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A background image displaying a wide view of the Han River and the downtown skyline under a clear sky. Positioned on the right side of the screen are the LG Twin Towers, consisting of two adjacent high-rise buildings with full glass facades.

Sustainable governance

LG Electronics practices board-centered ESG management to protect shareholder rights and interests and drive sustainable growth.

* This image was generated by AI.

Sustainability management governance system

LG Electronics establishes and manages the organization's overall ESG strategy through the ESG committee under the board of directors, the company-wide management council, and the ESG council led by the chief strategy officer (CSO), and operates a structured sustainability management framework for creating sustainable value.


A comprehensive organizational chart and table illustrating LG Electronics' ESG governance system. The hierarchy starts with the Board of Directors, supported by the ESG Committee and Audit Committee. Below them are the Company-wide Management Meeting (CEO) and Internal Audit, leading to the ESG Council. Defines categories, decision-support councils, and leading departments for Environment, Social, and Governance pillars. Environment: Climate change (ESG Council / ESG Strategy Division-Carbon Neutrality Task Force), Business site operations (Smart Working Committee (SWC) / Safety and Environment Center), Resource circulation (SWC / Product Compliance Office, Safety and Environment Center), Product responsibility (ESG Council / Product Compliance Office). Social: Labor / Human rights (Labor Relations Council / Labor Relations Department, ESG Strategy Division), Health & Safety (SWC / Safety and Environment Center, Shared Growth Department), HR management and Human capital (HQ/Division HR Meetings, HR Functional Councils / HR Department, Talent Development Department, HR Division, Talent Acquisition), Organizational culture (Talent Development Department), Supply chain management (Supplier Review Council / Shared Growth Department, Global Operation Center), Customer management (Customer Value Innovation Division CS O.N.E Talk / CS Strategy Department, Quality Management Center), Local communities (ESG Council / Procurement Strategy Department, External Affairs Department). Governance: Ethics/Compliance (Compliance Committee / Jeong-Do Management Center, Compliance Office), Information security (Information Security/Personal Information Protection Commission / Information Protection Department, SW Security Development Office), Risk management (Risk Management Committee / CRO, Jeong-Do Management Center), Corporate governance/BOD (Compliance Office). Shows integration and implementation across Business divisions and Support divisions.

Corporate governance

LG Electronics is strengthening its business competitiveness both domestically and internationally through board-centered management aimed at establishing a professional management system and enhancing corporate transparency. Ultimately, it is working to maximize shareholder value and corporate value.

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An image featuring a three-dimensional arrangement of rocks, plants, and objects against a light green background. Green leaves extend around a large, rough-textured gray rock in the center, with a transparent circular glass plate and a small oval-shaped object resting on top.

Home

Sustainability
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An aerial view of LG Electronics’ eco-conscious headquarters in the United States, showing multiple buildings with rooftop solar panels surrounded by greenery and roads, representing carbon neutrality and the transition to renewable energy

For the planet

Carbon neutrality

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A person using a wheelchair loads laundry into a front-loading washing machine in a laundry room, with a dryer positioned beside it.

For people

Design for all

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