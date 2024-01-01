LG operates on a promise to create Life's Good through our technologies. That's why we focus on human-centered innovation to deliver Smart Life Solutions across home, commercial, mobility, and business infrastructure.

In 2024, LG reorganized its business structure from a product-centered model to a customer-oriented solution system — a pivotal step in its transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company.

Today, LG operates across four core business divisions: Home Appliance Solution (HS), Media Entertainment Solution (MS), Vehicle Solution (VS), and Eco Solution (ES).