Recognized for Reaching Everyone: LG Electronics Named to the 2026 Forbes “Accessibility 200” List

Designing for All, Not Just for Some

At the heart of our commitment to accessibility is the “Design for All” initiative, which guides how we think about everything from product concept to the user experience. Rather than creating separate “accessible” products, our goal is to make technology intuitive and easy to use for as many people as possible.

The LG Comfort Kit is one of the clearest expressions of this philosophy. This collection of 18 appliance accessories is created to better support everyday interactions with home appliances. From a dishwasher door handle designed for a more secure grip to a detergent cup with clear fill indicators, each accessory addresses a specific friction point. By considering seniors, individuals with varying abilities and parents of young children, we built a lineup that demonstrates how thoughtful design can benefit everyone.

Our accessibility efforts also show up in how we listen and learn. One example is Bold Move, a unique community feedback program where LG learns about ideas for product improvements directly from older adults and consumers with varying abilities. Insights gathered through the program have directly influenced the development of the LG Comfort Kit, for instance.