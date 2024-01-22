Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

23/01/2024

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

From horses and carriages to cars, airplanes, and now drones and hyperloops, innovations in transportation have consistently reshaped human life, making it easier for people to live life on the go. Meanwhile, the rise of OTT platforms has given people the freedom to watch their favorite content at their convenience, anytime and anywhere. However, limitations persisted in terms of screen devices that wouldn’t allow content to be consumed wherever one may desire, until the debut of the LG StanbyME and LG StanbyME Go.

 

The StanbyME lineup began with an experimental question posed by a designer at LG’s HE Design Lab: “What if my TV could move to wherever I am, whenever I want to watch it?” This was the moment of curiosity that sparked innovation, transforming and reimagining the TV experience.

 

From the outset, the designs of the two Lifestyle Screens had to be different, as the LG HE Design Lab team was given the challenge to conceptualize a screen that could be ‘on the go.’ Deviating from the traditional TV design, the team created a product with no complex components visible on the back, featuring a simple frame and minimalist edge stand to maximize space utilization and deliver flexibility that blends into any composition.

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

With the appearance and functionality of a carry bag, the StanbyME Go is purposefully designed to withstand shock, vibration and chemical reactions, providing unparalleled portability and durability. For a heightened experience with better interaction, the display movement intends to closely match the user’s posture.

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Traditionally, portability has not been closely associated with TV products, but LG sought to pioneer versatile lifestyle screens that expand the role of TVs far beyond image broadcasting. The StanbyME and StanbyME Go are companions for everyday life; they can transform into recipe books when cooking in the kitchen, sheet music when playing the piano, and small outdoor movie theaters when camping, reimagining the way users engage with TVs.

 

When selecting which TV to purchase, the foremost consideration should be how well it fits into your space. With the ability to easily change their location, the StanbyME and StanbyME Go stand out as exceptional choices to set the ideal mood in any space.

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Unlocking new possibilities for creating unique mood and experiences, the StanbyME and StanbyME Go offer portability that allows users to carry or position them wherever they desire. Enjoy a movie night in your cozy bedroom, soft music on the terrace of your home café, a workout in your home gym or a celebration message in a party room. With unbounded imagination, the possibilities are endless.

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

However, why limit your TV experience to the indoors? The StanbyME Go has created new on-the-go entertainment opportunities for outdoor use with its great portability and versatility. The StanbyME Go can serve as a digital campfire for relaxed downtime or transform into a lively board game hub during family road trips. Featuring a turntable skin that enables users to immerse themselves in music and create a relaxing mood on the beach, this all-round lifestyle screen ensures hours of enjoyable entertainment for all.

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

For more on how the LG HE Design Lab delivers new experiences and enriches your lifestyle with innovative designs, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom.

 

 

* LG StanbyME and LG StanbyME GO are WiFi-enabled models that can be used by connecting to a wireless network.

#2024
