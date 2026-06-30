LG Brings Life’s Good Kitchen Fans to Seoul Through Seoul-Ful Kitchen Challenge

At LG Electronics (LG), we recently welcomed members of our Life’s Good Kitchen community to Seoul, South Korea for the Seoul-ful Kitchen Challenge. The program reflects our belief that meaningful brand experiences begin with genuine customer engagement. We continuously seek to connect with our customers in authentic and participatory ways, sharing our passion for the many things that make life good.

The challenge gave a select group of fans from Life’s Good Kitchen — our global online kitchen community — the opportunity to experience LG’s latest kitchen appliances firsthand while exploring Seoul’s vibrant lifestyle and rich culinary culture. The invitees had the opportunity to prepare K-Food dishes using LG kitchen and cooking solutions, while naturally capturing and sharing their own unique perspectives on the food and culture they encountered during their time in Seoul.

From Online Preliminary Challenge to Seoul Invitation

The Seoul-ful Kitchen Challenge is a customer-participation campaign that bridges digital engagement with real-world experiences, featuring an online user-generated content (UGC) challenge followed by a distinctly in-person program in Seoul.

The preliminary online challenge, which ran from April 20 to May 12, invited participants to create original K-Food recipes using LG kitchen appliances and share both their cooking process and finished dishes on social media. From this journey, a total of 16 global creators who engaged with the campaign were invited to Seoul for a memorable offline experience. Notably, many of the participants were already LG appliance users, bringing a deeper level of familiarity and authenticity to the experience.