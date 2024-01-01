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Technology embraces every moment of life
We create products that are convenient for everyone to use, regardless of their physical condition or environment. By listening closely to the voices of our customers, LG Electronics delivers innovation for everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind.
* This image was generated by AI.
Expanding product and service accessibility for all.
LG Electronics is committed to ensuring that all customers, regardless of gender, age, or disability, can easily use our products and services. We continue to expand our lineup of products equipped with accessibility technologies and enhance service accessibility through initiatives such as companion care and sign language consultation services. To better reflect the needs of diverse users, we operate an Accessibility Advisory Group composed of individuals with disabilities, experts, and seniors. By 2030, we aim to incorporate accessibility features and universal design across all key product lines.
Voice recognition / guidance features integrated in key product lines * TV, Refrigerator, Water purifier, Air purifier, Dishwasher, Vacuum cleaner, Air conditioner, Home networking, PC, Monitor, Audio
Launch of 13 Comfort Kit models
Easy Q-Cards on TVs
Easy tutorials
* Based on 2024 Performance
Inclusive community
"Accessibility is at the heart of our innovation, driving us to push boundaries and exceed expectations."
LG Electronics actively reflects the voices of persons with disabilities, older adults, and accessibility experts to ensure that all customers can use its products and services without barriers. In addition, through a wide range of community initiatives, the company is working to create a "Better Life for All."
Bold Move
LG Electronics has created a new accessibility community called 'Bold Move,' providing a space where people with disabilities, seniors, and all customers interested in accessibility can share their opinions together. Listening attentively to every single voice, LG Electronics drives change alongside its customers.
Accessibility advisory group
LG Electronics operates an accessibility advisory panel comprising accessibility experts and individuals with disabilities, actively driving improvements across its products and services.
LG School
The 'LG School' Project is an inclusive education program launched by LG Electronics to create 'appliances for everyone'. Through 'Easy-to-Read Books' and 'One-Day Classes,' children gain hands-on experience with essential household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. LG Electronics puts its belief that learning opportunities should be open to everyone into practice through this project, cheering on children's small challenges and growth.
CSUN Assistive Technology conference
The CSUN Assistive Technology (AT) conference is the world's largest accessibility conference, held annually in the United States. LG Electronics became the first in the home appliance industry to participate in CSUN AT, where it showcases various solutions that help everyone use products conveniently without exclusion.
Global IT Challenge for youth with disabilities (GITC)
LG Electronics has been carrying out various initiatives, including hosting the Global IT Challenge for youth with disabilities, to enhance digital accessibility for youth with disabilities and to support their further education, employment, and social participation since 2011. Over the past 14 years, the GITC has seen the participation of over 5,000 young people with disabilities from a total of 40 countries, with participating nations expanding beyond Asia (including Korea and China) to the Middle East and North Africa regions.
Convenient products for all
Technology can make our lives more convenient, but when it becomes overly complex, it can instead create inconvenience. Our innovation begins with understanding the unique and diverse challenges people face in their daily lives. We aim to remove barriers caused by disability or age and provide smart solutions that enable a better life for everyone.
Smart appliances for everyone to enjoy with ease
LG Electronics believes that technology delivers true value when it makes everyday life more convenient. We reduce complexity and address everyday inconveniences through smart features that are easy for anyone to use. We will continue to innovate by listening closely to the voices of our customers, ensuring that everyone—regardless of disability or age—can enjoy home appliances comfortably.
TVsLearn more
RefrigeratorsLearn more
Washers/
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Dryers
DishwashersLearn more
Air ConditionersLearn more
Services for all
LG Electronics delivers a genuine customer experience not only through its products but also through its services. From free Braille stickers for customers with visual impairments to professional sign language consultation services and digital-human sign language guidance kiosks, we are strengthening accessibility across customer touchpoints so that everyone can receive support easily and comfortably.
Easy-to-use guides for everyone
LG Electronics delivers an authentic customer experience not only through its products but also through its services. From tactile stickers for customers who are blind or have low vision to professional sign language consultation services and digital-human sign language guidance kiosks, we are strengthening accessibility across customer touchpoints so that everyone can receive support easily and comfortably.
Best companion care service
Any customer visiting an LG Best Shop who requires physical assistance with moving around the store or receiving consultation can use the 'Best Accompany Care Service'. A dedicated manager accompanies customers—from the entrance to the exit—providing one-on-one assistance for those who need more attentive care, including individuals with disabilities and senior customers.
* This service is available only in Korea.
Tactile stickers (Braille sticker/manual)
LG Electronics’ tactile stickers help not only customers who are blind or have low vision, but also wheelchair users and children recognize functions by touch and operate buttons safely in situations where they are difficult to see. The stickers feature intuitive icons for power, play, and stop, along with numbers and tactile guidelines leading to each button, enabling operation even on flat touch panels. They are available by request through the LG Electronics Customer Center (+82 1544-7777) and are delivered by mail.
