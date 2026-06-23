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Recognized for Reaching Everyone: LG Electronics Named to the 2026 Forbes “Accessibility 200” List
LG Electronics (LG) has been named to the 2026 Forbes “Accessibility 200” list, which recognizes organizations making meaningful progress in accessibility around the world. The recognition reflects LG’s ongoing efforts to create products and services that are easier to use for people of all ages and abilities.
Designing for All, Not Just for Some
At the heart of our commitment to accessibility is the “Design for All” initiative, which guides how we think about everything from product concept to the user experience. Rather than creating separate “accessible” products, our goal is to make technology intuitive and easy to use for as many people as possible.
The LG Comfort Kit is one of the clearest expressions of this philosophy. This collection of 18 appliance accessories is created to better support everyday interactions with home appliances. From a dishwasher door handle designed for a more secure grip to a detergent cup with clear fill indicators, each accessory addresses a specific friction point. By considering seniors, individuals with varying abilities and parents of young children, we built a lineup that demonstrates how thoughtful design can benefit everyone.
Our accessibility efforts also show up in how we listen and learn. One example is Bold Move, a unique community feedback program where LG learns about ideas for product improvements directly from older adults and consumers with varying abilities. Insights gathered through the program have directly influenced the development of the LG Comfort Kit, for instance.
AI Enables Greater Independence
Beyond physical design, we have expanded our accessibility efforts through AI-driven smart home solutions. By connecting our AI hub, ThinQ ON, with IoT devices, we have introduced features such as converting sound-based alerts into visual signals, helping users stay informed in more accessible ways.
In addition, our AI-enabled TVs offer enhanced captioning and intuitive user interfaces, enabling more independent and seamless interaction with home environments. Through these innovations, we aim to make everyday living spaces more inclusive and easier to navigate for everyone.
At the 2026 CSUN Assistive Technology Conference earlier this year, we showcased several of these technologies alongside a new commercial kiosk that integrates a refreshable braille interface, height-adjustable displays and sign-language video guidance. The concept demonstrates how accessibility can be integrated into future commercial environments.
A Better Life for All
As part of our global vision to create a “Better Life for All,” the Forbes Accessibility 200 recognition reflects LG’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of technology extend meaningfully to people across all ages and abilities, not just a narrow set of users.
As we continue to expand our accessibility-focused technologies across both consumer and commercial categories, we remain committed to making innovation inclusive by design so that more people can benefit from technology in their everyday lives.
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