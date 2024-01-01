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LG EI core forms — square, circle, stadium, hourglass, and crescent outlined in Active Red on dark background.
Inspired by the Shapes of LG Products
LG's Emotionally Intelligent forms are derived directly from the rounded,
friendly shapes of LG products — the curve of a TV bezel, the dial of a washing machine, the soft-edge of a refrigerator door.
These product-born forms become the building blocks of the LG design system, allowing brand visuals to feel familiar, warm, and unmistakably LG.
A Unique, Interactive,
and Responsive System
LG's Emotional Identity forms exist in two states.
At rest, shapes are simple and geometric.
In motion, they become fluid, flowing and responding to scroll, hover,
and surrounding content to make the brand feel alive across digital touchpoints.
EI Form Layouts
EI forms adapt to context.
In Hero mode, they carry bold brand expression.
In Connect, they bridge people and products.
In Focus, they step back — letting a single product take center stage.
The EI Lens
The EI Lens is LG's signature focal element,
a circular form that links content to background imagery.
Used with precision around products and with warmth around people,
it becomes a single recognizable device that unifies the brand across every touchpoint.