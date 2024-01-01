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Corporate information
How LG operates
LG operates on a promise to create Life's Good through our technologies. That's why we focus on human-centered innovation to deliver Smart Life Solutions across home, commercial, mobility, and business infrastructure.
In 2024, LG reorganized its business structure from a product-centered model to a customer-oriented solution system — a pivotal step in its transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company.
Today, LG operates across four core business divisions: Home Appliance Solution (HS), Media Entertainment Solution (MS), Vehicle Solution (VS), and Eco Solution (ES).
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Home Appliance Solution
Redefining the home as a zero-labor space through AI-powered appliances, robotics, and smart home solutions.
* Solutions: Kitchen and living appliances (refrigerators, built-in and cooking appliances, washers, dryers, vacuum cleaners, LG Styler), components (compressors, motors, actuators), robotics, and AI Home.
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Media Entertainment Solution
Bringing the world's most trusted screen and sound experiences into every space, powered by the webOS platform.
* Solutions: AI TV, smart monitors, audio systems, laptops, commercial displays, and webOS smart TV platform.
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Vehicle Solution
Transforming every journey into a seamless, intelligent, and sustainable experience.
* Solutions: In-vehicle infotainment (IVI), EV powertrains, automotive lighting, head units, displays, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and software for software-defined vehicles.
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Eco Solution
Leading comprehensive air solutions and clean-tech for a more sustainable home, industry, and world.
* Solutions: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and B2B clean-tech.
Global operations
LG Electronics strengthens its presence in global markets through a proactive global business strategy.
* Source: LG Electronics 2024 Annual Report, FY2024.
Leadership
Meet the people guiding LG's mission as a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances, and smart life solutions.
Chief Executive Officer
Jae-cheol Lyu
LG Electronics is led by Chief Executive Officer Lyu Jae-cheol, whose leadership is shaped by more than three decades of experience at the company. Since joining LG as an engineer in 1989, CEO Lyu has brought deep technical expertise and steady leadership, helping establish the Home Appliance Solution Company as a leading global force in the industry. His career reflects LG's commitment to customer-centered quality, operational discipline, and long-term competitiveness.
Under CEO Lyu, LG Electronics is bolstering its technology leadership, building a high-performance business portfolio, and driving company-wide AI transformation (AX) to support profitable growth. As the global business landscape undergoes unprecedented changes, CEO Lyu is focused on strengthening LG's core competitiveness, responding decisively to market shifts, and advancing integrated AI solutions across industrial, commercial, and residential environments, including AI Home, AI data center cooling, and smart factory solutions.
Jeong-do management
LG's Jeong-do management embodies the company's commitment to high ethical standards and transparent business operations. Rooted in pioneering innovation and continuous growth, Jeong-do management drives LG to become an even faster, smarter, and more trusted global brand.
Address
LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea
Telephone
+82 (0)2 3777 1114