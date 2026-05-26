Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

Recently, these two flagship experience spaces hosted events that elegantly communicated our brand philosophy while presenting a new standard for modern luxury.

Milan: Where Culinary Culture Meets Luxury Living

During Milan Design Week 2026, the SKS showroom at Via Manzoni 47 transformed into a space for sharing our vision for the European premium built-in market – engaging visitors through a thoughtfully curated, sensory-led experience.

A wine tasting program hosted for members of LG’s “LifeGenius” global fan community illustrated how SKS and LG built-in connect with audiences through regionally attuned, experience-driven storytelling. Led by the Italian popular sommelier Filippo Bartolotta, the session invited participants to explore a nuanced journey of exceptional vintages and varieties, not simply as a tasting, but as an exploration of how environment, preservation and craftsmanship shape the character of wine.