In the United States, we provide braille manuals and braille overlay services. You can enjoy a complimentary braille overlay or manual for your home appliance. Requesting a braille overlay or manual has never been easier via the link below.Braille request >
* This service is available only in Korea and US.
Sign language consulting service
LG Electronics currently operates sign language consultation services across global regions—including Korea, France, the United States, Canada and India—to facilitate easier communication with customers who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech difficulties, and is gradually expanding the service to additional countries. In particular, the sign language consultation center in Korea provides direct support from consultants with specialized expertise in LG Electronics products and services, enabling customers to resolve issues more quickly and conveniently.
Global
You can access sign language interpretation services via our website.
Korea
Use any wired or wireless phone with video calling capability to receive support from a sign language consultant.
The service can be used by adding the dedicated number as a contact.
Digital human sign language guidance kiosk
LG Electronics has introduced a digital human sign language guidance service to enhance service accessibility for customers who are deaf, or hard of hearing. Through dedicated kiosks installed at service center entrances, customers can access integrated sign language, voice, and text guidance—developed based on insights gathered from consultations with disability advisory panels. This allows customers who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate smoothly with professional sign language consultants and receive the same level of service as non-disabled customers. These kiosks are currently installed in approximately 130 LG Electronics service centers across Korea.
* This service is available only in Korea.
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Smart voice recognition that understands you
More convenient control
Conveniently operate various functions of the product by voice, without the need to learn complex air conditioner buttons.
Understanding intent
The AI agent understands the intent behind your words to operate the air conditioner in the most suitable mode and temperature.
Schedule management
Conveniently check your saved schedules through conversation via the LG ThinQ app.
Just say “Hi LG” — simple, fast control
Theme curation
Switch to your preferred 'Theme curation' with just a simple voice command - no need to set colors manually.
Theme music
Play your desired 'Theme music' with a single voice command, without adjusting music settings.
Refrigerator door opening
When your hands are full of ingredients or covered in sauce, simply say a word to open the refrigerator door - no touch needed.
Refrigerator temperature control
Adjust the refrigerator temperature with a voice command, without pressing any buttons.
The conversational AI that knows you - LG ThinQ ON
Control multiple devices at once
With a single voice command, you can instantly control multiple products and functions and receive clear audio updates on their status.
Quickly understands your intent behind the words
Even when you speak naturally, the AI quickly understands your context and intent and performs the most appropriate actions.
Room-by-room voice control
By registering different spaces in your home, you can control appliances and devices by voice for each room individually.
* This service is available only in Korea.
My personal AI laundry assistant at home
Voice door open
Open the washing machine door with the simple command “Hi LG, open the door” even when your hands are full of laundry.
Easy control
Control the washer-dryer simply and easily by voice, without having to navigate through complex setting procedures.
From start to finish
From opening the door to setting the wash cycle and briefing the results, the washer-dryer automatically handles the optimal wash-to-dry process with just your voice.
A smarter, more convenient water life
Korea's first voice-activated water purifier
Whether you need a specific amount of water or just a refill, a single voice command is all you need.
* This service is available only in Korea.
Audio Guidance
Audio guidance delivers information through audible notifications.
Filter CleanBot
Automatically cleans fine dust filters, which are difficult to detach and wash manually.
Auto-Moving Buckets
When you place a foot near the unit, the humidifier bucket automatically moves forward, making it easier to fill or empty the water tank.
Auto Moving Filter
When you press a button, the filter located at the back or in a high position automatically slides out, allowing you to manage the filter easily.
Auto Open Dry
The door opens slightly after washing is complete, allowing steam to escape and dishes to dry naturally without user intervention.
Auto Smart Drawer
When the refrigerator door is opened, inner drawers automatically slide out, allowing users to retrieve items from deep inside without having to bend excessively.
Auto Smart Door
The lower-right door opens automatically when a user places their foot near the bottom indicator. This feature enables the users to use the appliance without using their hands.
Auto Lift
When you press a button, the bottom drawer opens automatically, and its contents are raised to knee level, making it convenient for wheelchair users or those with limited hand mobility to use the appliance.
LG TVs include features that help everyone—such as people with disabilities, seniors, and digital beginners—use the TV easily in any situation.
Accessibility settings for initial TV configuration
To support users with visual impairments, LG TVs provide voice guidance from the very first setup steps. After pairing the remote and selecting your country/language, you can adjust and apply the accessibility settings you need.
* Available features may vary depending on the region and webOS version. The labeling and operation of remote control buttons may also vary by model or region.
Accessibility app setting
Accessibility app setting
LG TVs include features that help everyone—including people with disabilities, seniors, and first-time users—use the TV easily in any situation. Users can simply select ‘Accessibility’ card on the Home screen to customize their viewing experience according to their needs. * How to access
- 1. Press the 'Home' button and select Accessibility Q card.
- 2. Press or Select 'Setting' button on your remote / Home screen and go to Settings → General → Accessibility.
