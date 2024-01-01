Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Drive into the future

Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions.

The mother clutches her stomach in pain, her face contorted in discomfort.The family gathers and gets into a car, with LG AI guiding them to the hospital.
Watch the film close

Affectionate Intelligence

Experience a new way of driving with LG's Digital Cockpit. The thoughtful care and personalized AI solutions you've enjoyed at home and in the office now extend seamlessly into your car. The result? Safer and more enjoyable journeys.

A man is sitting in a car, feeling sad. When the LG AI device shows him a family photo, the man smiles. pause
Intelligently identifies faces, text, and driver/passenger's clothing attire with DIMS pause

Hyper-personalization

Automatically adjusts seat settings, suggests preferred content, and provides necessary services based on the vehicle users' emotional state through the Driver & Interior Monitoring System (DIMS).

Learn More
It detects smartphone usage by tracking gaze and 3D body posture, issuing distraction warnings to help the driver stay focused on the road. pause

Safety guardian

Detects dangerous states or behaviors such as drowsiness, distractions, and seatbelt misuse, helping to ensure safe travel by responding quickly in emergencies.

Learn More
It recognizes landmarks, remembers driver preferences, and uses AI to suggest personalized recommendations. pause

AI-powered HMI in-car experience

Completes a more accurate and convenient driving experience through multimodal AI, utilizing touch, voice, and gaze.

Learn More
LG vehicle solution's Digital Cockpit.

LG Vehicle Solution

Driving better future mobility

Learn More

