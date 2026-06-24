We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Beyond the Product: The Human Stories Behind Meaningful Innovation
As technology becomes more closely connected to everyday life, its impact is measured not only by performance but by the experiences it creates. That idea is at the heart of two of our recent initiatives at LG Electronics (LG), where we tell stories of appreciation, mentorship, care and community impact. Across different audiences and cultural contexts, both programs reflect our belief that technology is most meaningful when it strengthens human connections and supports positive change.
Life’s Good Wayyak: Celebrating the People Behind Our Success
Across the Arab region, we’ve partnered with MBC Media Solutions (MMS) to launch Life’s Good Wayyak (Life’s Good with You) on MBC Shahid, the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform. The four-part series centers on three prominent Pan-Arab personalities – comedian, rapper and lifestyle digital creator Amy Roko; short-skit content creator and TV host Mai Ibrahim; and former Saudi National Team professional footballer Naif Hazazi. In each episode, they surprise someone who helped shape their journey, expressing their gratitude by transforming their living space.
Beyond showcasing LG products, the makeovers demonstrate how technology can help create more comfortable, connected and personalized living spaces for the people who matter most. Each transformation features our home innovations, including the LG OLED evo AI TV, WashTower™, InstaView™ refrigerators and Smart Monitor Swing.
The series looks at the relationships behind individual achievements, reminding viewers that success is often shaped by the encouragement and generosity of others. Our technology quietly supports these moments, helping turn homes into comfortable, connected spaces where everyday moments become lasting memories.
Make Life Good: Building Stronger Communities Through Collective Action
In Africa, we continued in this spirit of gratitude through a partnership with MultiChoice (DStv), a Canal+ company, launching Make Life Good, a six-part reality series hosted by television personality Jessica Nkosi. The show follows six accomplished leaders across business, sports, media and social impact as they return to the organizations that helped them along the way, surprising them with a complete facility transformation in just 24 hours. These celebrated personalities include Saray Khumalo, the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest as well as ski to the South Pole, earning a Guinness World Record, Nigerian football legend William Okpara, entrepreneur and author Thandi Mavata, data & analytics executive Esther Munyi, Pan-African PR executive Perpetual Kendi and award-winning filmmaker Adze Ugah.
The philosophy behind the program is rooted in Ubuntu, a set of cultural principles that value integrity, compassion and responsibility toward others. It is a reminder that technology is most powerful when it helps people move forward.
The featured organizations address a wide range of community needs, from caring for vulnerable children and mentoring young people to providing educational opportunities and life skills training. They are united by a shared challenge: delivering meaningful impact with limited resources. Through each transformation, the series shows how thoughtful technology can help volunteers, educators and caregivers better support the people they serve.
Since June 11, viewers across Africa have been able to watch the weekly series on DStv channels, including Mzansi Magic (South Africa), Africa Magic (Nigeria) and Maisha Magic (Kenya). It will also be available for viewing as a catch-up content on the OTT platform DStv Stream for a period of one year.
What Innovation Really Looks Like
Although the two programs have different target audiences, both look at innovation through a human lens. Life’s Good Wayyak celebrates the personal relationships that help individuals grow, while Make Life Good explores how communities come together to support those in need. Together, they demonstrate that technology’s impact often lies in the experiences it helps make possible.
Making life good is ultimately about more than technology itself. It is about recognizing the people who help us grow, supporting the communities around us and creating opportunities for others to thrive.
# # #