A comprehensive organizational chart and table illustrating LG Electronics' ESG governance system. The hierarchy starts with the Board of Directors, supported by the ESG Committee and Audit Committee. Below them are the Company-wide Management Meeting (CEO) and Internal Audit, leading to the ESG Council. Defines categories, decision-support councils, and leading departments for Environment, Social, and Governance pillars. Environment: Climate change (ESG Council / ESG Strategy Division-Carbon Neutrality Task Force), Business site operations (Smart Working Committee (SWC) / Safety and Environment Center), Resource circulation (SWC / Product Compliance Office, Safety and Environment Center), Product responsibility (ESG Council / Product Compliance Office). Social: Labor / Human rights (Labor Relations Council / Labor Relations Department, ESG Strategy Division), Health & Safety (SWC / Safety and Environment Center, Shared Growth Department), HR management and Human capital (HQ/Division HR Meetings, HR Functional Councils / HR Department, Talent Development Department, HR Division, Talent Acquisition), Organizational culture (Talent Development Department), Supply chain management (Supplier Review Council / Shared Growth Department, Global Operation Center), Customer management (Customer Value Innovation Division CS O.N.E Talk / CS Strategy Department, Quality Management Center), Local communities (ESG Council / Procurement Strategy Department, External Affairs Department). Governance: Ethics/Compliance (Compliance Committee / Jeong-Do Management Center, Compliance Office), Information security (Information Security/Personal Information Protection Commission / Information Protection Department, SW Security Development Office), Risk management (Risk Management Committee / CRO, Jeong-Do Management Center), Corporate governance/BOD (Compliance Office). Shows integration and implementation across Business divisions and Support divisions.