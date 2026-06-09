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Bringing Climate Awareness to the World’s Most Iconic Screens: LG Electronics Takes Action on World Environment Day

Beyond News 09/06/2026
Bringing Climate Awareness to the World’s Most Iconic Screens: LG Electronics Takes Action on World Environment Day

In celebration of World Environment Day (June 5), LG Electronics (LG) is using some of the world's most iconic outdoor displays to encourage climate action while supporting environmental initiatives around the world. Through our prominent digital billboards in New York and London, we are sharing a message that goes beyond brand visibility: climate action cannot wait. 

Bringing Climate Awareness to the World’s Most Iconic Screens: LG Electronics Takes Action on World Environment Day

A Message for the World, From the World’s Most Iconic Locations

Through June 13, our outdoor displays in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus are airing a film produced by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Featuring wildfires, extreme heat and retreating glaciers, the footage shows the realities of climate change, while also highlighting response efforts such as renewable energy adoption and forest restoration. It ends with #NowForClimate, underscoring the urgency of climate action.

 

LG Hope Screen: A Platform for Good

This campaign is part of LG Hope Screen, our global social contribution initiative. Since 2011, we have used our landmark displays to help international organizations and NGOs share public interest messages with global audiences. 

Bringing Climate Awareness to the World’s Most Iconic Screens: LG Electronics Takes Action on World Environment Day

Beyond the Billboard, Employees Take Action

The themes displayed on our digital screens are also being put into practice by LG employees around the world. From April through June, employees across 28 LG sites globally are taking part in a range of hands-on environmental activities.

 

In Korea, employees from LG Smart Park in Changwon visited Jinhae Marine Park to clean up beach litter, while teams from LG Digital Park in Pyeongtaek helped improve local water quality by removing sediment and pollutants from a nearby riverbed.

Bringing Climate Awareness to the World’s Most Iconic Screens: LG Electronics Takes Action on World Environment Day

Across our global operations, LG employees are also turning the campaign’s commitment into local action. Teams in Malaysia organized a collection drive for end-of-life home appliances, and employees in Mexico gathered to plant trees. In Indonesia, a coral reef restoration project near the local LG facility is set to begin, contributing to broader efforts to rehabilitate marine ecosystems in the region.

 

From landmark screens in New York and London to hands-on activities at LG sites around the world, we are connecting awareness with action through the #NowForClimate campaign. Through the Hope Screen program, LG will continue supporting initiatives that raise awareness of important social and environmental issues while encouraging meaningful action toward a more sustainable future.

 

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#2026
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