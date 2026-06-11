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[Executive Corner] From “Build Well” to “Operate Well”: Redefining Value in the Builder Market
Photo credit: iStock
For decades, residential construction was judged by a simple standard: build well, deliver on time and control costs. At LG Electronics (LG), we know that quality craftsmanship matters, but it is no longer enough. Now, as housing portfolios grow and operating costs rise, our competitive advantage depends less on project completion and more on how a property performs over its full lifecycle.
Recent industry research increasingly links value creation to post-completion performance. Deloitte’s real estate outlook identifies long-term asset performance and operational efficiency as key priorities for developers and institutional investors.1 Morgan Stanley likewise highlights lifecycle cost management and technology-enabled operations as central to asset resilience and valuation stability.2 Green Builder Media is redefining the home buyer’s narrative as “Value Per Square Foot” (reflecting total cost of ownership, sustainability, resilience, wellness and efficiency) versus the traditional “Price Per Square Foot” metric used in the homebuilder and residential real estate industries.3 In this environment, we need to look at how installation, operation, maintenance, warranty and asset management shape market competitiveness.
Redefining Home Appliances as Operational Platforms
Traditionally, appliances were selected for style, cost and brand preference, with little expectation of extended value beyond their basic function. Today, appliances are part of a connected operating ecosystem that can provide data on usage patterns, energy consumption, performance and maintenance needs. In large-scale residential communities, this data can support asset value, risk management and long-term operating efficiency.
This shift is reshaping the smart home concept. What began as a way to make everyday living more intuitive is becoming part of a broader operational infrastructure. Now that ecosystem is expanding beyond convenience. Through third-party sensors and open API integrations, the connected home is developing into a broader operational infrastructure. What was once marketed primarily as a “smart home” is evolving into something more strategic. The focus is evolving from connectivity as a lifestyle convenience to connectivity as a foundation for asset performance, risk management and long-term efficiency.
From Appliance Supplier to Lifecycle Partner
At LG, we recognized early that leadership in the global B2C appliance market would offer only part of what the builder market requires. Our broad portfolio and trusted brand reputation created a strong base, but the B2B builder market demands a higher level of accountability.
We developed LG Pro Builder around that need, providing a model focused on the entire lifecycle rather than a supply-only offering. We aim to establish an end-to-end responsibility structure that spans early-stage planning, installation, post-occupancy management, service and warranty integration. LG Pro Builder was designed with this shift in mind—to move from transactional supply to partnership.
This approach is strengthening our foundation in North America, where we have partnered with top-tier builders to support residential developments, from mid-range and luxury single-family homes to multi-family properties. Rather than stepping away at delivery, we remain engaged across the lifecycle. Instead of spreading responsibility across multiple parties, a more connected approach can help address delays, rising costs and operational inefficiency over time.
ThinQ Pro: “Smart Home” Becomes “Smart Operation”
ThinQ Pro sits at the center of this shift as a B2B platform designed for builders, installers, property managers and operational teams. It unifies installation, operation, maintenance and warranty management into one system, providing real-time visibility into appliance performance across properties through dashboard-based remote monitoring.
This translates directly into measurable operational benefits:
- Reduced on-site visits through proactive issue detection
- Standardized installation and onboarding processes
- Accumulation of operational data for predictive maintenance
- Improved management efficiency through centralized oversight
The value of connectivity grows when paired with operational management efficiency and enhanced living experiences for residents. ThinQ Pro brings these elements together by connecting devices within a single ecosystem, enabling more effective management and supporting AI-driven solutions that improve everyday life for occupants.
As IoT capabilities develop further, the platform can extend to broader property management functions, from detecting water leaks to monitoring environmental conditions and improving oversight across entire buildings.
The Real Differentiator: Responsibility, Not Just Technology
Many platforms can connect devices, collect data and generate dashboards, but connectivity alone does not create accountability. When responsibility is divided between manufacturers, software providers, installers and service operators, issues can take longer to resolve and confidence can suffer.
In residential developments, long-term stability depends not only on technology, but on a clear operating foundation. By embedding lifecycle thinking into both our ThinQ Pro platform and our organizational model, we are turning operational design into accountability.
A New Role in the Global Builder Market
The builder market is evolving, and expectations of partnership are changing with it. Builders are not only constructing homes, but managing long-term assets in more complex regulatory, financial and operational environments.
We at LG are responding to this market shift by redefining our position from appliance manufacturer to lifecycle partner. Through LG Pro Builder and ThinQ Pro, we are becoming an operational platform leader, shaping the future of the builder market by sharing responsibility for the entire lifecycle of residential assets.
By Ronald Ro, vice president and head of AI Home Solution Business Development Division, Home Appliance Solutions at LG Electronics
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1 Deloitte Center for Financial Services, 2024 Commercial Real Estate Outlook.
Deloitte, 2023 Global Real Estate Outlook.
2 Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, Sustainable Signals: Understanding Corporates' Sustainability Priorities and Challenges (2024).
3 Green Builder Media – Value Per Square Foot: The New Housing Metric.