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LG 'Life's Good' slogan asset preview — official brand tagline available in horizontal and stacked layouts, Active Red, Black, and White colorways

LG Slogan Download Assets

Life's Good — LG's Brand Slogan

'Life's Good.' has been LG Electronics' brand slogan since 2005.
Inspired by the rounded, friendly forms of LG products, the slogan expresses optimism, warmth,
and the belief that life can always be good — even when it's not perfect.
We use 'Life's Good.' to lead or sign off every brand communication, reinforcing LG's promise to bring a smile to technology.

Slogan Colorways

The 'Life's Good.' slogan is available in three official colorways:
Active Red for digital energy, Black for premium and editorial contexts, and White for use over gradients and imagery.
Always preserve sufficient contrast for legibility across backgrounds.

  • 1) Life's Good. White on dark background.

  • 2) Life's Good. Active Red on Light Background.

  • 3) Life's Good. Black on Gradient 01.

  • 4) Life's Good. White on Gradient 04.

  • 5) Life's Good. Black on Light Image Background.

  • 6) Life's Good. White on Dark Image Background.

White on dark background

How to Use the LG Slogan

Warm and optimistic, it appears in two primary ways:
as a lead message that opens brand communications, or as a sign-off that closes them with a memorable final note.
Either placement reinforces LG's identity as a brand that finds meaning in everyday moments.

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01Lead message

LG 'Life's Good.' slogan used as lead message — opening headline of a brand communication on Active Red gradient background

02Sign-off

LG 'Life's Good.' slogan used as sign-off — closing note at bottom-right of a brand communication, anchoring the message

01Lead message

LG 'Life's Good.' slogan used as lead message — opening headline of a brand communication on Active Red gradient background

02Sign-off

LG 'Life's Good.' slogan used as sign-off — closing note at bottom-right of a brand communication, anchoring the message

Explore the brand identity system