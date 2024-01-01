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LG EI Font
LG EI Font is LG Electronics' proprietary brand typeface,
designed to express our 'Emotionally Intelligent Design' philosophy.
Its geometric outer form represents LG's innovative technology,
while the rounded interior edges and handwriting-inspired strokes embody warmth
and emotion — the two values at the heart of the LG brand.
The family includes two weights with distinct roles:
LG EI Headline for impact, and LG EI Text for legibility.
LG EI Headline — High-Visibility Display Type
LG EI Headline is the display typeface for high-impact moments — campaign headlines, hero key visuals,
and out-of-home billboards. Building on the legacy LG Smart font, EI Headline increases visibility,
modernizes geometry, and integrates the Emotionally Intelligent design language.
Available in multiple weights and 100% OpenType compatible.
LG EI Text — Optimized for Legibility
LG EI Text replaces the LG Smart UI font as our body and UI typeface.
Engineered for legibility at small sizes and across screens,
EI Text supports long-form reading, in-app interfaces, product packaging,
and accessibility-compliant body copy.
Available in OpenType (OTF) and TrueType (TTF) formats.
Typography in Action
LG EI typography flexes across contexts — from lg.com web headers to product packaging,
in-store displays, app UI, and broadcast — while maintaining a single, recognizable LG voice.
Consistency builds recognition; recognition builds trust.