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Two women smiling warmly against an Active Red background, showcasing LG's photography principles of authenticity, positivity, warmth, and diversity.

LG Brand Photography

LG brand photography is structured around three roles — Everyday Life, Energy/Passion/Interests, and Products — unified by six principles: authenticity, positive and joyful, warmth, breathing space, diversity, and attention to detail. Together they ensure every image feels real, relatable, and uniquely LG.

  • A family of three sharing a joyful moment in a warm home kitchen with an LG washing machine, showcasing the Everyday Life photography category.

    Everyday Life
    Imagery captures real, spontaneous moments from daily life — cooking, family time, morning routines — to make the brand feel warm, positive, and relatable.

  • A child laughing with joy on a swing at an outdoor playground, showcasing the Everyday Life photography category.

    Energy, Passion and Interests
    We capture and celebrate the energy, attitude, and personal passions of real people — sports, music, creativity, hobbies — connecting LG products to authentic lifestyles.

  • LG Signature OLED TV on a premium stand against a Warm Grey background, showcasing the Products photography category.

    Products
    We capture the craft, detail, and material quality of LG products — always balancing warmth and innovation in a way that is unmistakably LG. Each shot showcases premium finishing, intelligent design, and human-centered usability.

Uniquely LG — Photography in Action

Our imagery feels warm, positive, and relatable while balancing warmth and innovation — a signature LG visual style.
Browse the gallery below for approved photography examples spanning Everyday Life, Energy/Passion, and Product categories.

  • 1) LG OLED TV displaying a cinematic desert landscape in a warm living room setting.
  • 2) A person arranging a sneaker collection in illuminated display cases in a room decorated with vinyl records.
  • 3) Close-up of a hand holding an LG TONE wireless earbud.
  • 4) Close-up portrait of a man wearing an LG TONE wireless earbud.
  • 5) Close-up portrait of a young man with glasses.
  • 6) A woman with curly hair in dynamic motion against a bright blue sky, wearing a red jacket.
  • 7) LG French Door refrigerator in matte black finish on a neutral background.
  • 8) A young man smiling with sunglasses against an Active Red background.

Explore the brand identity system