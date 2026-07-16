Ice to Meet You: From Function to Experience - LG Experts Discuss the New Value of Ice

Perhaps the first sign of summer is the ice in your cup. From the iced coffee that helps wake you up, to the soft drink that accompanies your lunch, to the highball that caps off your day; ice is a silent yet crucial ingredient that can have a big impact on your satisfaction. How quickly it’s made, how clean it feels and how seamlessly it fits in with your tastes and lifestyle can change the quality of your daily routine.

This is why LG is taking a fresh look at ice – not just as an added feature in a refrigerator, but as a meeting point for technology, trust and real-life experience. It’s also why LG is using the term “Ice Solution” this year instead of “Ice Maker.” What matters most isn’t the simple fact that ice is being made, but how ice can transform a customer’s day for the better.

Behind every ice cube is a team obsessed with making the experience better. We spoke with Minjae Kwon (Asia Sales), Sungeun Kim (Marketing Communication) and Sangdeuk Son (Product Planning) to learn how LG is redefining ice from a simple refrigerator feature into a customer-focused Ice Solution.

Q. Why Did LG Start to View Ice Not Just as a Refrigerator Function, but as an “Ice Solution”?

Sangdeuk Son (Product Planning): We use the term “solution” because this is not just about making ice, but about solving everyday customer needs. From a product planning perspective, that means defining the relevant standards for hygiene, ice type and convenience, so customers can enjoy the right ice at the right moment.

Sungeun Kim (Marketing Communication): As customer expectations have shifted from functionality to lifestyle-driven value, our perspective on ice has evolved as well. Ice is now connected to “everyday moments” – helping to keep you hydrated while you do your daily chores, letting you enjoy that premium, café feeling at home and supporting you when you’re busy entertaining guests.