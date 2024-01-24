Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Unveiled globally as a pivotal step in LG’s brand reinvention, the ‘Life’s Good with Optimism’ campaign is a vibrant celebration of a rejuvenated brand persona. Presenting a more dynamic and youthful brand identity, it encourages customers to approach life with optimism amid global uncertainty. LG has passionately aspired to share the revitalised brand philosophy and personify the essence of Life’s Good, while empowering people to find positivity in their everyday lives.

Following the global launch of the campaign in 2023 , LG Australia celebrated the campaign with a series of media activities and a celebration with employees at its new Australian offices in Parramatta, Sydney. The company showcased how the recognisable Life’s Good slogan, first coined in Australia in 1999 as a reflection of the Aussie zest for life, inspires the next generation to embrace life with bravery.