Accessibility app
You can customize your device with ‘Vision Features’, ‘Hearing Features’ and ‘Control Features’. Lear more about how to use the remote control with ‘Learn Remote Control’. Use 'Quick Help’ or ‘Chatbot’ if you have any problems.
* Available features may vary depending on the region and webOS version. The labeling and operation of remote control buttons may also vary by model or region.
Accessibility app features
Vision features
There are settings available for enhancing screen viewing.
(Audio Guidance / Device Power Sound / Text with High Contrast / Focus with High Contrast / Screen zoom/ Audio Description / Color Weekness Correction Filter / Grayscale / Invert Colors)
Hearing features
There are settings available for enhancing audio quality.
(Closed Caption / Sign Language Guide / Sign Language Zoom / Listen Simultaneously with a hearing aid / Listen Simultaneously with a cochlear implant)
Control features
There are settings available for controlling the device.
(Remote Button Setting / Extend Pressing Time on Remote)
* Available features may vary depending on the region and webOS version. The labeling and operation of remote control buttons may also vary by model or region.
Smart Touch Door
Users can easily open the door by pressing the center-right area with minimal force.
Height Boost Storage Box
Users can easily access the drum and retrieve laundry by installing a heightened storage drawer or Mini Wash beneath a washer or dryer.
* Note: Cannot be installed independently. Compatibility with the Tromm washer/dryer model must be checked in advance.
Mini Wash
By installing the Mini Wash in the lower section, which allows small laundry items to be washed separately, enhancing laundry convenience. Installing the Mini Wash beneath a washer or dryer allows users to reach the back of the drum without significantly bending down, making it easier to retrieve laundry or dry clothes.
* Note: Cannot be installed independently. Compatibility with the Tromm washer/dryer model must be checked in advance.
Refrigerator Easy Handle (Door)
Allows the refrigerator door to be opened easily with minimal force. Even when carrying containers or cookware, the door can be opened comfortably using the elbow or arm.
Refrigerator Rotating Shelf
The rotating shelf brings items stored at the back of the refrigerator forward, allowing users to easily access items placed deep inside.
Dishwasher Easy Handle (Drawer)
Designed to help users reach the lower rack easily, even while seated in a wheelchair or without bending down significantly.
Dishwasher Easy Handle (Door)
Allows the dishwasher door to be opened and closed easily. Even for users with limited muscle strength or fine motor control, the door can be operated comfortably using the wrist or the back of the hand.
Microwave Easy Tray
Helps users safely and easily carry hot food and dishes after microwave use. Large side handles allow users with limited hand mobility to carry the tray securely, while the included cover protects hands from direct contact with hot food and dishes.
Microwave Touch Guide
Braille and guide openings are added to the touch area to help users with visual impairments recognize touch locations and functions. It also provides guidance for users with hand tremors and supports tactile recognition for users who have difficulty viewing the control panel due to wheelchair positioning.
Cooktop Silicone Pad
Braille, tactile markers, and guide openings are added to the touch area to support recognition of touch locations and functions for users with visual impairments. The pad also offers guidance for users with hand tremors and enables tactile operation for users who have difficulty visually accessing the controls due to wheelchair positioning.
Water Purifier Easy Drip Tray
Helps wheelchair users who find it difficult to see high water outlets, visually impaired users who struggle to locate the dispenser, and users with brain lesions or hand tremors to easily identify the correct cup placement. The tray also ensures the cup remains stable and prevents it from slipping.
Water Purifier Silicone Cover
Braille, pictograms, and guide openings are added to the touch area to help users with visual impairments recognize touch locations and functions. It also provides guidance for users with hand tremors and supports tactile recognition for users who have difficulty viewing the control panel due to wheelchair positioning.
Washer/Dryer Easy Handle (Door)
Attached to the door, this handle allows users with limited grip strength or fine motor control to open and close the door easily using the back of the hand or wrist.
Washer/Dryer Easy Handle (Drawer)
Attached to the detergent drawer or water tank, this handle enables easy opening and closing using the back of the hand or wrist, even for users with limited strength or dexterity.
Washer/Dryer Easy Ball
Attached to the washer or dryer dial, this accessory allows users to turn the dial easily without gripping it, even when fine hand movements are difficult. It also provides a tactile reference point to indicate the selected cycle, supporting convenient use for visually impaired users.
Washer Easy Pour Detergent Dispenser
Color cues help users with low vision or senior users easily identify the detergent drawer inlet and the appropriate detergent amount in washing machines.
Styler Easy Hanger
Helps users hang clothes on the Styler Moving Hanger even while seated in a wheelchair or for users of shorter height.
Robot Vacuum Cleaner Color Sheet
By applying a cover sheet in LG Active Red, this accessory helps users with low vision easily identify the location of the robot vacuum cleaner.
Tiiun mini (Indoor Gardening Appliance) Easy Handle
Helps users with limited hand mobility easily detach the Seed Kit.
Air Conditioner Remote Control Braille Silicone Cover
A cover designed to fit over the air conditioner remote control, enabling users to easily identify button positions by touch, particularly useful for individuals who are blind or have low vision.