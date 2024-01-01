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Introducing the LG Logo
A Smile in Technology
The LG logo is a wordmark and circular face mark introduced in 1995 to express LG's brand belief, 'Life's Good.'
Full of personality, the smiling logo signals humanity and intelligence — the two pillars of our Emotionally Intelligent Design philosophy.
We always apply it with confidence to make every touchpoint feel uniquely LG.
Primary LogoFor instant brand recognition across all touchpoints
Logo Color Variants
The LG logo is available in multiple color variants — Heritage Red on grey, Heritage Red on white, mono black, and mono white — to maintain legibility across gradients, photography, and flat color backgrounds. Each variant follows minimum contrast ratio guidelines for accessibility compliance.
Logo Spacing
Each system maintains the LG logo at the defined "X" unit and uses standardized spacing ratios to preserve visual balance,
equal hierarchy, and consistent vertical alignment between logos.
Clearspace
Logo Partnership
For co-branded partnerships, use the LG Partnership Template to ensure visual balance, equal hierarchy, and consistent vertical alignment between logos.
Digital Logo Play — Our Logo in Motion
Digital Logo Play is LG's motion design system that animates the brand logo with emotion and interaction. Built for digital-first experiences, the logo bobs, bows, winks, and reacts to user context — making every screen feel warm, witty, and uniquely LG.
Digital Logo PlayAllows us to engage and tell stories
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Appearing
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Bobbing to music
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Bowing
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Look around
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Amazed
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Spinning
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Nodding
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Wink