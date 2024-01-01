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LG EI Font download — LG's proprietary brand typeface family (LG EI Headline + LG EI Text) available in OTF and TTF formats

LG EI Font Download Assets

LG EI Font

LG EI Font is LG Electronics' proprietary brand typeface,
designed to express our 'Emotionally Intelligent Design' philosophy.
Its geometric outer form represents LG's innovative technology,
while the rounded interior edges and handwriting-inspired strokes embody warmth
and emotion — the two values at the heart of the LG brand.
The family includes two weights with distinct roles:
LG EI Headline for impact, and LG EI Text for legibility.

LG EI Headline — High-Visibility Display Type

LG EI Headline is the display typeface for high-impact moments — campaign headlines, hero key visuals,
and out-of-home billboards. Building on the legacy LG Smart font, EI Headline increases visibility,
modernizes geometry, and integrates the Emotionally Intelligent design language.
Available in multiple weights and 100% OpenType compatible.

Anatomy Weights
''Geometric shape (Intelligent)' outer circle, 'Rounded edge shape (Emotional)' inner edge.
Weight Variations — Light, Regular, Semibold, Bold.

LG EI Text — Optimized for Legibility

LG EI Text replaces the LG Smart UI font as our body and UI typeface.
Engineered for legibility at small sizes and across screens,
EI Text supports long-form reading, in-app interfaces, product packaging,
and accessibility-compliant body copy.
Available in OpenType (OTF) and TrueType (TTF) formats.

Anatomy Weights
LG EI Text vs LG Smart comparison. 마 맘 d.
Weight Variations — Light, Regular, Semibold, Bold.

Typography in Action

LG EI typography flexes across contexts — from lg.com web headers to product packaging,
in-store displays, app UI, and broadcast — while maintaining a single, recognizable LG voice.
Consistency builds recognition; recognition builds trust.

Web experience
  • LG EI Headline and LG EI Text in use on lg.com — InstaView™ Fridge Freezer. Making it simple to look inside.
  • LG EI Headline and LG EI Text in use on LG mobile web — Smart, Frost Free, Freestanding. Multi Door Fridge Freezers.
  • LG EI Headline and LG EI Text in use on LG_Global Instagram — Circular Economy. New life from old materials. LG tiiun mini.
  • LG EI Headline and LG EI Text in use on LG_Global Instagram — Climate action. 100% renewable by 2050.

Explore the brand identity system