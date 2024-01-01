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Corporate information

Overview Leadership Jeong-Do Management

    

A white LG CLOiD home robot with a smiling digital face stands in a living room holding a plate of croissants. Large white text across the image reads Life's Good. The LG logo is visible on the robot's chest, and a TV in the blurred background displays the text webOS.

How LG operates

LG operates on a promise to create Life's Good through our technologies. That's why we focus on human-centered innovation to deliver Smart Life Solutions across home, commercial, mobility, and business infrastructure.

 

In 2024, LG reorganized its business structure from a product-centered model to a customer-oriented solution system — a pivotal step in its transformation into a Smart Life Solution Company.

 

Today, LG operates across four core business divisions: Home Appliance Solution (HS), Media Entertainment Solution (MS), Vehicle Solution (VS), and Eco Solution (ES).

  1.

    Home Appliance Solution

    Redefining the home as a zero-labor space through AI-powered appliances, robotics, and smart home solutions.

     

    * Solutions: Kitchen and living appliances (refrigerators, built-in and cooking appliances, washers, dryers, vacuum cleaners, LG Styler), components (compressors, motors, actuators), robotics, and AI Home.

  2.

    Media Entertainment Solution

    Bringing the world's most trusted screen and sound experiences into every space, powered by the webOS platform.

     

    * Solutions: AI TV, smart monitors, audio systems, laptops, commercial displays, and webOS smart TV platform.

  1.

    Vehicle Solution

    Transforming every journey into a seamless, intelligent, and sustainable experience.

     

    * Solutions: In-vehicle infotainment (IVI), EV powertrains, automotive lighting, head units, displays, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and software for software-defined vehicles.

  2.

    Eco Solution

    Leading comprehensive air solutions and clean-tech for a more sustainable home, industry, and world.

     

    * Solutions: Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and B2B clean-tech.

Global operations

LG Electronics strengthens its presence in global markets through a proactive global business strategy.

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* Source: LG Electronics 2024 Annual Report, FY2024.

142+

Local subsidiaries

75,000+

Employees worldwide

170+

Countries served

A world map displaying a global corporate network with unlabeled grey dots representing Branch Offices. Black circles denote Regional HQ locations at Frankfurt (Europe HQ), Dubai (MEA HQ), Noida (LGEIL), Singapore (Asia HQ), New York (NA HQ), and Sao Paulo (LATAM HQ). Red diamonds denote AI Research Lab locations at Moscow, Bengaluru, Santa Clara, and Toronto. Korea (Corporate HQ) in Seoul features both a Regional HQ and an AI Research Lab.

Leadership

Meet the people guiding LG's mission as a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, home appliances, and smart life solutions.

Chief Executive Officer

Jae-cheol Lyu

LG Electronics is led by Chief Executive Officer Lyu Jae-cheol, whose leadership is shaped by more than three decades of experience at the company. Since joining LG as an engineer in 1989, CEO Lyu has brought deep technical expertise and steady leadership, helping establish the Home Appliance Solution Company as a leading global force in the industry. His career reflects LG's commitment to customer-centered quality, operational discipline, and long-term competitiveness.

 

Under CEO Lyu, LG Electronics is bolstering its technology leadership, building a high-performance business portfolio, and driving company-wide AI transformation (AX) to support profitable growth. As the global business landscape undergoes unprecedented changes, CEO Lyu is focused on strengthening LG's core competitiveness, responding decisively to market shifts, and advancing integrated AI solutions across industrial, commercial, and residential environments, including AI Home, AI data center cooling, and smart factory solutions.

  1.

    Seung-Tae Baek

    President of Home Appliance Solution Company

  2.

    Hyoung-sei Park

    President of Media Entertainment Solution Company

  3.

    Seok-hyun Eun

    President of Vehicle Solution Company

  4.

    Jae-Sung Lee

    President of Eco Solution Company

  1.

    Chang-tae Kim

    Chief Financial Officer

  2.

    Sang-ho Song

    Chief Human Resource Officer

  3.

    Byoung-hoon Kim

    Chief Technology Officer

  4.

    Sam-soo Lee

    Chief Strategy Officer

Jeong-do management

LG's Jeong-do management embodies the company's commitment to high ethical standards and transparent business operations. Rooted in pioneering innovation and continuous growth, Jeong-do management drives LG to become an even faster, smarter, and more trusted global brand.

A three-tiered pyramid diagram. The top tier features the red text No.1 LG. The middle tier reads Jeong-Do Management. The bottom tier is split into two halves, reading Customer-Value Creation on the left and People-Oriented Management on the right.

LG way: The foundation of LG's management

Jeong-do management is LG's foundational management principle, emphasizing ethical conduct, transparency, and fair competition as the basis for sustainable business growth.

Vision

LG's vision is to become the world's most recognized market leader, driven by technological innovation and unwavering customer trust.

Conduct

LG's conduct is guided by continuous capability development and the highest standards of ethical management across all global operations.

Management philosophy

LG's management philosophies of Creating Value for Customers and People-Oriented Management form the operational foundation for achieving each of its business goals.

A location pin icon

Address

LG Twin Tower 128, Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, Korea

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Telephone

+82 (0)2 3777 1114

More about our brand

A collage of modern home appliances: The central circular image shows a fluffy white cat lying comfortably in a round pet bed attached to the top of a white air purifier in a living room. On the left, a cropped view of a smart TV displaying a video streaming menu, and on the right, a partial view of a woman loading clothes into a white front-load washing machine.
Brand story

The story of a brand built on human-centered innovation to keep the promise, Life’s Good

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A black and white photograph showcasing a collection of vintage electronic appliances arranged together, including an old CRT television, several portable transistor radios, a cassette tape recorder, and a boombox from the late 20th century.
Company history

Since 1958, decades of LG shaping better living through pioneering innovation.

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A promotional graphic with a scenic background of mountains and ocean. Bold red text reads "RADIO OPTIMISM" with lightning bolt icons on either side of "RADIO." Below the text is an illustration of a small white robot character holding a microphone, next to a red speech bubble containing the white text "Life's Good."
Life’s Good in Action

Our brand activities amplifying Life's Good values worldwide.

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