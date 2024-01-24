We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Unveiled globally as a pivotal step in LG’s brand reinvention, the ‘Life’s Good with Optimism’ campaign is a vibrant celebration of a rejuvenated brand persona. Presenting a more dynamic and youthful brand identity, it encourages customers to approach life with optimism amid global uncertainty. LG has passionately aspired to share the revitalised brand philosophy and personify the essence of Life’s Good, while empowering people to find positivity in their everyday lives.
Following the global launch of the campaign in 2023, LG Australia celebrated the campaign with a series of media activities and a celebration with employees at its new Australian offices in Parramatta, Sydney. The company showcased how the recognisable Life’s Good slogan, first coined in Australia in 1999 as a reflection of the Aussie zest for life, inspires the next generation to embrace life with bravery.
LG collaborated with campaign ambassador and renowned musician turned athlete Cody Simpson, whose journey embodies the characteristics of brave optimism, overcoming challenges and defying expectations. Ahead of the celebrations, Cody Simpson spoke with Channel 7 Sunrise and News Corporation about the campaign and his story of being an ambassador and approaching life with positivity, in a bid to carve his own path. Sunrise ran a week-long LG product giveaway with the LG StanbyME, LG TONE earbuds and LG gram – innovations that align with the wants and needs of young Australians.
Prior to his interview, Cody participated in an inspiring panel discussion at the Life’s Good with Optimism celebratory, hosted at LG’s new Australian office. Livestreamed from his training pool on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, Cody was joined by author and artist Emma Carey and LG Australia Marketing Director, Gemma Lemieux, for a discussion about optimism and positivity, facilitated by Australian media personality and Sunrise consumer correspondent Shaun White.
Discussing what is behind the campaign in Australia with Gemma Lemieux, Cody and Emma shared pivotal moments where embracing optimism set them on a path to lead better lives. Media, influencers and LG Australia employees around the country listened to the panel both in person and virtually, where Cody shared more about his late-in-life career change, while Emma talked about her journey of learning to walk again after falling 14,000 feet (about half the height of Mount Everest) in a skydiving accident.
Meanwhile, a Life’s Good reporter circled the local Parramatta area and the LG office interviewing consumers and employees on camera to better understand and uncover what locally are the sources of happiness and optimism for the future.
The Life’s Good with Optimism campaign was not complete without celebrating LG Australia’s employees. Upon arrival to the office, each staff member was greeted with a heart-shaped cookie and at their desk, a red candy apple awaited featuring an optimism affirmation and a red heart-shaped balloon.
In a bid to reiterate the brand-love employees have for LG, they were invited to complete the ‘Optimism Tour’, taking part in a series of activities for their chance to win prizes. From playing giant jenga and shooting a hole-in-one at mini putt-putt to capturing a photo for the ‘Life’s Good Mosaic Mural’ and taking on a colleague in a game of ping-pong, employees had the chance to let their hair down and truly experience Life’s Good.
LG’s Life’s Good with Optimism campaign activation reflected the company’s commitment to positivity, inspiring individuals in Australia and around the world, and creating meaningful influence in challenging times.
To read more about LG’s Life’s Good campaign, visit www.lg.com/lifesgood/.
Contributed by LG Australia