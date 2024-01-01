Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Introducing the LG Logo

A Smile in Technology

The LG logo is a wordmark and circular face mark introduced in 1995 to express LG's brand belief, 'Life's Good.'
Full of personality, the smiling logo signals humanity and intelligence — the two pillars of our Emotionally Intelligent Design philosophy.
We always apply it with confidence to make every touchpoint feel uniquely LG.

Primary LG logo — circular smiling face mark with 'LG' wordmark in Heritage Red (#A50034) on light background, used for instant brand recognition

Primary Logo

For instant brand recognition across all touchpoints

Logo Color Variants

The LG logo is available in multiple color variants — Heritage Red on grey, Heritage Red on white, mono black, and mono white — to maintain legibility across gradients, photography, and flat color backgrounds. Each variant follows minimum contrast ratio guidelines for accessibility compliance.

Light Background

Logo Spacing

Each system maintains the LG logo at the defined "X" unit and uses standardized spacing ratios to preserve visual balance,
equal hierarchy, and consistent vertical alignment between logos.

LG logo clear space diagram — minimum exclusion zone defined by the X-height of the logo mark, required on all sides to maintain visibility and brand integrity

Clearspace

Logo Partnership

For co-branded partnerships, use the LG Partnership Template to ensure visual balance, equal hierarchy, and consistent vertical alignment between logos.

Joint Marketing
  • LG joint marketing lock-up with logotype-only partner brands — four approved variants: vertical stack, horizontal alignment, divider bar, cross-symbol, and description phrase ("Partner by LG") configurations with 0.65X partner-to-LG ratio.
  • LG joint marketing lock-up with symbol-based partner brands — three approved variants: stacked/inline alignment, vertical bar divider, and cross-symbol configurations with 0.5X spacing ratio.
  • LG partnership lock-up exceptional sizing chart — partner-to-LG ratios from 0.8X to 1.7X for square or vertical-format partner logos, and 1.2X to 1.3X for wide-format partner logos.
  • LG co-marketing lock-up with sales partners — two approved layouts: divider version with vertical bar separator taller than logo height, and clear space version with logo-width spacing between brands.

Digital Logo Play — Our Logo in Motion

Digital Logo Play is LG's motion design system that animates the brand logo with emotion and interaction. Built for digital-first experiences, the logo bobs, bows, winks, and reacts to user context — making every screen feel warm, witty, and uniquely LG.

Single Motion States Motion Suite
Animated LG logo in white on a red gradient background, displayed in motion

Digital Logo Play

Allows us to engage and tell stories

  • Appearing

    Animated LG logo appearing

  • Bobbing to music

    Animated LG logo bobbing rhythmically to music

  • Bowing

    Animated LG logo bowing

  • Look around

    Animated LG logo looking around

  • Amazed

    Animated LG logo expressing amazement

  • Spinning

    Animated LG logo spinning

  • Nodding

    Animated LG logo nodding

  • Wink

    Animated LG logo winking

Explore the brand identity system