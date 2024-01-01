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A person using a wheelchair loads laundry into a front-loading washing machine in a laundry room, with a dryer positioned beside it.

Technology embraces every moment of life

We create products that are convenient for everyone to use, regardless of their physical condition or environment. By listening closely to the voices of our customers, LG Electronics delivers innovation for everyone, ensuring that no one is left behind.

* This image was generated by AI.

Expanding product and service accessibility for all.

LG Electronics is committed to ensuring that all customers, regardless of gender, age, or disability, can easily use our products and services. We continue to expand our lineup of products equipped with accessibility technologies and enhance service accessibility through initiatives such as companion care and sign language consultation services. To better reflect the needs of diverse users, we operate an Accessibility Advisory Group composed of individuals with disabilities, experts, and seniors. By 2030, we aim to incorporate accessibility features and universal design across all key product lines.

Voice recognition / guidance features integrated in key product lines * TV, Refrigerator, Water purifier, Air purifier, Dishwasher, Vacuum cleaner, Air conditioner, Home networking, PC, Monitor, Audio

11 key product lines

Launch of 13 Comfort Kit models

13 types

Easy Q-Cards on TVs

Easy tutorials

* Based on 2024 Performance

Inclusive community

"Accessibility is at the heart of our innovation, driving us to push boundaries and exceed expectations."

LG Electronics actively reflects the voices of persons with disabilities, older adults, and accessibility experts to ensure that all customers can use its products and services without barriers. In addition, through a wide range of community initiatives, the company is working to create a "Better Life for All."

Bold Move

LG Electronics has created a new accessibility community called 'Bold Move,' providing a space where people with disabilities, seniors, and all customers interested in accessibility can share their opinions together. Listening attentively to every single voice, LG Electronics drives change alongside its customers.

Seoul Design award
Participants, including a wheelchair user, taking part in LG Electronics’ “Bold Move” accessibility community, sharing their experiences and opinions during a discussion session

Accessibility advisory group

LG Electronics operates an accessibility advisory panel comprising accessibility experts and individuals with disabilities, actively driving improvements across its products and services.

Watch Now
An LG Electronics accessibility advisory group session, where a staff member and a person with a disability discuss usability improvements in front of a washing machine

LG School

The 'LG School' Project is an inclusive education program launched by LG Electronics to create 'appliances for everyone'. Through 'Easy-to-Read Books' and 'One-Day Classes,' children gain hands-on experience with essential household appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. LG Electronics puts its belief that learning opportunities should be open to everyone into practice through this project, cheering on children's small challenges and growth.

Read Easy-to-Read Books Seoul Design award iF Design 2025 award
An LG School program scene where an LG staff member supports a senior participant at a welfare center, using an easy-to-read book to guide learning about home appliance usage

CSUN Assistive Technology conference

The CSUN Assistive Technology (AT) conference is the world's largest accessibility conference, held annually in the United States. LG Electronics became the first in the home appliance industry to participate in CSUN AT, where it showcases various solutions that help everyone use products conveniently without exclusion.

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Two people use an LG kiosk with a sign language guide, selecting payment options and viewing a total of $10.00 on the touchscreen at an exhibition.

Global IT Challenge for youth with disabilities (GITC)

LG Electronics has been carrying out various initiatives, including hosting the Global IT Challenge for youth with disabilities, to enhance digital accessibility for youth with disabilities and to support their further education, employment, and social participation since 2011. Over the past 14 years, the GITC has seen the participation of over 5,000 young people with disabilities from a total of 40 countries, with participating nations expanding beyond Asia (including Korea and China) to the Middle East and North Africa regions.

A young participant with a disability focuses intently on completing an IT challenge on a laptop at the Global IT Challenge for Youth with Disabilities (GITC)

Convenient products for all

Technology can make our lives more convenient, but when it becomes overly complex, it can instead create inconvenience. Our innovation begins with understanding the unique and diverse challenges people face in their daily lives. We aim to remove barriers caused by disability or age and provide smart solutions that enable a better life for everyone.

A display of various LG home appliances—including a washer, dryer, Styler, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and air conditioner—presented together to illustrate the LG Comfort Kit concept, an assistive accessory designed to make home appliances easier for everyone to use

Comfort Kit

The LG Comfort Kit is an assistive accessory designed to enable everyone to conveniently use LG home appliances. It incorporates user-centered ideas and practical design to address the inconveniences experienced by diverse users, including people with disabilities and the elderly, regardless of gender, age, or disability status. LG Electronics plans to continuously expand the Comfort Kit lineup so that more customers can easily and conveniently use home appliances.

