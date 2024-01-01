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LG's brand story

Everything LG makes starts with one commitment: to make life genuinely better across every space you live in. 

Through every experience, we make sure your Life's Good.

What is Life's Good?

At LG Electronics, we believe a good life means enjoying every precious moment, whether gathered around a home-cooked meal with loved ones, watching live sports with friends, taking time to unwind, or driving toward new destinations.

 

Since our founding in 1958, LG has made more than top-quality TVs, computers, washers, and refrigerators. People welcome us as a trusted companion in their daily lives — one that helps them experience a genuinely good life across home, commercial, platforms, mobility, and business infrastructure.

 

Now and going forward, we are committed to creating a better life for people and a better future for the planet through innovation that ensures Life's Good for everyone.

Why LG exists

Our mission

Innovation for a better life

LG's mission is to create a better life for people and a better future for the planet through innovative, human-centered Smart Life Solutions*. LG is evolving into a Smart Life Solution Company that brings Life's Good to every moment.

A horizontal collage of five lifestyle scenes arranged in organic rounded shapes on a beige background. From left to right: a bright living room with a large TV showing a mountain landscape, a sofa, rugs, and indoor plants by tall windows; a minimalist room with a standing display screen showing green leaves, surrounded by potted plants; a woman and a young girl in a laundry room holding a basket of clothes in front of a washer and dryer; a family scene in a modern kitchen where a father, mother, and child interact playfully near a washing machine and oven, with decorative garlands hanging above; a close-up of natural elements showing stones, green leaves, and small round pebble-like objects.

* Smart Life Solutions: products, services, and technologies experienced across home, commercial, platforms, mobility, and business infrastructure.

What does LG believe in?

Our core values

Uncompromising customer experience

LG is committed to delivering products and services that customers truly value before a need becomes a request, LG is already there with excellent quality. We consistently pursue the highest quality across products, services, and communications to meet the uncompromising standards our customers deserve.

Human-centered innovation

LG believes people are its greatest asset. We foster a global culture of diversity, mutual respect, and continuous growth. By understanding people and the many ways they live, we create innovative Smart Life Solutions that help lead the world toward a better way of living.

Warmth to power a smile

LG puts care and thoughtfulness into everything we do, to make people's lives, communities, and the environment better, ensuring our products and services leave people with a smile.

More about our brand

A black and white photograph showcasing a collection of vintage electronic appliances arranged together, including an old CRT television, several portable transistor radios, a cassette tape recorder, and a boombox from the late 20th century.
Company history

Since 1958, decades of LG shaping better living through pioneering innovation.

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A white humanoid robot stands in a warmly lit living room, holding a wooden plate with croissants in its hands. The robot has a rounded black face display showing two smiling curved eyes, giving it a friendly expression. In the blurred background, a woman and a child are seated at a dining table, and a large TV screen displays a colorful interface with the text "webOS" partially visible. A potted plant and shelves with decorative items are also visible in the background.
Corporate information

All of LG's company information, leadership insights, and media resources can be found in one place.

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A promotional graphic with a scenic background of mountains and ocean. Bold red text reads "RADIO OPTIMISM" with lightning bolt icons on either side of "RADIO." Below the text is an illustration of a small white robot character holding a microphone, next to a red speech bubble containing the white text "Life's Good."
Life’s Good in Action

Our brand activities amplifying Life's Good values worldwide.

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