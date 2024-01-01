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LG Brand Colors — Active Red,
Heritage Red & Neutrals
At our core, LG has always been a red brand.
The palette extends outward from that core to give the brand room to flex.
Active Red delivers energy and excitement, while Heritage Red grounds the legacy brand mark.
Neutral tones — Warm Grey, White, and Black — restore balance across every touchpoint.
- Active Red
- #FD312E
- R253 G49 B46
- C0 M97 Y95 K0
- PMS 2035C
- Heritage Red
- #A50034
- R165 G0 B52
- C0 M100 Y62 K22
- PMS 208C
- Warm Grey
- #F0ECE4
- R240 G236 B228
- C5 M7 Y9 K0
- PMS Cool Gray 1 C
- White
- #FFFFFF
- Black
- #000000
Adaptable Color System — Calm to Bold
LG's Adaptable Color System lets us scale the core palette across emotional registers — from calm and minimal to bold and immersive.
Each touchpoint uses a defined colorway ratio so the brand stays recognizable while expressing context-appropriate energy.
Color System 01
Four Signature Gradients
LG provides four signature gradient assets that transition from light to dark.
Each gradient carries a distinct emotional tone,
allowing teams to select the right backdrop for hero visuals, key visuals, and atmospheric brand moments.
All four are available for download as JPG.
Gradient01
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1) Soft light-to-pink transition featuring Active Red (#FD312E) tones on white base.
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2) Mid-tone pink-to-red transition featuring Active Red (#FD312E) tones.
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3) Bold red-to-pink transition featuring Active Red (#FD312E) tones.
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4) Deep Heritage Red (#A50034) to black transition.