Kitchen Appliances

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Refrigerator icon Water purifier icon

Living Appliances
& Air Conditioners

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Robot vacuum cleaner icon Air conditioner icon
LG home appliance accessibility feature that enables users—including people with visual impairments and seniors—to control the product by voice and receive audio guidance without using physical buttons

Voice Recognition•Audio Guidance

Voice Recognition allows diverse customers—including visually impaired individuals, seniors, and children—to easily control products with their voice without having to see the buttons. Additionally, Voice Guidance provides audible updates on product status, making it easier and more convenient to use. LG Electronics is committed to expanding voice recognition technology across its product lineup to ensure a comfortable and inclusive user experience for everyone.

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Smart appliances for everyone to enjoy with ease

LG Electronics believes that technology delivers true value when it makes everyday life more convenient. We reduce complexity and address everyday inconveniences through smart features that are easy for anyone to use. We will continue to innovate by listening closely to the voices of our customers, ensuring that everyone—regardless of disability or age—can enjoy home appliances comfortably.

LG OLED TV displayed in a modern living room

TVs

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InstaView refrigerator installed in a kitchen

Refrigerators

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Washer/Dryer unit placed side by side

Washers/
Dryers

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Dishwasher built into kitchen cabinetry

Dishwashers

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Standing air conditioner against a sage green wall

Air Conditioners

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Services for all

LG Electronics delivers a genuine customer experience not only through its products but also through its services. From free Braille stickers for customers with visual impairments to professional sign language consultation services and digital-human sign language guidance kiosks, we are strengthening accessibility across customer touchpoints so that everyone can receive support easily and comfortably.

A 'LG for everyone, everyone for LG' campaign image featuring a diverse group of people together.

Easy-to-use guides for everyone

LG Electronics delivers an authentic customer experience not only through its products but also through its services. From tactile stickers for customers who are blind or have low vision to professional sign language consultation services and digital-human sign language guidance kiosks, we are strengthening accessibility across customer touchpoints so that everyone can receive support easily and comfortably.

LG store staff assisting a wheelchair user in front of LG Objet Collection refrigerators

Best companion care service

Any customer visiting an LG Best Shop who requires physical assistance with moving around the store or receiving consultation can use the 'Best Accompany Care Service'. A dedicated manager accompanies customers—from the entrance to the exit—providing one-on-one assistance for those who need more attentive care, including individuals with disabilities and senior customers.

* This service is available only in Korea.

LG water purifier control panel with tactile and braille stickers applied

Tactile stickers (Braille sticker/manual)

KOREA | Tactile stickers

LG Electronics’ tactile stickers help not only customers who are blind or have low vision, but also wheelchair users and children recognize functions by touch and operate buttons safely in situations where they are difficult to see. The stickers feature intuitive icons for power, play, and stop, along with numbers and tactile guidelines leading to each button, enabling operation even on flat touch panels. They are available by request through the LG Electronics Customer Center (+82 1544-7777) and are delivered by mail.

USA | Braille request

In the United States, we provide braille manuals and braille overlay services. You can enjoy a complimentary braille overlay or manual for your home appliance. Requesting a braille overlay or manual has never been easier via the link below.

Braille request >

* This service is available only in Korea and US.

A woman using sign language during an online consultation on a laptop

Sign language consulting service

LG Electronics currently operates sign language consultation services across global regions—including Korea, France, the United States, Canada and India—to facilitate easier communication with customers who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech difficulties, and is gradually expanding the service to additional countries. In particular, the sign language consultation center in Korea provides direct support from consultants with specialized expertise in LG Electronics products and services, enabling customers to resolve issues more quickly and conveniently.

You can access sign language interpretation services via our website.

Sign Language Support

Dedicated video call number

Use any wired or wireless phone with video calling capability to receive support from a sign language consultant.

Phone icon +82 70-7947-7771
Dedicated messenger app number

The service can be used by adding the dedicated number as a contact.

KakaoTalk icon +82 10-8495-7512
imo icon +82 10-8496-7592
Digital sign language guidance kiosks installed at an LG service center

Digital human sign language guidance kiosk

LG Electronics has introduced a digital human sign language guidance service to enhance service accessibility for customers who are deaf, or hard of hearing. Through dedicated kiosks installed at service center entrances, customers can access integrated sign language, voice, and text guidance—developed based on insights gathered from consultations with disability advisory panels. This allows customers who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate smoothly with professional sign language consultants and receive the same level of service as non-disabled customers. These kiosks are currently installed in approximately 130 LG Electronics service centers across Korea.

* This service is available only in Korea.

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An image featuring a three-dimensional arrangement of rocks, plants, and objects against a light green background. Green leaves extend around a large, rough-textured gray rock in the center, with a transparent circular glass plate and a small oval-shaped object resting on top.

Home

Sustainability

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An office interior with large glass windows overlooking a city skyline. A diverse group of people, including a person using a wheelchair, are gathered in front of a monitor displaying data charts, engaging in a discussion.

For people

Diversity & Inclusion

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A spacious, brightly lit manufacturing plant interior equipped with industrial machinery. On the right, two workers wearing white hard hats, safety glasses, and high-visibility workwear are looking together at a tablet device.

For people

Decent Workplace

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