Brand story

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Company history
LG Electronics has built a legacy of innovation since its founding in 1958, growing from Korea's first consumer electronics company into a Smart Life Solution Company with a global history spanning over decades.
LG Electronics company history
LG's history has always been driven by one desire: to create a happier, better life for people everywhere. Since its founding in 1958, LG has built its technological foundation through home appliances, radios, and televisions, growing from a pioneer of new technology into a global brand for the future. Today, as a leader in the advanced digital era, LG continues to introduce new products and breakthrough technologies across home appliances, digital TVs, vehicle solutions, and HVAC systems, evolving into a Smart Life Solution Company.
Rooted in the uncompromising spirit of founder Koo In-hwoi — who built Lucky Group on the belief that quality should never be compromised, from his first Lucky Cream to his first home appliance — a spirit that, since 1958, has driven LG with one desire: to create a happier, better life for people everywhere.
Since its founding in 1958, LG has built its technological foundation through home appliances, radios, and televisions, growing from a pioneer of new technology into a global brand for the future. Today, as a leader in the advanced digital era, LG continues to introduce new products and breakthrough technologies across across home, commercial, platforms, mobility, and business infrastructure evolving into a Smart Life Solution Company.
Era of Korea's Firsts
1958: Established Goldstar (now LG Electronics)
1959: Produced Korea's first radio
1965: Produced Korea's first refrigerator
1966: Produced Korea's first TV
Era of Global Expansion
1978: Achieved USD 100 million in exports
1982: Established the first overseas production base in the US (Huntsville, Alabama)
1995: Rebranded the company as LG Electronics (merger of Goldstar, Lucky Chemical, and Goldstar Cable on Feb 28, 1995)
1998: Introduced the world's first Direct Drive (DD) motor for washing machines
1999: Entered a joint venture with Philips to develop LCD panels (LG.Philips LCD, now LG Display)
Era of Global Leadership
2001: Unveiled the world's first refrigerator with an Inverter Linear Compressor
2005: Led the US front-load washer market
2009: Became the world's second-largest LCD TV manufacturer
2011: Unveiled LG Styler, the world's first steam-based garment care system
2012: Released the world's first 84-inch Ultra HD TV for retail sale
2013: Mass-produced and released the world's first large-screen 55-inch OLED TV; established the Vehicle Components Solutions (VS) Company
Era of Global Reinvention
2016: Introduced LG SIGNATURE, LG's ultra-premium brand; introduced Signature Kitchen Suite, LG's luxury built-in appliance brand
2018: Unveiled LG CLOi commercial robots at CES 2018
2020: Launched the world's first rollable OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
2022: LG Smart Park selected as a Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum
2023: LG Electronics Tennessee selected as industry's first US home appliance Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum
2024: Unveiled the world's first wireless transparent OLED TV
2026: Unveiled LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot, at CES 2026
Era of Korea's Firsts
1958: Established Goldstar (now LG Electronics)
1959: Produced Korea's first radio
1965: Produced Korea's first refrigerator
1966: Produced Korea's first TV
Era of Global Expansion
1978: Achieved USD 100 million in exports
1982: Established the first overseas production base in the US (Huntsville, Alabama)
1995: Rebranded the company as LG Electronics (merger of Goldstar, Lucky Chemical, and Goldstar Cable on Feb 28, 1995)
1998: Introduced the world's first Direct Drive (DD) motor for washing machines
1999: Entered a joint venture with Philips to develop LCD panels (LG.Philips LCD, now LG Display)
Era of Global Leadership
2001: Unveiled the world's first refrigerator with an Inverter Linear Compressor
2005: Led the US front-load washer market
2009: Became the world's second-largest LCD TV manufacturer
2011: Unveiled LG Styler, the world's first steam-based garment care system
2012: Released the world's first 84-inch Ultra HD TV for retail sale
2013: Mass-produced and released the world's first large-screen 55-inch OLED TV; established the Vehicle Components Solutions (VS) Company
Era of Global Reinvention
2016: Introduced LG SIGNATURE, LG's ultra-premium brand; introduced Signature Kitchen Suite, LG's luxury built-in appliance brand
2018: Unveiled LG CLOi commercial robots at CES 2018
2020: Launched the world's first rollable OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R
2022: LG Smart Park selected as a Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum
2023: LG Electronics Tennessee selected as industry's first US home appliance Lighthouse Factory by World Economic Forum
2024: Unveiled the world's first wireless transparent OLED TV
2026: Unveiled LG CLOiD, an AI-powered home robot, at CES 2026
LG brand identity history
Name of LG — Lucky Goldstar turns into LG
On January 1, 1995, LG unveiled its new corporate identity to the Korean public through national newspaper advertisements featuring the iconic winking red smiley face and a simple message: "Happy New Year." The ad sparked widespread curiosity. Four days later, on January 4, LG confirmed the transformation with a full-page announcement: "Lucky Goldstar turns into LG." This marked LG's first official greeting to the world.
