Brand story

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Company history

LG Electronics has built a legacy of innovation since its founding in 1958, growing from Korea's first consumer electronics company into a Smart Life Solution Company with a global history spanning over decades.

LG Electronics company history

LG's history has always been driven by one desire: to create a happier, better life for people everywhere. Since its founding in 1958, LG has built its technological foundation through home appliances, radios, and televisions, growing from a pioneer of new technology into a global brand for the future. Today, as a leader in the advanced digital era, LG continues to introduce new products and breakthrough technologies across home appliances, digital TVs, vehicle solutions, and HVAC systems, evolving into a Smart Life Solution Company.

Rooted in the uncompromising spirit of founder Koo In-hwoi — who built Lucky Group on the belief that quality should never be compromised, from his first Lucky Cream to his first home appliance — a spirit that, since 1958, has driven LG with one desire: to create a happier, better life for people everywhere.

A vintage black and white photograph of an old delivery truck parked on a gravel road with mountains in the background. The side of the truck displays large Korean text reading "Lucky Soap" along with an illustration of a smiling woman's face and smaller product advertisements. On top of the truck is a large tube-shaped sign with Korean text reading "Lucky Toothpaste." The letters "GMC" are visible on the front of the truck.

Since its founding in 1958, LG has built its technological foundation through home appliances, radios, and televisions, growing from a pioneer of new technology into a global brand for the future. Today, as a leader in the advanced digital era, LG continues to introduce new products and breakthrough technologies across across home, commercial, platforms, mobility, and business infrastructure evolving into a Smart Life Solution Company.

Era of Korea's Firsts

1958: Established Goldstar (now LG Electronics)

1959: Produced Korea's first radio

1965: Produced Korea's first refrigerator

1966: Produced Korea's first TV

Era of Global Expansion

1978: Achieved USD 100 million in exports

1982: Established the first overseas production base in the US (Huntsville, Alabama)

1995: Rebranded the company as LG Electronics (merger of Goldstar, Lucky Chemical, and Goldstar Cable on Feb 28, 1995)

1998: Introduced the world's first Direct Drive (DD) motor for washing machines

1999: Entered a joint venture with Philips to develop LCD panels (LG.Philips LCD, now LG Display)

Era of Global Leadership

2001: Unveiled the world's first refrigerator with an Inverter Linear Compressor

2005: Led the US front-load washer market

2009: Became the world's second-largest LCD TV manufacturer

2011: Unveiled LG Styler, the world's first steam-based garment care system

2012: Released the world's first 84-inch Ultra HD TV for retail sale

2013: Mass-produced and released the world's first large-screen 55-inch OLED TV; established the Vehicle Components Solutions (VS) Company

Era of Global Reinvention

2016: Introduced LG SIGNATURE, LG's ultra-premium brand; introduced Signature Kitchen Suite, LG's luxury built-in appliance brand

2018: Unveiled LG CLOi commercial robots at CES 2018

2020: Launched the world's first rollable OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R

2022: LG Smart Park selected as a Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum

2023: LG Electronics Tennessee selected as industry's first US home appliance Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum

2024: Unveiled the world's first wireless transparent OLED TV

2026: Unveiled LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot, at CES 2026

A vintage black and white photograph showing a display of home appliances arranged in rows. In the back row are several white refrigerators of various sizes. The middle row features wooden cabinet-style television sets with round CRT screens. The front row displays multiple electric fans with circular cage guards. An air conditioner unit is visible on the right side.
A photograph of a formal corporate ceremony with a man in a suit speaking at a wooden podium that displays the Geumseong (Gold Star) crown logo with Korean text reading "Geumseong." Behind him, rows of seated men in suits fill the audience. Banners on the wall show Korean text reading "Geumseong Corporation" and "20th Anniversary Celebration" along with a red circular emblem displaying "20" and Korean text reading "20th Anniversary."
A photograph of a man in a beige jacket speaking at a wooden podium with the LG Electronics logo on the front. To his left, a large screen displays bold text reading "GREAT DESIGN" alongside an illustration of a square design icon and a wave-like graphic. The date "2006. 6. 15" is visible at the top of the screen. A South Korean flag is partially visible behind the podium.
A product showcase featuring a lineup of premium LG home appliances arranged on a light platform against a deep blue cosmic background with stars and a galaxy. From left to right: a curved OLED TV displaying a purple coral-like image, a small white smart speaker, a sleek white robotic device, a black cylindrical speaker, two tall wine cellars with glass doors showing bottles inside, and a large stainless steel refrigerator with a transparent panel.
A vintage black and white photograph showing a display of home appliances arranged in rows. In the back row are several white refrigerators of various sizes. The middle row features wooden cabinet-style television sets with round CRT screens. The front row displays multiple electric fans with circular cage guards. An air conditioner unit is visible on the right side.
A photograph of a formal corporate ceremony with a man in a suit speaking at a wooden podium that displays the Geumseong (Gold Star) crown logo with Korean text reading "Geumseong." Behind him, rows of seated men in suits fill the audience. Banners on the wall show Korean text reading "Geumseong Corporation" and "20th Anniversary Celebration" along with a red circular emblem displaying "20" and Korean text reading "20th Anniversary."
A photograph of a man in a beige jacket speaking at a wooden podium with the LG Electronics logo on the front. To his left, a large screen displays bold text reading "GREAT DESIGN" alongside an illustration of a square design icon and a wave-like graphic. The date "2006. 6. 15" is visible at the top of the screen. A South Korean flag is partially visible behind the podium.
A product showcase featuring a lineup of premium LG home appliances arranged on a light platform against a deep blue cosmic background with stars and a galaxy. From left to right: a curved OLED TV displaying a purple coral-like image, a small white smart speaker, a sleek white robotic device, a black cylindrical speaker, two tall wine cellars with glass doors showing bottles inside, and a large stainless steel refrigerator with a transparent panel.
A vintage black and white photograph showing a display of home appliances arranged in rows. In the back row are several white refrigerators of various sizes. The middle row features wooden cabinet-style television sets with round CRT screens. The front row displays multiple electric fans with circular cage guards. An air conditioner unit is visible on the right side.

