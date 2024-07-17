Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
A smiling man and a child standing on a coffee table high-fiving in a bright living room, with a robot vacuum on the floor

Policies & Reports

LG Electronics transparently discloses its Sustainability Report and ESG-related policies through the website to communicate its ESG activities and performance with stakeholders.

* This image was generated by AI.

Sustainability Reports

LG Electronics aligns with its six ESG strategic tasks, and presents major activities and achievements across the
areas of environmental, social, and governance in the Sustainability Report.

Main banner of LG Electronics' 2024-2025 Sustainability Report. The center features the text 'BETTER LIFE FOR ALL' in red and black on a beige shape. Surrounding it are circular images showing an eco-conscious building, a smiling woman, employees including a wheelchair user in a meeting, and a smart home exterior.

2024-2025 Sustainability Report

We've published the 19th Sustainability Report in 2025. We will continue to publish this report annually to share
our sustainability initiatives and performance with a wide range of stakeholders.

Download (EN) Download (KR)

Archived Sustainability Reports

Archived Sustainability Reports
Title Year Language Download PDF
Sustainability Report
Download PDF

Carbon Disclosure Project(CDP) Reports

Carbon Disclosure Project(CDP) Reports
Title Download PDF
LG Electronics CDP Report 2025 Download PDF
A section banner with an oval-shaped frame featuring the LG Twin Towers, with 'ESG Policies' written in white text in the center.

Environment

Environment
Title Language Download PDF
Environmental Policy
Download PDF
Environmental Product Policy
Download PDF
Global take-back guidance - WEEE Instruction
Download PDF
Global take-back guidance - Battery Instruction
Download PDF
Spare parts and price information
Download PDF

Society

Society
Title Language Download PDF
Global Human Rights Principles
Download PDF
Safety & Health Policy
Download PDF
Global labor policy
Download PDF
Global labor policy guidelines
Download PDF
LG Supplier Code of Conduct
Download PDF
LG Supplier Code of Conduct guidelines
Download PDF
Diversity & Inclusion policy
Download PDF
Conflict minerals due diligence report
Download PDF
Guidelines for Hazardous substance management in products
Download PDF
Accessibility Declaration in EU
Download PDF

Governanace

Governanace
Title Language Download PDF
LG Electronics Code of Conduct
Download PDF
LG Code of Ethics
Download PDF
LG Electronics Corporate Governance Charter
Download PDF
LG Electronics Guidelines on Expertise and Diversity of the Board of Directors
Download PDF
LG Electronics Guidelines on Independent Directors' Independence
Download PDF
LG Electronics Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Regulations
Download PDF
LG Electronics Tax Policy
Download PDF

Sustainable Finance

Sustainable Finance
Title Download PDF
ESG Framework Download PDF
Second Party Opinion on LG Electronics Sustainable Finance Framework Download PDF
ESG Bond Annual Report Download PDF

Explore more

An image featuring a three-dimensional arrangement of rocks, plants, and objects against a light green background. Green leaves extend around a large, rough-textured gray rock in the center, with a transparent circular glass plate and a small oval-shaped object resting on top.

Home

Sustainability

Learn more
An aerial view of LG Electronics’ eco-conscious headquarters in the United States, showing multiple buildings with rooftop solar panels surrounded by greenery and roads, representing carbon neutrality and the transition to renewable energy.

For the planet

Carbon neutrality

Learn more
A person using a wheelchair loads laundry into a front-loading washing machine in a laundry room, with a dryer positioned beside it.

For people

Design for all

Learn more