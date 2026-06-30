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LG Brings Life’s Good Kitchen Fans to Seoul Through Seoul-Ful Kitchen Challenge
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At LG Electronics (LG), we recently welcomed members of our Life’s Good Kitchen community to Seoul, South Korea for the Seoul-ful Kitchen Challenge. The program reflects our belief that meaningful brand experiences begin with genuine customer engagement. We continuously seek to connect with our customers in authentic and participatory ways, sharing our passion for the many things that make life good.
The challenge gave a select group of fans from Life’s Good Kitchen — our global online kitchen community — the opportunity to experience LG’s latest kitchen appliances firsthand while exploring Seoul’s vibrant lifestyle and rich culinary culture. The invitees had the opportunity to prepare K-Food dishes using LG kitchen and cooking solutions, while naturally capturing and sharing their own unique perspectives on the food and culture they encountered during their time in Seoul.
From Online Preliminary Challenge to Seoul Invitation
The Seoul-ful Kitchen Challenge is a customer-participation campaign that bridges digital engagement with real-world experiences, featuring an online user-generated content (UGC) challenge followed by a distinctly in-person program in Seoul.
The preliminary online challenge, which ran from April 20 to May 12, invited participants to create original K-Food recipes using LG kitchen appliances and share both their cooking process and finished dishes on social media. From this journey, a total of 16 global creators who engaged with the campaign were invited to Seoul for a memorable offline experience. Notably, many of the participants were already LG appliance users, bringing a deeper level of familiarity and authenticity to the experience.
Three Days of Seoul-ful Experiences, From Local Culture to LG Appliances
Running from June 22 to 24, the offline program was organized around three themes – Ritual Refresh, Creative Cooking and Gourmet Insight – and designed to help participants experience both Korea’s traditional food culture and Seoul’s exhilarating lifestyle.
During the three-day program, guests enjoyed traditional tea and Korean cuisine, explored iconic destinations such as royal palaces and the picturesque Seochon neighborhood, and learned about the history and evolution of Korean food.
The program also included a trip to the luxurious LG SKS Seoul Showroom and cooking studio, where the group took part in cooking and content-creation programs. Using LG kitchen appliances, they got to experience the full culinary process, from preparing ingredients to cooking and plating, while crafting their own K-Food content to tell the story. LG’s InstaView™ refrigerators — which let users see inside without opening the door — helped participants keep ingredients fresh and access a variety of ice options for drinks and menu items. At the same time, LG NeoChef™ smart inverter microwave oven supported their efforts with its precise cooking performance and advanced functions. Far more engaging and instructional than a typical “hands-off” product presentation, our program allowed each creator to directly experience the convenience and versatility of our kitchen solutions.
One participant noted, “LG is one of the top appliance brands in the Philippines, and if people see you have LG appliances in your home, it means you’re loaded. It’s high quality. And to be an ambassador of LG is such an honor for me. It’s a dream come true.” Another participant added, “LG is recognized as one of the leading premium appliance brands in my country. Having LG appliances at home is seen as a reflection of quality and lifestyle. It is truly an honor to be part of LG as an ambassador.”
The creators we hosted for the Seoul-ful Kitchen Challenge have a combined social media following of approximately 4.5 million (as of June 2026). Content created during the program will soon be shared on their respective channels.
Experience-Centered Content Created With LG Kitchen Appliances
K-Food content is increasingly moving beyond simple food appreciation toward hands-on creation, reinterpretation and sharing. Now, food lovers and gastronomic adventurers worldwide are reinterpreting and reimagining Korean cuisine in their own original ways and bravely broadcasting the results to an online audience.
Aligned with this trend, our challenge provided real consumers with an opportunity to share their creativity and interest in one of the world’s most popular food cultures. It also showed that LG kitchen appliances are more than just convenient, versatile products – they are platforms that enable and enhance culinary- and content-creation experiences.
A 13 Million-Strong Community Evolves Into a Participatory Platform
The foundation of this program, Life’s Good Kitchen, is our global kitchen social channel. Boasting approximately 13 million followers (and counting), it connects and entertains users around the world through compelling cooking and lifestyle content. Across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, community members share their own recipes and everyday kitchen moments. As UGC featuring LG products continues to grow, product experiences are naturally turning into new content and being shared back within the community.
From Digital Fandom to Real-World Experiences
“The Seoul-ful Kitchen Challenge is meaningful in that it expanded the communication we have built with global customers in the digital space into real-world experiences,” said Ju-hyoun Liu, the head of LG HS Marketing Communication Division. “LG will continue to offer participatory programs that allow customers to experience our kitchen appliances firsthand and share those experiences through their own content.”
Looking ahead, we will continue our collaboration with the exceptional creators who joined us in Seoul, sharing their content across Life’s Good Kitchen and other LG channels. By building on relationships with creators—many of whom are already LG customers—we aim to foster long-term partnerships with authentic brand advocates who can share their everyday experiences with LG products. We’re excited to see what they come up with next and to make more connections with our global fandom.
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