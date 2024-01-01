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LG EI core forms — square, circle, stadium, hourglass, and crescent outlined in Active Red on dark background.

Inspired by the Shapes of LG Products

LG's Emotionally Intelligent forms are derived directly from the rounded,
friendly shapes of LG products — the curve of a TV bezel, the dial of a washing machine, the soft-edge of a refrigerator door.
These product-born forms become the building blocks of the LG design system, allowing brand visuals to feel familiar, warm, and unmistakably LG.

LG EI forms derived from LG products — LG Signature OLED TV, washing machine, speaker, CLOi robot, and refrigerator with Active Red form outlines on dark background.

A Unique, Interactive,
and Responsive System

LG's Emotional Identity forms exist in two states.
At rest, shapes are simple and geometric.
In motion, they become fluid, flowing and responding to scroll, hover,
and surrounding content to make the brand feel alive across digital touchpoints.

Core State Connected State
LG EI core forms in static state — circle, square, stadium, and crescent.
LG EI core forms in fluid connected state — square, circle, stadium, hourglass, and crescent.

EI Form Layouts

EI forms adapt to context.
In Hero mode, they carry bold brand expression.
In Connect, they bridge people and products.
In Focus, they step back — letting a single product take center stage.

Hero Mode Connect Mode Focus Mode
LG Electronics building exterior at night featuring a large LED display with the "Life's Good." tagline and dynamic 3D LG logo sculptures in red and white
Outdoor billboard advertisement for LG X1 Washing Machine featuring a woman in bold fashion styling against an orange background with the tagline "Designed for life's fashionistas" and "Life's Good."
LG Xboom Speaker placed on a wooden table in a living room setting, surrounded by floating colorful spheres, with an on-screen overlay showing product specs: 360 Mood Lighting and 10 Hour Playtime, priced at £399.98

The EI Lens

The EI Lens is LG's signature focal element,
a circular form that links content to background imagery.
Used with precision around products and with warmth around people,
it becomes a single recognizable device that unifies the brand across every touchpoint.

Intelligent Respectful

How the LG Design System Comes Together

A collage of LG digital campaign and product page screenshots, featuring LG OLED TV, Xboom Speaker, gram laptop, SIGNATURE Air Purifier, UT90 Wireless Headphones, InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, and LG Xboom 360, alongside lifestyle campaign visuals with the "Life's Good." tagline

Explore the brand identity system