in Korea
- Expanded recruitment programs for persons with disabilities
Organizational culture improvement
Organizational culture
- Establishment of Mission, Vision, and Core Values based on the collection of employee opinions regarding the future vision and growth direction of the company.
- Five Core Values for creating differentiated customer value: Customer, Challenge, Excellence, Respect, and Jeong-Do.
Mission
Innovation for a Better Life
The reason we exist
We create innovations to make a better life for individual customers, and pledge to provide "Innovation for a better life."
Vision
Smart Life Solution Company
The ultimate vision that we are committed to creating
A look at what we will achieve if we strive with a strong commitment. LG Electronics has a blueprint to be reborn as "Smart Life Solution Company."
Core Value
- Customer
- Challenge
- Excellence
- Respect
- Jeong-Do
The principles and standards we trust and follow
A principle essential to achieving our vision and mission. A value to be used as a standard for the judgment of our work.
Management Innovation
REINVENT LG Electronics
REINVENT LG Electronics
This diagram illustrates LG Electronics’ transformation framework centered on ‘REINVENT LG,’ integrating management innovation and organizational culture. It connects systems, policies, value chains, and business strategy with shared values, employee experience, ways of working, and leadership to drive continuous organizational change.
System and infrastructure
- NERP IC360
Institutions and policies
- Customer-oriented evaluation (R-NPS)
- Corporate Venture program (Studio341) and new business support
- SW Reskilling program
Value chain
- REINVENT Brand
- REINVENT OBS
- REINVENT CX
- REINVENT DX
Business strategy
- Announcement of LG Electronics’ future vision
Shared value
- Based on employee feedback, the REINVENT guide and character were visualized and established as a shared organizational language that everyone can relate to
Enhancing employee positive experiences
- Employee Life-Cycle Caring program (includes gifts for employees’ children entering elementary school or taking college entrance exams, and regional family programs)
- Internal communication efforts to design and manage employee engagement experiences
Ways of working
- Defining “My Customer” and customer value
- Leadership-driven workplace culture innovation
- Fostering a practice-driven culture to adapt to technological changes
Leadership
- Strengthening people leadership for organizational change
- Assessing and improving change progress through the REINVENT Pulse Survey
Business
innovation
Organizational
culture
REINVENT LG Electronics
Empathy and trust: Reinforcement of communication and exchange
A program where the CEO shares the company's direction for change and strategy, along with his thoughts on a wide range of topics such as business, leadership, and corporate culture. Employees' feedback and suggestions are actively gathered and reflected in management.
A program where quarterly business performance and results are shared in detail across the company, business divisions, and regions. The CFO personally responds to employees’ questions and suggestions, and provides analysis on changes in the business environment.
In alignment with company-wide communication programs, each business division holds sessions to exchange opinions with employees on specific topics, share internal updates, and gather employee concerns, which the respective Head Managers or Division Heads lead.
- HS: HS Town Hall Meeting
- Korea Sales & Marketing Company: Joy Concert
- MS: Head Manager New HumirockLive Talk
- CTO: All Hands Meeting
- VS: VS Townhall Meeting
- Production Engineering Research Institute: DoDream Talk Concert
- ES: ESsential Talk
- Customer Value Innovation Division: CS ONE Talk
Talent development
Operation of the 1:1 caring program
- Established standard career development maps for each function leader and expert track, and implemented CDP (Career Development Program) plans.
- Every February, during the goal-setting period, employees submit their career development requests, which are then refined into specific goals through agreement with their leaders.
- Progress is reviewed semi-annually with leaders to ensure continuous support toward achieving the planned goals, thereby managing HR-related risks.
1on1 communication program (Domestic only)
- Implementation of 1on1 meetings by team leaders and organization heads throughout the year as needed.
- Operation of member-led meetings that go beyond simple work reporting, allowing for free communication on topics selected by members.
- Sharing of concerns and fundamental questions regarding organizational operations that are difficult to address in daily work, and joint exploration of solutions.
Operation of the talent development programs
- Operation of development programs for a wide range of employees, from team leaders to executives.
- Introduction of a variety of learning methods by segmenting training areas based on employees' positions and roles, such as coaching and mentoring to pass on the experience and wisdom of senior employees, and voluntary learning communities and networking activities that foster knowledge sharing and collective growth among peers.
- Holding of the Global Technology Olympics to respond to service quality risks.
Operation of the job credit system to strengthen job competency
- Operation of a job credit system to enable employees to consistently develop job competencies in line with their career development plans.
- Completion of a variety of job-related courses within the company's standardized education framework to receive credits, which can be reflected in promotions, role appointments, and other personnel decisions.
Company-wide expansion of reskilling/upskilling programs
- Support for employees to build competitiveness and achieve continuous growth in future core technology areas such as AI and eco-friendly technologies, while focusing on driving business performance and enhancing employment stability.
- Establishment of a virtuous cycle that simultaneously strengthens business continuity and future competitiveness by effectively developing key talent internally.
Operation of the culture/liberal arts lectures for employees
- Operation of a lecture program that regularly invites experts, leaders, and renowned figures from various sectors of society to share insights and experiences on a wide range of topics.
- Operation of initiatives such as "Knowledge Concert," "Culture Talk," "Culture Week," and "CULTURE DAY."
Social contribution
Social contribution vision
LG Electronics has established “Better Life for All” as its social contribution vision and continues to pursue social contribution activities that drive meaningful societal change.
This framework outlines LG Electronics’ social contribution vision and execution structure. Under the ESG vision of ‘Better Life for All,’ the company links business and ESG strategies while expanding stakeholder engagement through the use of products and technologies, inclusive solutions, employee and customer participation, and community partnership initiatives.
