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LG Channels: The Destination for Sports Fans in Brazil

Beyond News 12/06/2026

In Brazil, sports are not just entertainment — they are part of the people’s identity. From last-minute goals to historic championship moments, every match brings people together. And now, LG Channels offers local fans one more reason to make it their ultimate destination for sports viewing, delivering free, accessible, and locally relevant content straight to LG Smart TVs.

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Over the years, LG Channels has built one of the most complete FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms in the country. But for Brazilian viewers, one genre stands above the rest: sports.

 

With more than 650 free channels* available on LG Smart TVs thanks to LG Channels, fans can enjoy the competitions they love, all in one place, from soccer and motorsports to MMA and baseball. 

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Sports consistently rank among the most-watched categories on the platform, representing over half of total views among top genres. Recognizing this passion, LG Channels continues to expand its sports portfolio — now offering 19 dedicated sports channels. Newly launched is CazéTV, one of Brazil’s most dynamic sports content channels. Founded by influencer and streamer Casimiro Miguel, the channel has become a phenomenon in recent years, attracting a loyal young audience. Last year alone, it garnered over 3.7 billion views on YouTube.

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CazeTV, available now on LG Channels in Brazil, is a leading digital sports channel with broadcast rights for World Cup locally. Fans will be able to watch the entire football fiesta this summer during tens of high-stake matches of national teams fighting for the win. CazeTV on LG Channels will be available live 24 hours a day with special programs focused on tournament coverage and various shows dedicated to the Brazilian national team, and a program focused on reactions to the main plays shown during the competition.

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Built for the Brazilian Fan
Brazilian audiences consume sports with unmatched intensity and loyalty. That’s why LG Channels prioritizes partnerships and programming that resonate locally — bringing voices, formats, and broadcasts that reflect the culture and energy of Brazil.

 

By combining nationally relevant sports content with cutting-edge Smart TV technology, LG Channels is not just offering free streaming — it’s creating a centralized hub where Brazilian fans can gather, celebrate and experience the thrill of the game.

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The Future of Sports Viewing Is Free — and It’s on LG Channels
As the demand for free sports streaming continues to grow in Brazil, LG Channels strengthens its leadership by delivering a growing lineup of premium sports channels, with an easy-to-navigate interface.

 

For Brazilian fans who live every match, debate every play, and celebrate every victory, LG Channels is becoming more than a platform.

 

It’s becoming the destination to watch sports in Brazil.

 

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* The total number of channels indicated refers to the channels available on LG Channels and through its partners Soul TV, Plex, and Pluto TV. Channel availability is subject to change at any time and is the responsibility of the partners.

#2026
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