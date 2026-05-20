[Executive Corner] The Aesthetics of Spatial Integration: The Philosophy Behind LG’s Built-in Appliances

A. (Kim Soo-yeon): Unlike general appliance design, which emphasizes the distinctive form of each product, built-in appliance design is fundamentally about the aesthetics of spatial integration. Precision hardware is at the core of our SKS and LG Built-in lineups. Meticulous calculations are made from the earliest stages of development in order to achieve a flush fit with surrounding cabinetry. Hidden heroes such as the precise hinge system, which minimizes interference with kitchen furniture, and internal rails that enable drawers to support heavy loads and open and close smoothly, enable a user experience that is as elegant as the appliances themselves.

Q6. As designers, what are your thoughts on the SKS and LG Built-in products?

A. (GamFratesi): What strikes us about both SKS and LG Built-in is the commitment to what we call “invisible quality.” The precision and technology are certainly there, yet they gracefully recede into the space. When an appliance reaches this level, it stops being a machine and starts being architecture.

Q7. How would you define the essence of SKS design, and what LG design values are expressed through collaborations with GamFratesi?