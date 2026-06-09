Bringing Climate Awareness to the World’s Most Iconic Screens: LG Electronics Takes Action on World Environment Day

A Message for the World, From the World’s Most Iconic Locations

Through June 13, our outdoor displays in New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus are airing a film produced by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). Featuring wildfires, extreme heat and retreating glaciers, the footage shows the realities of climate change, while also highlighting response efforts such as renewable energy adoption and forest restoration. It ends with #NowForClimate, underscoring the urgency of climate action.

LG Hope Screen: A Platform for Good

This campaign is part of LG Hope Screen, our global social contribution initiative. Since 2011, we have used our landmark displays to help international organizations and NGOs share public interest messages with global audiences.