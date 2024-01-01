Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A dog sleeping comfortably in the front of the LG Washtower with DirectDrive technology.
We don’t make dreams.

We just make the LG WashTower with Inverter DirectDrive

For the quiet experience even on full cycle. So no nap will ever go disturbed.

Watch the film
A dog sleeping comfortably on a red blanket.

When it comes to washing machines, does powerful performance have to be loud and disruptive? If not, why do we invite noisy washing machines into our homes?
With optimism guiding us forward, we had a dream of creating a high-performance washing machine so quiet you could happily snooze next to it while it efficiently cleans your laundry. That’s how the idea of LG Inverter DirectDrive was born.

Quiet luxury.
The LG WashTower combines luxury with intelligent Inverter DirectDrive, to create quiet washing experience, even on full spin cycle.
We gave belt the boot.
Bravely undeterred, we spent countless hours building multiple prototypes until we became the first company to engineer the unique LG Direct Drive motor that attached directly to the wash tub without any belt or pulley. This breakthrough created a whisper-quiet washing experience that gives users more precise control over their wash and increases energy efficiency.
An illustration of LG's direct drive motor technology.
LG WashTower in a stylish laundry room, showcasing a sleek, space-saving stacked washer and dryer.
LG WashTower in a modern laundry room, showcasing a sleek, space-saving stacked washer and dryer.

Building off the success of our Inverter DirectDrive technology, we’ve continued creating innovative new washing machine categories to help make your life even better. For example, the LG WashTower saves space with its beautiful stacked washer and dryer design. And the LG TwinWash has two separate washing compartments so you can wash two different-sized loads as needed.

But most importantly, we’re proud we engineered a way to bring peace and tranquility back into your home so you can rest easy and experience how Life's Good truly be.

Because we don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
