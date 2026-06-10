[On the Job] Where Taste Meets Technology: Inside LG’s Food Science Lab

Crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside—what makes food truly delicious?

While many assume it comes down to the chef, much of the difference lies in the science behind food. From storage to cooking, subtle chemical reactions shape taste in ways that are often invisible, yet deeply noticeable.

At LG Electronics (LG), kitchen appliances are evolving beyond simple tools into precision systems designed to deliver consistent, high-quality taste experiences. As innovation in the kitchen shifts from appliance performance to actual cooking results, LG is redefining value in the kitchen with taste at the center, not just technology. At the heart of this transformation is the LG Food Science Lab, where scientific research meets real-world cooking.

In this edition of On the Job, we meet Minsoo Kim, a specialist at the LG Food Science Lab, to better understand how this work comes to life.