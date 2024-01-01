LG Electronics operates a program to effectively and systematically manage compliance risks. This program is structured across all stages, from proactive identification of legal and regulatory changes to training, monitoring, reporting, and follow-up management, and also addressing both risk prevention and measures to prevent recurrence. Additionally, regular reports on risk assessment results are submitted to top decision-making bodies, including the Board of Directors and the ESG Committee, thereby strengthening the company-wide management system.

An annual compliance self-assessment survey is conducted, covering a wide range of risk areas based on the Code of Conduct and internal policies, including bribery, collusion, discrimination, internal transactions, and false advertising. In 2024, 45,494 employees worldwide, representing 94.1% of the global workforce, participated in the survey. The results are utilized for various organizational management activities, such as analyzing risk awareness by department, improving training programs, and identifying key areas for focused inspections.