Symbol of LG — Face of the Future
The LG logo, known as the "Face of the Future," combines the letters "L" and "G" to form a stylized human face. Inspired by the "Smile of Silla," an artifact from Korea's ancient Silla Dynasty, the logo symbolizes five core concepts: world, future, youth, humanity, and technology. Its one-eyed smile represents goal orientation, concentration, and positivity, while the asymmetric blank space expresses creativity and adaptation. Together, these elements reflect LG's management philosophy of Creating Value for Customers and People-Oriented Management.
Face of the Future
Face of a Legacy
The arc in the LG emblem draws inspiration from the Smile of Silla, an artifact from Korea's ancient Silla Dynasty (57 BC - 935 AD). It reflects LG's cultural roots and the vision of bringing humanity, technology, and the future together.
Promise of LG — Life's Good
More than a slogan, "Life's Good" is LG's promise to its customers — and the belief that guides everything LG does.
The story of "Life's Good" begins in LG's Australian office around 1998, where the team was looking for a slogan that captured the brand's commitment to making customers' lives better through its products — and ultimately settled on "Life's Good." After receiving a positive response in Australia, the slogan spread to other markets and was eventually adopted as LG's global brand slogan on December 17, 2003, when it debuted on LG's billboard in Times Square, New York.
New brand identity of LG — Active Red and Brave Optimism
In May 2023, LG unveiled a bold reinvention of its brand identity to engage customers more actively across every touchpoint. LG introduced its distinctive Active Red color and dynamic logo play, bringing a more youthful and energetic expression to a brand defined by uncompromising customer experience, human-centered innovation, and warmth to power a smile. With brave optimism at its core attitude, LG made "Life's Good" more iconic than ever, a rallying call for everyone, everywhere.
History of the LG Electronics corporate identity
From Goldstar (1958) to Lucky Goldstar (1983), from Lucky Goldstar (1983) to LG Electronics (1995), and into the global brand reinvention of 2023 — LG's identity has evolved, always guided by an enduring mission: to make life better for people.
Frequently Asked Questions
When was LG Electronics founded?
LG Electronics was founded in 1958 as Goldstar Co., Ltd., Korea's first electronics company. Its corporate origins trace back to Lucky Chemical Co., Ltd., established in 1947.
What does the LG logo mean?
The LG logo, composed of the letters "L" and "G," forms a stylized human face known as the "Face of the Future." It symbolizes five values: world, future, youth, humanity, and technology.
What is “Life’s Good”?
"Life's Good" is more than a slogan — it's LG's promise to its customers and the belief that guides everything LG does. First coined by LG's Australian office around 1998, the phrase spread across markets and was officially adopted as LG's global brand slogan on December 17, 2003, debuting on LG's billboard in Times Square, New York.
How has LG's brand evolved?
LG's brand evolved from Lucky Chemical (1947) and Goldstar (1958) to Lucky Goldstar (1983) and LG Electronics (1995). In 2023, LG declared its vision to become a Smart Life Solution Company — and unveiled a new brand identity anchored in brave optimism.