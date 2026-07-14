Comfort, Right Where You Are: How LG StanbyME and LG DUALCOOL AI With Smart Comfort Keep Up Through the Day

What’s Left When There’s Nothing Left to Manage?

By evening, the routine looks the same as every day, but it feels different now. StanbyME is already set up by the table. Something is playing. The air is already moving the right way.

“I used to just leave the AC on everywhere because I never knew which spot I’d end up in next. Felt wasteful, but I didn’t know what else to do.” A user shared.

LG StanbyME handles the screen. LG DUALCOOL AI handles the comfort. Neither needs to be asked, and working from home no longer means managing your environment. Every smart home product he bought needed attention to keep working, and that’s what made him give up on most of them. This one doesn’t: he doesn’t think about the air conditioner anymore, not the temperature, not the spot, not the schedule.

Moving through the space works smoothly because nothing needs to be managed. You find a spot, the airflow shifts toward you, and the temperature takes care of itself.

By the time his last meeting ended and he headed to the kitchen with StanbyME, LG AI detected his position and adjusted the airflow toward him. He hadn’t touched an app or said a word to a speaker. He hadn’t done a thing. That was the moment he’d been waiting for. If you have ever moved to a different spot and thought the air should adjust there too, you already know the gap this closes. Moving to a new spot. That is all it takes. No app. No remote. No routine to remember.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does AI Air Mode Work With LG ThinQ, and Will It Keep Improving Over Time?

AI Air mode is built into the LG DUALCOOL AI with Smart Comfort, which connects to the LG ThinQ app. Through ThinQ, you can adjust settings like the energy-saving timer (20 to 120 minutes) and monitor usage. The system also learns your patterns over time, so the longer you use it, the less you need to adjust it. Updates and improvements come through ThinQ as well.

Does AI Air Mode Help in Situations Beyond Just Moving Around at Home?

Yes. The Human Detecting Sensor adapts to more than just moving around. When you settle in for a long stretch of work or reading, the sensor detects your position and keeps the airflow directed at you without any input. When you leave the space entirely, the unit enters energy-saving mode on its own. Sleep Timer+ is a separate mode that learns your sleep patterns, adjusting temperature and airflow quietly through the night. Morning, evening, night. It adjusts quietly with the rhythm of the day.





Does AI Air Mode Completely Replace the Need to Adjust the AC Manually?

Not entirely. That was the intention from the start. AI Air mode handles the adjustments that come up most often on its own. It directs airflow toward you, switches to Soft Air mode once the room hits the target temperature and shifts to energy-saving mode when no one is around. You can still adjust any of it through the LG ThinQ app or the remote whenever you want. The goal is to take away the constant need to think about it, not to take away control.

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* The Human Detecting Sensor detects users within a range of up to about 5 meters; actual range may vary depending on installation, model and region. AI capabilities are available on select models only.