Era of Korea's Firsts

1958: Established Goldstar (now LG Electronics)

1959: Produced Korea's first radio

1965: Produced Korea's first refrigerator

1966: Produced Korea's first TV

A photograph of a formal corporate ceremony with a man in a suit speaking at a wooden podium that displays the Geumseong (Gold Star) crown logo with Korean text reading "Geumseong." Behind him, rows of seated men in suits fill the audience. Banners on the wall show Korean text reading "Geumseong Corporation" and "20th Anniversary Celebration" along with a red circular emblem displaying "20" and Korean text reading "20th Anniversary."

Era of Global Expansion

1978: Achieved USD 100 million in exports

1982: Established the first overseas production base in the US (Huntsville, Alabama)

1995: Rebranded the company as LG Electronics (merger of Goldstar, Lucky Chemical, and Goldstar Cable on Feb 28, 1995)

1998: Introduced the world's first Direct Drive (DD) motor for washing machines

1999: Entered a joint venture with Philips to develop LCD panels (LG.Philips LCD, now LG Display)

A photograph of a man in a beige jacket speaking at a wooden podium with the LG Electronics logo on the front. To his left, a large screen displays bold text reading "GREAT DESIGN" alongside an illustration of a square design icon and a wave-like graphic. The date "2006. 6. 15" is visible at the top of the screen. A South Korean flag is partially visible behind the podium.

Era of Global Leadership

2001: Unveiled the world's first refrigerator with an Inverter Linear Compressor

2005: Led the US front-load washer market

2009: Became the world's second-largest LCD TV manufacturer

2011: Unveiled LG Styler, the world's first steam-based garment care system

2012: Released the world's first 84-inch Ultra HD TV for retail sale

2013: Mass-produced and released the world's first large-screen 55-inch OLED TV; established the Vehicle Components Solutions (VS) Company

A product showcase featuring a lineup of premium LG home appliances arranged on a light platform against a deep blue cosmic background with stars and a galaxy. From left to right: a curved OLED TV displaying a purple coral-like image, a small white smart speaker, a sleek white robotic device, a black cylindrical speaker, two tall wine cellars with glass doors showing bottles inside, and a large stainless steel refrigerator with a transparent panel.

Era of Global Reinvention

2016: Introduced LG SIGNATURE, LG's ultra-premium brand; introduced Signature Kitchen Suite, LG's luxury built-in appliance brand

2018: Unveiled LG CLOi commercial robots at CES 2018

2020: Launched the world's first rollable OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R

2022: LG Smart Park selected as a Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum

2023: LG Electronics Tennessee selected as industry's first US home appliance Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum

2024: Unveiled the world's first wireless transparent OLED TV

2026: Unveiled LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot, at CES 2026

LG brand identity history

Name of LG — Lucky Goldstar turns into LG

On January 1, 1995, LG unveiled its new corporate identity to the Korean public through national newspaper advertisements featuring the iconic winking red smiley face and a simple message: "Happy New Year." The ad sparked widespread curiosity. Four days later, on January 4, LG confirmed the transformation with a full-page announcement: "Lucky Goldstar turns into LG." This marked LG's first official greeting to the world.

A two-page print advertisement on a white background. The left page shows an ancient terracotta face artifact at the top with a Korean heading reading "The Face of Yesterday" and small body text below. In the middle of the page is the red circular LG logo with a Korean heading reading "The Face of the Future" and additional Korean body text, ending with the LG logo at the bottom. The right page displays large bold Korean text reading "Lucky Goldstar becomes LG," the large red LG logo in the center, an illustration of twin tower buildings, Korean body text, and the LG logo at the bottom.

Symbol of LG — Face of the Future

The LG logo, known as the "Face of the Future," combines the letters "L" and "G" to form a stylized human face. Inspired by the "Smile of Silla," an artifact from Korea's ancient Silla Dynasty, the logo symbolizes five core concepts: world, future, youth, humanity, and technology. Its one-eyed smile represents goal orientation, concentration, and positivity, while the asymmetric blank space expresses creativity and adaptation. Together, these elements reflect LG's management philosophy of Creating Value for Customers and People-Oriented Management.

