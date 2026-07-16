When Hollywood colorists fine-tune films for home release, LG OLED TVs are widely used as reference monitors to see exactly how they will look in your living room. Self-lit OLED pixels help provide the precise contrast and shadow detail needed to reproduce content as intended with theater-like impact. By turning off individual pixels in dark areas, the LG OLED evo achieves Perfect Black.1

To see why this matters, picture a character standing in a shadowy alleyway. On conventional displays, an always-on backlight washes those deep shadows into a murky gray. The background bleeds into the foreground, and subtle facial expressions disappear into a flat, foggy haze, losing the director’s intended suspense. Perfect Black solves this by cleanly separating the actor from the background and preserving the finest shadow textures. This exact preservation is a key reason film industry veterans trust our displays. “Every colorist and cinematographer points to the screen and says, ‘Look at that black,’” explained veteran color scientist Joshua Pines in an interview with Variety. Pines, whose credits include Saving Private Ryan, Gravity and The Revenant, added, “It’s the gradation expressed through true blacks and the preservation of shadow detail without artifacts that matter most.”

Crucially, this deep darkness does more than just master the shadows. Because a display’s black levels help anchor its overall contrast, achieving true black is essential to keeping the rest of the picture from looking washed out. This precise relationship between darkness and vibrancy is why LG OLED evo G6 reproduces certified, true-to-source colors2 even in bright, everyday environments.