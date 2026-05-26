Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

Beyond News 26/05/2026

At SKS, the luxury appliance brand by LG Electronics (LG), we are redefining the role of the premium showroom. Moving beyond a simple space for product display and sales, the SKS showrooms in Milan and Chicago have been reborn as hubs where customers, designers, builders and industry experts come together to exchange ideas and share their passion for modern luxury living.

Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

Recently, these two flagship experience spaces hosted events that elegantly communicated our brand philosophy while presenting a new standard for modern luxury.

 

Milan: Where Culinary Culture Meets Luxury Living
During Milan Design Week 2026, the SKS showroom at Via Manzoni 47 transformed into a space for sharing our vision for the European premium built-in market – engaging visitors through a thoughtfully curated, sensory-led experience.

 

A wine tasting program hosted for members of LG’s “LifeGenius” global fan community illustrated how SKS and LG built-in connect with audiences through regionally attuned, experience-driven storytelling. Led by the Italian popular sommelier Filippo Bartolotta, the session invited participants to explore a nuanced journey of exceptional vintages and varieties, not simply as a tasting, but as an exploration of how environment, preservation and craftsmanship shape the character of wine.

Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

Through this experience, SKS and LG built-in naturally brought design philosophy and technological approach into conversation with culinary culture—demonstrating how its built-in solutions elevate not only functionality, but the broader experience of modern luxury living.

Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

“The greatest enemy of wine is an unstable environment,” said Sommelier Bartolotta. When discussing the sophisticated SKS Column Wine Cellar, Bartolotta, who participated in the event as a guest expert, noted its careful and highly effective approach to wine preservation. Equipped with the InstaView™ feature, our column model lets users conveniently view their collection without having to open the door, minimizing temperature fluctuations to protect the bottles aging inside. Bartolotta also pointed to the cellar’s “collector-centric” features, including a 113-bottle capacity, and a three-zone temperature control system that allows for different wine varieties to be kept in the optimal conditions.

Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

In addition, the SKS showroom captured the attention of visitors during Milan Design Week with a truly inspired collaboration. Gorgeous pieces from high-end Italian kitchen furniture brand Schiffini came together with the latest SKS and LG built-in appliances to create a refined and perfectly harmonized kitchen space.

 

For more video clips about the SKS Showroom in Milan, please visit our Instagram page.

 

Chicago: Where Design Community, Partnership and Dialogue Come Together

Building on this momentum, the new SKS showroom in Chicago further expands this vision. Located at THE MART, the noted landmark and Midwest epicenter of design, the showroom has quickly established itself as an immersive design space for design professionals. Designed by world-renowned architect and Interior Design Hall of Fame Inductee Piero Lissoni, the SKS Showroom Chicago has been recognized with a 2026 Red Dot Design Award and is already gaining a reputation as a place where partnerships are both made and strengthened.

Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

This year, SKS sponsored the LUXE RED Awards, the premier awards program for residential architecture and interior design excellence in the U.S. — an occasion that also marked SKS’s 10th anniversary. After the conclusion of the ceremony, our showroom hosted an exclusive reception for the award winners and a contingent of top design innovators. 

Beyond the SKS Showroom: Where Design Philosophy, Culinary Culture and Luxury Living Converge

This event was symbolic of SKS’s evolution. We are not just a brand that supplies products, but a key partner that champions the growth of the design community. In doing so, the SKS showroom has become a channel through which its Technicuean LivingTM philosophy and built-in lineup are continuously introduced to media, influencers and key voices within the design sector.

 

At SKS, we have redefined the role of the modern showroom—transforming it from a simple space for product display into a one-of-a-kind hub for experience, connection, and the exchange of ideas. Rooted in innovation, quality, and elevated design, SKS is setting a new standard for luxury while continuing to evolve how modern living is experienced and shared across the global market.

 

# # #

#2026
Back to List

Related Content

[Executive Corner] The Aesthetics of Spatial Integration: The Philosophy Behind LG’s Built-in Appliances
Beyond News

[Executive Corner] The Aesthetics of Spatial Integration: The Philosophy Behind LG’s Built-in Appliances

Learn More
Hand-drawn illustration in warm sketch tones: a man carrying a bag arrives home to a row of brownstone buildings on a quiet city street. The building behind him transitions from a monochrome line drawing into full color, representing the moment an ordinary evening at home comes to life. The LG AI logo appears in the lower right corner.
Beyond News

How LG AI Helps Your Home Settle Faster in the Evening

Learn More
LG Electronics Purotec™: How a Proprietary Antimicrobial Glass Powder Is Driving the Company’s Advanced Materials Expansion
Beyond News

LG Electronics PuroTec: How a Proprietary Antimicrobial Glass Powder Is Driving the Company’s Advanced Materials Expansion

Learn More