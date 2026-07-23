A New Reality in Pure Color: How LG Micro RGB evo AI Redefines Cloud Gaming

Imagine kicking back on your couch after a long day. In front of you is a massive, stunningly bright LG Micro RGB evo AI TV. The colors pop so vividly it feels less like looking at a screen and more like looking through a window into another world. The TV’s exceptional picture quality elevates everything you are watching and becomes even more immersive when you pick up a controller. Along with smooth, sharp visuals that bring any game to life, LG Micro RGB evo offers easy access to major cloud platforms and a host of intelligent optimization features, transforming any living room into the ultimate gaming arena.

Stepping Into the Virtual World of Pure, Lifelike Color

Cloud gaming can help get you into the action faster, but it is the display itself that unlocks just how engaging and exhilarating your experience ultimately is. When streaming your favorite titles, the scale and visual performance of the screen really matter. In both of these departments, the ultra-large Micro RGB evo more than delivers.

Equipped with our proprietary Micro RGB technology and the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor with its Dual AI Engine, the TV provides breathtaking color and detail to make game worlds look and feel incredibly real. The display’s color performance has also been recognized by reviewers. ComputerBild described LG Micro RGB evo as, “not only bright and high-contrast—it also delivers exceptionally rich colors.” This color performance is backed by certifications from TÜV Rheinland for its High Purity RGB Spectrum capabilities, and by Intertek for its Triple 100 Percent Color Coverage1 and Micro RGB Ultra Fine Color Control.1 The display renders every digital environment with stunning accuracy. This immersive picture quality is further enhanced by Micro Dimming Ultra, which uses precise dimming technology to deliver the ultimate LCD contrast ratio. When you play games through the Xbox app with Xbox Game Pass, the brilliant color accuracy is designed to bring every scene to life, helping you visually experience the vibrant green stadium grass in EA SPORTS FC™ 26 and the striking reflections across the racing slicks in Forza Horizon 6 with incredible clarity.

While 4K games look brilliant on an ultra-large screen of the Micro RGB evo, lower resolution titles shine just as brightly thanks to our AI Super Upscaling. Leveraging the processor’s Dual AI Engine to simultaneously optimize object boundaries and textures, the feature intelligently analyzes and enhances lower-resolution content in real-time. Sharpening details and reducing noise, AI Super Upscaling instantly elevates older titles and standard HD streams, helping ensure they look crisp and clean on the immense screen.

To enhance the TV’s visual performance and optimize gameplay, we’ve incorporated a wealth of technologies that allow the action to look and feel as fluid as possible. LG’s Motion Booster 3302 solution, together with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium, minimizes screen tearing and stuttering while delivering low-latency and responsive gameplay even during rapid action sequences.

Gaming Settings Players Love, Now for Console and Cloud

This year, for the very first time, all the advanced LG TV gaming settings that players know and love are now available for cloud gaming. Once accessible exclusively when using a console with the TV, our powerful Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard are now at your disposal while you’re gaming in the cloud. This makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your experience and get more from every game, no matter how you choose to play on LG Micro RGB evo.