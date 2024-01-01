Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Three LG EI forms in connected state — Active Red sound wave animation responding across shapes on dark background.

LG Brand Voice — A Smile, Insight, and Design

LG's brand voice carries one belief — 'Life's Good.'
Every word we write, from product naming to marketing copy and customer support, must reinforce the LG promise:
that life can always be good. Our voice flexes with context but never loses warmth, intelligence, or craft.

  • Emotionally

    We write with a Smile

    Our writing is full of emotion, warmth, and positivity — never neutral, never cold. We choose words that make the reader feel something good.

  • Intelligent

    We write with Insight

    Our writing dramatizes the small details that make life better — turning product features into human benefits the reader can feel.

  • Design

    We write with Design

    Our writing is stylized for readability, legibility, and digital optimization — short sentences, scannable structure, and SEO-friendly phrasing.

The Three Voice Principles

All three voice principles — write with a smile, write with insight,
write with design — come directly from LG's design philosophy, Emotionally Intelligent Design.
Together they ensure every piece of LG copy is warm, useful, and crafted for the digital reader.

Emotionally Intelligent Design
With a Smile - Use inclusive language - Use descriptive and sensorial language - Use intelligent humor to bring warmth
with Insight - Point our life's details and make people smile - Write about real life and real people - Link our products and our customers' lives clearly
with Design - Design messages to fit the platform - Create rhythm with rhyme - Define the role of eyebrow, headline, and body copy

How LG's Voice Flexes Across Contexts

LG dials up each principle depending on context — more 'Smile' when celebrating,
more 'Insight' when educating, more 'Design' when guiding digital interactions.
The mix changes; the LG belief never does.

  • - Speaking to Gen Z and younger audiences - Introducing our brand for the first time - Writing in the voice of LG's people
  • - Introducing a new product or service - Explaining how a new feature improves daily life - Reassuring people at point of purchase
  • - Launching a campaign micro-site or landing page - Publishing a key message worth capturing - Introducing a visionary concept for a better life
With a Smile With Insight With Design
LG Objet Collection Posé brand campaign image: a woman in a white robe sits on an orange textured sofa looking at an LG OLED TV displaying a warm red scene, alongside a circular inset showing an LG home interior with audio and display products. "You wish every side of your life to be beautiful even the back of your TV — Objet Collection Posé — Life's Good."
LG gram brand campaign image: a young woman with curly blonde hair smiles while using an LG gram laptop, with a circular inset showing the LG gram laptop product shot against a soft purple gradient background. "Too much effort, too much worry can shake your confidence. Hustle light all your way, with your gram. — gram — Life's Good."
LG InstaView Door-in-Door brand campaign image: a woman opens the inner door of an LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator revealing organized fresh food inside, with a circular inset showing the full stainless steel refrigerator exterior. "Much to adore. The fridge with more. — LG InstaView Door-in-Door — Life's Good."

Explore the brand identity system