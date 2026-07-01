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Weekend Laundry, Solved: How LG WashTower With AI DD Takes the Guesswork Out of Baby Laundry
A backyard playdate ended with blueberry purée from head to toe and clothes that had clearly lived its best life. The laundry pile that followed was anything but ordinary. Many parents know these moments well. Sunday afternoon after a successful playdate, the washing machine is filled with stains and delicate baby clothes. Standing with a detergent cap in hand, one question lingers: How much detergent is enough?
A couple in the Netherlands had invited the neighbors’ kids over for a backyard session with yogurt and blueberry purée. Their toddler had joined in, onesie and all. By the time the last child went home, the laundry pile had grown into something neither of them had a plan for: fruit-stained fabrics, grass-stained knees and towels that had absorbed all of it. Messier than any regular weekday load and none of it ordinary.
One is stuck with the same question. Moments like these show why LG WashTower™ with AI DD™ is designed to take the guesswork out of laundry.
Why Does the Detergent Question Feel So Hard to Answer?
Double the load feels like that calls for double the detergent. Stains that bad feel like they need more. But more detergent does not mean cleaner clothes. Detergent works by binding to residue, so too much of it just leaves foam behind after the rinse ends. That residue stays in the fabric, and for baby clothes worn directly against sensitive skin, it is not a small concern.
Most new parents run the same pattern. They eyeball the cap, add a little more for bad stains, then run an extra rinse just in case. It feels responsible. But it is energy spent on a problem the machine can already solve.
The right amount depends on the load: its weight, its fabric mix, its soil level. Those variables change with every wash, and a measuring cap has no way to read them.
“I always thought more detergent meant cleaner. Finding out it was the opposite took a while to accept.” A user reflected.
To simplify these everyday decisions, LG Electronics (LG) developed LG WashTower with AI DD to automatically optimize the washing process based on each load. It uses sensors to read the load based on the weight and softness of the fabric, along with its soil level. Leveraging its extensive AI learning data and fabric recognition technology, it adjusts the wash motion and the rinse cycles to suit each load, and ezDispense™ dispenses detergent in measured increments based on load analysis. Less measuring, less residue and less of the second-guessing running in your head.
When the Wash Ends, What Happens to the Drying?
Getting the detergent right is only part of it. A load this size, with fabric this varied, does not dry on a fixed timer. Set it too long and the onesies come out stiff. Too short and the towels are still damp. You check halfway through, open the door to feel the fabric, reset the timer and that is one more thing running in the background.
After a long weekend with laundry far messier than the usual load, the last thing either of them wants is to manage a drying timer.
AI Dry™ removes that decision entirely. Infrared and humidity sensors detect the weight, material and drying status of each load, then automatically adjust the temperature and drying time to match. The cycle stops at the right moment, no timer to set, no checking halfway through.
“I used to set a timer and check anyway. AI Dry was the first time I just didn’t have to.” Another user shared.
When the Machine Handles Both, This Is What’s Left?
LG WashTower with AI DD reads the load the moment it goes in. It sets the wash motion, adjusts the rinse cycles, lets ezDispense release the right amount of detergent, and hands off to AI Dry when the wash is done. Most of those decisions are no longer yours to make.
What you get back isn’t just clean laundry. It is the end of a cycle most new parents don’t realize they’re stuck in: the measuring, the second-guessing, the checking. A Sunday afternoon playdate with blueberry purée and grass stains doesn’t have to end at the washing machine. By automating many of the routine decisions involved in laundry, LG WashTower with AI DD helps parents spend less time managing laundry and more time focusing on what matters most.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Will LG WashTower With AI DD Keep Getting Better After You Buy It?
The machine connects to LG ThinQ for ongoing updates, including new data points and feature improvements. The same unit receives periodic updates via LG ThinQ, so performance can improve over time.
Is This Useful for Everyday Laundry Too, Not Just Baby Clothes?
Yes. It detects load weight, fabric mix, and soil level on every cycle, so it works the same way on workout gear, towels, or bedding. Baby laundry is one of the situations where the difference shows up most clearly.
Does This Mean There Is Nothing Left for the User to Decide?
Not quite. Special-care items and custom cycles are still up to the user to set. What the machine handles is the part most new parents repeat on every load: how much detergent, how many rinses, how long to dry.
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* Features and figures may vary by model and usage environment. ezDispense™ auto-dispensing supports liquid detergent and fabric softener only. See product specifications for details.