ESG vision
Better Life for ALL
Strategic directions
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Activity related to business & ESG strategy
Develop social contribution activities with a story related to business
Build an image that helps your brand and business
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1. Use our product, technology and infrastructure
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2. Products and services for all
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Encourage stakeholders’ engagement
Expansion of stakeholder participation programs
Activities with local communities
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3. Involve customer and employee
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4. Balanced growth for community
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Major programs
- 1) TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training) (2014~)
- 2) LG Social Campus (2010~)
- 3) Global Volunteer Day (2010~)
- 4) LG Hope Screen (2008~)
- 1) GITC (Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities) (2014~)
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2) Use Product/Technology
- Linked to Accessibility (ongoing)
- Enhanced accessibility initiatives for persons with disabilities
- 1) Life's Good Volunteer (2010~)
- 2) ESG Academy (2014~)
- 3) Executives' CSR Fund (2010~)
- 4) Life's Good Day (2011~)
- 1) Community Support (2020~)
- 2) Military Support (2015~)
- 3) Free Repair Service
Communication
Consistent and proactive
communication
Social contribution activities
LG Electronics will continue its efforts to positively expand its global sustainability impact in partnership with the international community by focusing on solving local community issues, nurturing talent among underprivileged groups in developing countries, and expanding the voluntary sharing activities of its executives and employees.
TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training)
To support the establishment of self-reliance foundations for youth, LG Electronics operates Vocational Training Schools in 11 countries, including Ethiopia and India. We support the educational foundation for youth by providing technical training in fields such as electricity, electronics, and ICT, along with educational equipment and infrastructure, strengthening teacher capabilities, and offering scholarships. Through this, we aim to create a virtuous cycle leading to employment and self-reliance, contributing to the sustainable development of local communities.
LG Hope Screen
LG Electronics broadcasts public service videos free of charge on the ‘LG Hope Screens’ in New York's Times Square and London's Piccadilly Circus, including UNEP's environmental campaigns and FAO's campaigns to end hunger. Through initiatives like campaigns to protect endangered species, we are raising awareness of biodiversity conservation and climate change. Through these efforts, we aim to expand public awareness of social issues such as the environment and culture.
GITC (Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities)
The Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC), which began in 2011, is the only IT competition for youth with disabilities that supports the digital accessibility and social advancement of young people with disabilities worldwide, transcending the barriers of disability, religion, culture, and nationality. To date, over 4,500 youth with disabilities from 40 countries have participated. In 2025, 92 youth with disabilities selected from 16 countries participated as a side event of the APEC Leaders' Meeting.
Pollinator Garden
On April 24, 2024, in celebration of Earth Day, LG Electronics opened a Pollinator Garden at its business site in Bergen County, New Jersey, USA, and obtained the Certified Wildlife Habitat certification from the National Wildlife Federation (NWF). The garden provides a stable habitat for pollinating insects, such as bees and butterflies, whose populations have declined due to climate change. This contributes to the preservation of biodiversity and the establishment of a sustainable ecosystem.
LG Global Ambassador Challenge
LG Electronics conducts social contribution activities based on proposals from residents around the world through a community issue-solving contest program that began in Bangladesh in 2017. Participants selected as 'LG Ambassadors' lead the resolution of local community issues, contributing to community development by executing 97 projects in 9 countries to date.
LG Electronics Global Volunteer Day
Since 2010, LG Electronics has designated June 5th as 'LG Electronics Volunteer Day' annually to carry out environmental protection activities. We operate waste home appliance collection and recycling programs in 89 regions across 54 countries. We are striving to establish a circular economy with a goal to collect 8 million tons of waste appliances and use 600,000 tons of recycled plastic by 2030.
Smart Green Movement
LG Electronics’ Spanish subsidiary is actively promoting the “Smart Green Movement” in collaboration with various partners to help address local environmental issues and create a sustainable future. This initiative focuses on three core areas to restore healthy ecosystems and preserve biodiversity within local communities: restoration of terrestrial ecosystems (Trees), promotion of biodiversity (Bees), and protection of marine ecosystems (Seas).
Smart Green Trees (Forest Restoration)
Since 2017, LG Electronics has carried out forest restoration activities in various regions across Spain and Portugal, including Guadalajara, Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, and Maia, Portugal. To restore terrestrial ecosystems in response to deforestation and desertification issues in Spain, the initiative sets a long-term goal of planting 47 million trees annually, equivalent to the population of Spain (about 47 million people). To achieve this goal, LG Electronics implements forest restoration campaigns through direct tree planting and the “seed bomb” method, which involves sowing balls made of soil, compost, and seeds.
Smart Green Bees (Restoring Bee Population)
To enhance biodiversity, LG Electronics has been promoting a project since 2023 aimed at increasing the population of bees, essential for plant pollination, with a particular focus on the “Iberian honeybee,” a native species of Spain. The long-term goal is to increase the bee population by approximately 47 million. Within just one year of launching the initiative, the project achieved an increase of about 3.5 million bees.
Smart Green Seas (Marine Ecosystem Restoration)
In addition to addressing land-based issues, LG Electronics is actively responding to marine environmental challenges by promoting a project aimed at restoring marine ecosystems and protecting the habitats of marine flora and fauna. As part of this initiative, the company is working on the restoration of Posidonia oceanica1), a type of marine vegetation known for its effective carbon dioxide absorption.
1) The “Posidonia oceanica” meadows found in Spain’s Balearic Islands are considered one of the most powerful natural carbon sinks. Originating from ancient times, this marine plant has a carbon absorption capacity 15 times greater than that of the Amazon rainforest per unit area.
Executive social contribution funding activities
Over 87% of LG Electronics executives are leading social contribution efforts by donating 0.5% of their monthly salaries. This voluntary fund, which began in 2004, has expanded to include overseas executives since 2019, spreading greater value in giving.
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