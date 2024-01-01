Brand story

More than a slogan, "Life's Good" is LG's promise to its customers — and the belief that guides everything LG does.

The story of "Life's Good" begins in LG's Australian office around 1998, where the team was looking for a slogan that captured the brand's commitment to making customers' lives better through its products — and ultimately settled on "Life's Good." After receiving a positive response in Australia, the slogan spread to other markets and was eventually adopted as LG's global brand slogan on December 17, 2003, when it debuted on LG's billboard in Times Square, New York.