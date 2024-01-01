At LG Electronics, we believe a good life means enjoying every precious moment, whether gathered around a home-cooked meal with loved ones, watching live sports with friends, taking time to unwind, or driving toward new destinations.

Since our founding in 1958, LG has made more than top-quality TVs, computers, washers, and refrigerators. People welcome us as a trusted companion in their daily lives — one that helps them experience a genuinely good life across home, commercial, platforms, mobility, and business infrastructure.

Now and going forward, we are committed to creating a better life for people and a better future for the planet through innovation that ensures Life's Good for everyone.