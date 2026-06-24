Beyond the Product: The Human Stories Behind Meaningful Innovation

Life’s Good Wayyak: Celebrating the People Behind Our Success

Across the Arab region, we’ve partnered with MBC Media Solutions (MMS) to launch Life’s Good Wayyak (Life’s Good with You) on MBC Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform. The four-part series centers on three prominent Pan-Arab personalities – comedian, rapper and lifestyle digital creator Amy Roko; short-skit content creator and TV host Mai Ibrahim; and former Saudi National Team professional footballer Naif Hazazi. In each episode, they surprise someone who helped shape their journey, expressing their gratitude by transforming their living space.

Beyond showcasing LG products, the makeovers demonstrate how technology can help create more comfortable, connected and personalized living spaces for the people who matter most. Each transformation features our home innovations, including the LG OLED evo AI TV, WashTower™, InstaView™ refrigerators and Smart Monitor Swing.

The series looks at the relationships behind individual achievements, reminding viewers that success is often shaped by the encouragement and generosity of others. Our technology quietly supports these moments, helping turn homes into comfortable, connected spaces where everyday moments become lasting memories.