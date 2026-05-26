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Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge
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At SKS, the luxury appliance brand by LG Electronics (LG), we are redefining the role of the premium showroom. Moving beyond a simple space for product display and sales, the SKS showrooms in Milan and Chicago have been reborn as hubs where customers, designers, builders and industry experts come together to exchange ideas and share their passion for modern luxury living.
Recently, these two flagship experience spaces hosted events that elegantly communicated our brand philosophy while presenting a new standard for modern luxury.
Milan: Where Culinary Culture Meets Luxury Living
During Milan Design Week 2026, the SKS showroom at Via Manzoni 47 transformed into a space for sharing our vision for the European premium built-in market – engaging visitors through a thoughtfully curated, sensory-led experience.
A wine tasting program hosted for members of LG’s “LifeGenius” global fan community illustrated how SKS and LG built-in connect with audiences through regionally attuned, experience-driven storytelling. Led by the Italian popular sommelier Filippo Bartolotta, the session invited participants to explore a nuanced journey of exceptional vintages and varieties, not simply as a tasting, but as an exploration of how environment, preservation and craftsmanship shape the character of wine.
Through this experience, SKS and LG built-in naturally brought design philosophy and technological approach into conversation with culinary culture—demonstrating how its built-in solutions elevate not only functionality, but the broader experience of modern luxury living.
“The greatest enemy of wine is an unstable environment,” said Sommelier Bartolotta. When discussing the sophisticated SKS Column Wine Cellar, Bartolotta, who participated in the event as a guest expert, noted its careful and highly effective approach to wine preservation. Equipped with the InstaView™ feature, our column model lets users conveniently view their collection without having to open the door, minimizing temperature fluctuations to protect the bottles aging inside. Bartolotta also pointed to the cellar’s “collector-centric” features, including a 113-bottle capacity, and a three-zone temperature control system that allows for different wine varieties to be kept in the optimal conditions.
In addition, the SKS showroom captured the attention of visitors during Milan Design Week with a truly inspired collaboration. Gorgeous pieces from high-end Italian kitchen furniture brand Schiffini came together with the latest SKS and LG built-in appliances to create a refined and perfectly harmonized kitchen space.
For more video clips about the SKS Showroom in Milan, please visit our Instagram page.
Chicago: Where Design Community, Partnership and Dialogue Come Together
Building on this momentum, the new SKS showroom in Chicago further expands this vision. Located at THE MART, the noted landmark and Midwest epicenter of design, the showroom has quickly established itself as an immersive design space for design professionals. Designed by world-renowned architect and Interior Design Hall of Fame Inductee Piero Lissoni, the SKS Showroom Chicago has been recognized with a 2026 Red Dot Design Award and is already gaining a reputation as a place where partnerships are both made and strengthened.
This year, SKS sponsored the LUXE RED Awards, the premier awards program for residential architecture and interior design excellence in the U.S. — an occasion that also marked SKS’s 10th anniversary. After the conclusion of the ceremony, our showroom hosted an exclusive reception for the award winners and a contingent of top design innovators.
This event was symbolic of SKS’s evolution. We are not just a brand that supplies products, but a key partner that champions the growth of the design community. In doing so, the SKS showroom has become a channel through which its Technicuean LivingTM philosophy and built-in lineup are continuously introduced to media, influencers and key voices within the design sector.
At SKS, we have redefined the role of the modern showroom—transforming it from a simple space for product display into a one-of-a-kind hub for experience, connection, and the exchange of ideas. Rooted in innovation, quality, and elevated design, SKS is setting a new standard for luxury while continuing to evolve how modern living is experienced and shared across the global market.
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