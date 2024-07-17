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Policies & Reports
LG Electronics transparently discloses its Sustainability Report and ESG-related policies through the website to communicate its ESG activities and performance with stakeholders.
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Sustainability Reports
LG Electronics aligns with its six ESG strategic tasks, and presents major activities and achievements across the
areas of environmental, social, and governance in the Sustainability Report.
2024-2025 Sustainability Report
We've published the 19th Sustainability Report in 2025. We will continue to publish this report annually to share
our sustainability initiatives and performance with a wide range of stakeholders.
Archived Sustainability Reports
|Title
|Year
|Language
|Download PDF
|Sustainability Report
|
|
|Download PDF
Carbon Disclosure Project(CDP) Reports
|Title
|Download PDF
|LG Electronics CDP Report 2025
|Download PDF
Environment
|Title
|Language
|Download PDF
|Environmental Policy
|
|Download PDF
|Environmental Product Policy
|
|Download PDF
|Global take-back guidance - WEEE Instruction
|
|Download PDF
|Global take-back guidance - Battery Instruction
|
|Download PDF
|Spare parts and price information
|
|Download PDF
Society
|Title
|Language
|Download PDF
|Global Human Rights Principles
|
|Download PDF
|Safety & Health Policy
|
|Download PDF
|Global labor policy
|
|Download PDF
|Global labor policy guidelines
|
|Download PDF
|LG Supplier Code of Conduct
|
|Download PDF
|LG Supplier Code of Conduct guidelines
|
|Download PDF
|Diversity & Inclusion policy
|
|Download PDF
|Conflict minerals due diligence report
|
|Download PDF
|Guidelines for Hazardous substance management in products
|
|Download PDF
|Accessibility Declaration in EU
|
|Download PDF
Governanace
|Title
|Language
|Download PDF
|LG Electronics Code of Conduct
|
|Download PDF
|LG Code of Ethics
|
|Download PDF
|LG Electronics Corporate Governance Charter
|
|Download PDF
|LG Electronics Guidelines on Expertise and Diversity of the Board of Directors
|
|Download PDF
|LG Electronics Guidelines on Independent Directors' Independence
|
|Download PDF
|LG Electronics Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Regulations
|
|Download PDF
|LG Electronics Tax Policy
|
|Download PDF
Sustainable Finance
|Title
|Download PDF
|ESG Framework
|Download PDF
|Second Party Opinion on LG Electronics Sustainable Finance Framework
|Download PDF
|ESG Bond Annual Report
|Download PDF
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