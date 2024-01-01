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Three LG EI forms in connected state — Active Red sound wave animation responding across shapes on dark background.
LG Brand Voice — A Smile, Insight, and Design
LG's brand voice carries one belief — 'Life's Good.'
Every word we write, from product naming to marketing copy and customer support, must reinforce the LG promise:
that life can always be good. Our voice flexes with context but never loses warmth, intelligence, or craft.
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Emotionally
We write with a Smile
Our writing is full of emotion, warmth, and positivity — never neutral, never cold. We choose words that make the reader feel something good.
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Intelligent
We write with Insight
Our writing dramatizes the small details that make life better — turning product features into human benefits the reader can feel.
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Design
We write with Design
Our writing is stylized for readability, legibility, and digital optimization — short sentences, scannable structure, and SEO-friendly phrasing.
The Three Voice Principles
All three voice principles — write with a smile, write with insight,
write with design — come directly from LG's design philosophy, Emotionally Intelligent Design.
Together they ensure every piece of LG copy is warm, useful, and crafted for the digital reader.
How LG's Voice Flexes Across Contexts
LG dials up each principle depending on context — more 'Smile' when celebrating,
more 'Insight' when educating, more 'Design' when guiding digital interactions.
The mix changes; the LG belief never does.