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LG's brand story
Everything LG makes starts with one commitment: to make life genuinely better across every space you live in.
Through every experience, we make sure your Life's Good.
What is Life's Good?
At LG Electronics, we believe a good life means enjoying every precious moment, whether gathered around a home-cooked meal with loved ones, watching live sports with friends, taking time to unwind, or driving toward new destinations.
Since our founding in 1958, LG has made more than top-quality TVs, computers, washers, and refrigerators. People welcome us as a trusted companion in their daily lives — one that helps them experience a genuinely good life across home, commercial, platforms, mobility, and business infrastructure.
Now and going forward, we are committed to creating a better life for people and a better future for the planet through innovation that ensures Life's Good for everyone.
Why LG exists
Our mission
Innovation for a better life
LG's mission is to create a better life for people and a better future for the planet through innovative, human-centered Smart Life Solutions*. LG is evolving into a Smart Life Solution Company that brings Life's Good to every moment.
* Smart Life Solutions: products, services, and technologies experienced across home, commercial, platforms, mobility, and business infrastructure.
What does LG believe in?
Our core values
Uncompromising customer experience
LG is committed to delivering products and services that customers truly value before a need becomes a request, LG is already there with excellent quality. We consistently pursue the highest quality across products, services, and communications to meet the uncompromising standards our customers deserve.
Human-centered innovation
LG believes people are its greatest asset. We foster a global culture of diversity, mutual respect, and continuous growth. By understanding people and the many ways they live, we create innovative Smart Life Solutions that help lead the world toward a better way of living.
Warmth to power a smile
LG puts care and thoughtfulness into everything we do, to make people's lives, communities, and the environment better, ensuring our products and services leave people with a smile.