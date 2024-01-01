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About LG
What makes LG? Since 1958, decades of innovation and a principled approach to business have shaped a globally trusted brand. Discover the story, values, and vision behind LG.
Brand story
LG is committed to a better life — delivered through products, services, and experiences that bring genuine joy to everyday moments. Discover the values and vision behind everything LG creates.
Company history
Since 1958, decades of pioneering innovation — from Lucky and GoldStar to a global brand trusted in homes worldwide. Explore the milestones, identity evolution, and legacy that continue to define LG.
Corporate information
A look at how LG operates across its global business divisions, leadership, and the Jeong-do Management philosophy that guides transparent and principled growth.