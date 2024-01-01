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Two women smiling warmly against an Active Red background, showcasing LG's photography principles of authenticity, positivity, warmth, and diversity.
LG Brand Photography
LG brand photography is structured around three roles — Everyday Life, Energy/Passion/Interests, and Products — unified by six principles: authenticity, positive and joyful, warmth, breathing space, diversity, and attention to detail. Together they ensure every image feels real, relatable, and uniquely LG.
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A family of three sharing a joyful moment in a warm home kitchen with an LG washing machine, showcasing the Everyday Life photography category.
- Everyday Life
- Imagery captures real, spontaneous moments from daily life — cooking, family time, morning routines — to make the brand feel warm, positive, and relatable.
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A child laughing with joy on a swing at an outdoor playground, showcasing the Everyday Life photography category.
- Energy, Passion and Interests
- We capture and celebrate the energy, attitude, and personal passions of real people — sports, music, creativity, hobbies — connecting LG products to authentic lifestyles.
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LG Signature OLED TV on a premium stand against a Warm Grey background, showcasing the Products photography category.
- Products
- We capture the craft, detail, and material quality of LG products — always balancing warmth and innovation in a way that is unmistakably LG. Each shot showcases premium finishing, intelligent design, and human-centered usability.
Uniquely LG — Photography in Action
Our imagery feels warm, positive, and relatable while balancing warmth and innovation — a signature LG visual style.
Browse the gallery below for approved photography examples spanning Everyday Life, Energy/Passion, and Product categories.