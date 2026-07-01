Weekend Laundry, Solved: How LG WashTower With AI DD Takes the Guesswork Out of Baby Laundry

Why Does the Detergent Question Feel So Hard to Answer?

Double the load feels like that calls for double the detergent. Stains that bad feel like they need more. But more detergent does not mean cleaner clothes. Detergent works by binding to residue, so too much of it just leaves foam behind after the rinse ends. That residue stays in the fabric, and for baby clothes worn directly against sensitive skin, it is not a small concern.

Most new parents run the same pattern. They eyeball the cap, add a little more for bad stains, then run an extra rinse just in case. It feels responsible. But it is energy spent on a problem the machine can already solve.

The right amount depends on the load: its weight, its fabric mix, its soil level. Those variables change with every wash, and a measuring cap has no way to read them.

“I always thought more detergent meant cleaner. Finding out it was the opposite took a while to accept.” A user reflected.

To simplify these everyday decisions, LG Electronics (LG) developed LG WashTower with AI DD to automatically optimize the washing process based on each load. It uses sensors to read the load based on the weight and softness of the fabric, along with its soil level. Leveraging its extensive AI learning data and fabric recognition technology, it adjusts the wash motion and the rinse cycles to suit each load, and ezDispense™ dispenses detergent in measured increments based on load analysis. Less measuring, less residue and less of the second-guessing running in your head.

When the Wash Ends, What Happens to the Drying?

Getting the detergent right is only part of it. A load this size, with fabric this varied, does not dry on a fixed timer. Set it too long and the onesies come out stiff. Too short and the towels are still damp. You check halfway through, open the door to feel the fabric, reset the timer and that is one more thing running in the background.

After a long weekend with laundry far messier than the usual load, the last thing either of them wants is to manage a drying timer.

AI Dry™ removes that decision entirely. Infrared and humidity sensors detect the weight, material and drying status of each load, then automatically adjust the temperature and drying time to match. The cycle stops at the right moment, no timer to set, no checking halfway through.

“I used to set a timer and check anyway. AI Dry was the first time I just didn’t have to.” Another user shared.