The LG symbol logo on a white background. It consists of a solid red circle containing the white letter "L" forming the nose and "G" forming the outline, with a small white dot representing an eye, creating a stylized smiling face design.

Face of the Future

A close-up photograph of an ancient terracotta artifact depicting a smiling human face with closed eyes and curved mouth, set against a light gray background. The artifact appears weathered and broken at the edges, showing its archaeological age. Small text in the bottom left corner reads "National Gyeongju Museum, KOGL Type 1."

Face of a Legacy

The arc in the LG emblem draws inspiration from the Smile of Silla, an artifact from Korea's ancient Silla Dynasty (57 BC - 935 AD). It reflects LG's cultural roots and the vision of bringing humanity, technology, and the future together.

Promise of LG — Life's Good

More than a slogan, "Life's Good" is LG's promise to its customers — and the belief that guides everything LG does.

The story of "Life's Good" begins in LG's Australian office around 1998, where the team was looking for a slogan that captured the brand's commitment to making customers' lives better through its products — and ultimately settled on "Life's Good." After receiving a positive response in Australia, the slogan spread to other markets and was eventually adopted as LG's global brand slogan on December 17, 2003, when it debuted on LG's billboard in Times Square, New York.

New brand identity of LG — Active Red and Brave Optimism

In May 2023, LG unveiled a bold reinvention of its brand identity to engage customers more actively across every touchpoint. LG introduced its distinctive Active Red color and dynamic logo play, bringing a more youthful and energetic expression to a brand defined by uncompromising customer experience, human-centered innovation, and warmth to power a smile. With brave optimism at its core attitude, LG made "Life's Good" more iconic than ever, a rallying call for everyone, everywhere.

History of the LG Electronics corporate identity

From Goldstar (1958) to Lucky Goldstar (1983), from Lucky Goldstar (1983) to LG Electronics (1995), and into the global brand reinvention of 2023 — LG's identity has evolved, always guided by an enduring mission: to make life better for people.

A graphic showing the evolution of the LG brand logo over time on a white background. At the top center are the current logos: Korean text reading "LG Electronics" and English text "LG Electronics," both paired with the red circular LG symbol, labeled "Today." Below is a horizontal timeline with four historical logo groups: "1950~" showing three early Geumseong (Gold Star) crown emblems with Korean text reading "Geumseong"; "1970~" showing logos with Korean text reading "Geumseong Corporation" and English text "GOLD STAR" with red emblems; "1980~" showing logos with Korean text reading "Geumseong Corporation" and English text "GoldStar"; and "1995~" showing pink versions of the Korean "LG Electronics" and English "LG Electronics" logos.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

When was LG Electronics founded?

A.

LG Electronics was founded in 1958 as Goldstar Co., Ltd., Korea's first electronics company. Its corporate origins trace back to Lucky Chemical Co., Ltd., established in 1947.

Q.

What does the LG logo mean?

A.

The LG logo, composed of the letters "L" and "G," forms a stylized human face known as the "Face of the Future." It symbolizes five values: world, future, youth, humanity, and technology.

Q.

What is “Life’s Good”?

A.

"Life's Good" is more than a slogan — it's LG's promise to its customers and the belief that guides everything LG does. First coined by LG's Australian office around 1998, the phrase spread across markets and was officially adopted as LG's global brand slogan on December 17, 2003, debuting on LG's billboard in Times Square, New York.

Q.

How has LG's brand evolved?

A.

LG's brand evolved from Lucky Chemical (1947) and Goldstar (1958) to Lucky Goldstar (1983) and LG Electronics (1995). In 2023, LG declared its vision to become a Smart Life Solution Company — and unveiled a new brand identity anchored in brave optimism.

More about our brand

A collage of modern home appliances: The central circular image shows a fluffy white cat lying comfortably in a round pet bed attached to the top of a white air purifier in a living room. On the left, a cropped view of a smart TV displaying a video streaming menu, and on the right, a partial view of a woman loading clothes into a white front-load washing machine.
Brand story

The story of a brand built on human-centered innovation to keep the promise, Life’s Good

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A white humanoid robot stands in a warmly lit living room, holding a wooden plate with croissants in its hands. The robot has a rounded black face display showing two smiling curved eyes, giving it a friendly expression. In the blurred background, a woman and a child are seated at a dining table, and a large TV screen displays a colorful interface with the text "webOS" partially visible. A potted plant and shelves with decorative items are also visible in the background.
Corporate information

All of LG's company information, leadership insights, and media resources can be found in one place.

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A promotional graphic with a scenic background of mountains and ocean. Bold red text reads "RADIO OPTIMISM" with lightning bolt icons on either side of "RADIO." Below the text is an illustration of a small white robot character holding a microphone, next to a red speech bubble containing the white text "Life's Good."
Life’s Good in Action

Our brand activities amplifying Life's Good values worldwide.

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