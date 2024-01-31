LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

New employees are one of the most valuable customers of a company and they’re also a key driving force behind its future growth. Recognizing their significance, it’s just common sense for businesses to listen to their voices as much as they listen to what consumers have to say.

In recent surveys conducted in South Korea,* it was found that Gen Zers, in particular, chose ‘Opportunities for Personal Growth’ and ‘Personal Growth and Self-realization’ as key factors for a satisfactory work life. It was clear that demand for self-development at the workplace was growing amongst younger generations. In line with such findings, LG has been running various training programs aimed at promoting the career growth of its new software developers while at the same time seeking to create a productive and strong relationship-bonding corporate culture.

