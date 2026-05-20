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[Executive Corner] The Aesthetics of Spatial Integration: The Philosophy Behind LG’s Built-in Appliances
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Milan Design Week is where the latest trends in architecture, interiors, appliances, furniture and fashion come to life. At this year’s event, LG Electronics (LG) presented the future of the kitchen at a sumptuous showcase themed “Mosaic of Living.” The exhibition highlighted our SKS luxury brand and new LG Built-in lineups for the European market while also introducing the design philosophy behind them.
To discuss the philosophy and vision that underpin the LG Built-in portfolio, Beyond News recently sat down with Kim Soo-yeon, head of the Home Appliance Solution Company Design Lab. We were also fortunate enough to talk with GamFratesi, the world-renowned design duo who collaborated on the EuroCucina2026 during Milan Design Week.
Q1. What defines European design sensibilities in home appliances, and what considerations are most essential for European consumers?
A. (Kim Soo-yeon): The European market reflects a design sensibility rooted in rationality and practicality, complemented by a refined and understated aesthetic. Rather than emphasizing overt expression, European consumers tend to favor “invisible design,” where appliances integrate naturally into their surroundings like furniture. Here, the perfect balance of essential functionality, visual restraint and precise fit is critical—realized through furniture‑matched materials, handleless designs and meticulous finishing. Another key value emphasized by European customers is “timeless,” which primarily refers to sustainable, eco-friendly materials. More importantly, it encompasses aesthetics, durability and ease of repair that are maintained even after prolonged use.
Q2. How do the design features of the LG products showcased at Milan Design Week respond to European trends?
A. (Kim Soo-yeon): These products were designed with a primary focus on platforms and user experiences suitable for European residential environments. They were designed to fit naturally into real living spaces while maximizing user convenience. The exterior design is minimalist, with reduced parting lines and a luxurious matte finish combining to create a refined look. For the refrigerators, we focused on the top-mounted freezer type, which is a mainstream platform in Europe. We redesigned it for European customers, including features such as a multi-level shelf structure and easy-to-clean drawers.
Q3. How was the design concept behind the LG and SKS booth at EuroCucina 2026, and what does the “Mosaic of Living” theme represent?
A. (GamFratesi): This project represented a real shift in terms of the vision for “space.” Where our previous collaboration with LG focused on individual products, this time was about designing the entire “landscape of living.” The idea began with the realization that a home is never a singular entity.
It is composed of numerous fragments; different people, moments and needs. Our goal was to create a space where all of those fragments could coexist in harmony, much like individual mosaic tiles come together to form a complete, coherent picture. This collaboration was an opportunity to more deeply realize LG’s unique vision, where technology dissolves naturally into the flow of life.
Q4. What was the specific background and philosophy that led to the creation of the SKS and LG Built-in lineups featured in the exhibition?
A. (Kim Soo-yeon): The LG Built-in lineup is based on a seamless aesthetic, in which appliances blend naturally into the kitchen like architectural elements. Matte doors with reduced light reflection harmonize naturally with European-style kitchen furniture, and ergonomically designed handles ensure ease of use. Rooted in LG’s fundamental Fit&Max design philosophy, it optimizes space and usability (Fit) and maximizes smart functionality, efficiency and a personalized experience (Max).
SKS, meanwhile, is a luxury brand born from asking the all-important question, “What constitutes true value?” It is designed for the “Technicurean”—those who value advanced technology and possess a deep passion for food. With its “True to Food” philosophy, SKS implements innovative technologies that help customers to achieve the best possible culinary results and pursue true premium quality that lasts over time.
Q5. The design approach for built-in appliances seems fundamentally different from general appliances. What is the most crucial aspect of built-in design?
A. (Kim Soo-yeon): Unlike general appliance design, which emphasizes the distinctive form of each product, built-in appliance design is fundamentally about the aesthetics of spatial integration. Precision hardware is at the core of our SKS and LG Built-in lineups. Meticulous calculations are made from the earliest stages of development in order to achieve a flush fit with surrounding cabinetry. Hidden heroes such as the precise hinge system, which minimizes interference with kitchen furniture, and internal rails that enable drawers to support heavy loads and open and close smoothly, enable a user experience that is as elegant as the appliances themselves.
Q6. As designers, what are your thoughts on the SKS and LG Built-in products?
A. (GamFratesi): What strikes us about both SKS and LG Built-in is the commitment to what we call “invisible quality.” The precision and technology are certainly there, yet they gracefully recede into the space. When an appliance reaches this level, it stops being a machine and starts being architecture.
Q7. How would you define the essence of SKS design, and what LG design values are expressed through collaborations with GamFratesi?
A. (Kim Soo-yeon): The essence of SKS design is “The Aesthetic of Flawless Precision.” This means that the numerical precision emphasized by SKS goes beyond simple performance and reaches a level of visual completeness where space and appliances are seamlessly integrated.
Collaborations with globally renowned designers like GamFratesi hold significant meaning as they blur the boundaries between home appliances and furniture to propose compelling new possibilities for customer lifestyles. Combining GamFratesi’s profound aesthetics and sensibilities with our sophisticated technology elevates home appliances to interior objects that can complete the atmosphere of a space without disrupting its flow. This synergy becomes a solid foundation that supports our design, allowing it to evolve and deliver authentic inspiration and value into users’ lives.
A. (GamFratesi): What impressed us most about LG is that they listen. LG approached us with genuine questions about space, about living and about what design can achieve beyond pure function. This openness is precisely what enables truly meaningful and superior outcomes.
Designing the Future of Living Spaces
Built-in appliances are no longer just tools for the kitchen. They are becoming part of the architecture itself, shaping how spaces feel, function and connect with everyday life.
At LG, this philosophy continues to guide how we approach built-in design: not as a standalone product category, but as an opportunity to create spaces where technology integrates naturally, quietly and beautifully into the home.
For more video highlights from this interview, please visit our Instagram page.
By Kim Soo-yeon, head of the Home Appliance Solution Design Lab at LG Electronics
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