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LG OLED evo and Micro RGB evo: Two Distinct Paths to the Premium Home Cinema
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For decades, building a home theater meant choosing between the cinematic depth of OLED, with its perfect blacks and contrast, and the expansive, colorful impact of an ultra-large LCD screen. This year, LG Electronics (LG) has advanced both technologies to a point where this decision is no longer a compromise, but simply a matter of viewing preference.
The LG OLED evo G6 AI sets the benchmark for premium television performance. Alongside it, LG has established a second flagship display category. The LG Micro RGB evo AI represents LG’s most premium LCD TV to date. This dual-flagship approach offers a choice between two highly uncompromised cinematic experiences, allowing consumers to tailor their setup to the space that shows it off best.
The OLED evo: Hollywood-Level Picture Precision
When Hollywood colorists fine-tune films for home release, LG OLED TVs are widely used as reference monitors to see exactly how they will look in your living room. Self-lit OLED pixels help provide the precise contrast and shadow detail needed to reproduce content as intended with theater-like impact. By turning off individual pixels in dark areas, the LG OLED evo achieves Perfect Black.1
To see why this matters, picture a character standing in a shadowy alleyway. On conventional displays, an always-on backlight washes those deep shadows into a murky gray. The background bleeds into the foreground, and subtle facial expressions disappear into a flat, foggy haze, losing the director’s intended suspense. Perfect Black solves this by cleanly separating the actor from the background and preserving the finest shadow textures. This exact preservation is a key reason film industry veterans trust our displays. “Every colorist and cinematographer points to the screen and says, ‘Look at that black,’” explained veteran color scientist Joshua Pines in an interview with Variety. Pines, whose credits include Saving Private Ryan, Gravity and The Revenant, added, “It’s the gradation expressed through true blacks and the preservation of shadow detail without artifacts that matter most.”
Crucially, this deep darkness does more than just master the shadows. Because a display’s black levels help anchor its overall contrast, achieving true black is essential to keeping the rest of the picture from looking washed out. This precise relationship between darkness and vibrancy is why LG OLED evo G6 reproduces certified, true-to-source colors2 even in bright, everyday environments.
For many, the ritual of a true “movie night” comes with a familiar hassle: drawing every curtain and turning off all the lights to replicate the pitch-dark immersion of a theater. The OLED evo G6 eliminates this need to plunge your living room into total darkness. Featuring Reflection Free Premium3 technology, the screen absorbs incoming glare from windows or overhead lighting, dispersing remaining reflections in multiple directions rather than bouncing them back into your eyes. This reduction in glare helps maintain our certified Perfect Black performance in everyday ambient light. By preventing reflection from washing out the screen, the technology helps ensure that light control never comes at the expense of black depth and delicate shadow detail. You can now enjoy incredible contrast without the traditional blackout routine.
The Micro RGB evo: The Ultimate Color Impact
While our OLED evo delivers the pristine precision demanded by industry professionals, the Micro RGB evo is built for pure, breathtaking impact. Imagine trying to build a home theater in an open-concept living room lined with floor-to-ceiling windows. It is a stunning architectural space, but a nightmare for ordinary displays. If you place a standard screen in that intense, natural sunlight, the image immediately struggles and vibrant colors wash out. To deliver a premium, highly uncompromised viewing experience in a unique space like this, you need a display specifically engineered to command the room on a truly monumental scale of up to 100 inches.
That is exactly why we built the Micro RGB evo, establishing a new flagship category within our premium display portfolio. It utilizes an advanced backlight system that produces extraordinarily high-purity red, green and blue spectrums.4 Rather than cranking up the brightness and washing out the picture, it operates with outstanding color authority. Scenes with fiery explosion, vibrant sunsets and striking superhero costumes burst off the screen with unpolluted color purity, effortlessly cutting through the ambient glare of the brightest rooms.
Historically, the trade-off for this intense, room-filling brightness in LCDs was a loss of precise color control. On conventional screens, pushing brightness causes contrasting colors to bleed into one another — an effect known as color crosstalk that often leaves pure white highlights looking tinted and polluted. To solve this, the α11 AI Processor to algorithmically drive the Micro RGB LEDs with precision. Picture a blazing red sports car featuring crisp, white racing stripes. By executing color algorithms at a granular level, our processor enables these contrasting elements to coexist without bleeding into each other. The neon red stays fiercely vibrant, and the white stripes remain remarkably clean, delivering an incredibly accurate and crystal-clear color expression. The resulting contrast is so deep and clean to the naked eye that it helps preserve the creator’s intended picture quality on a massive screen even in a sunlit room.
Your Cinema, Your Choice
An exceptional screen is only the foundation of the cinematic experience. To authentically mimic a true theater, both the OLED evo and Micro RGB evo are fully equipped with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Ambient Mode, helping the director’s original vision come to life exactly as intended. Beyond the display, LG AI TVs serve as a gateway to thousands of blockbuster movies, utilizing the iconic Magic Remote as a cinematic wand to make finding what to watch effortless. A simple voice command starts a smarter entertainment journey, where AI helps surface personalized content recommendations and enhances audio to better match the epic visuals on screen.
This seamless experience extends directly to your soundscape. When paired with the wireless LG Sound Suite AI,5 our TVs act as the hub of a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect setup. This technology automatically calibrates wireless speakers in real time to deliver immersive, three-dimensional audio without the hassle of complex wiring or fixed speaker locations, making it easy to fit any room layout.
Because you never have to compromise on this intelligent experience, content or audio flexibility, the choice comes down to the display technology that best suits your unique space and viewing style. You might desire the uncompromising precision and perfect blacks of the OLED evo G6, the pinnacle of display technology. Alternatively, if your space calls for a truly massive screen, the 100-inch Micro RGB evo delivers a larger-than-life viewing experience driven by breathtaking color richness. We built these two paths for one purpose: to put the most premium home cinema entirely in your hands.
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1 LG OLED Display is verified by UL for delivering black levels ≤0.24nit up to 500lux, based on IDMS Section 11.5 Ring light reflect measurement.
2 LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100 percent Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
3 LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation. Applies to G6 series (except 97, 48-inch models).
4 LG RGB TVs have been certified as “High Purity RGB Spectrum Display” by TÜV Rheinland.
5 For LG Sound Suite connection, a 5GHz supported router is required.