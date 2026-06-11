[Executive Corner] From “Build Well” to “Operate Well”: Redefining Value in the Builder Market

For decades, residential construction was judged by a simple standard: build well, deliver on time and control costs. At LG Electronics (LG), we know that quality craftsmanship matters, but it is no longer enough. Now, as housing portfolios grow and operating costs rise, our competitive advantage depends less on project completion and more on how a property performs over its full lifecycle.

Recent industry research increasingly links value creation to post-completion performance. Deloitte’s real estate outlook identifies long-term asset performance and operational efficiency as key priorities for developers and institutional investors.1 Morgan Stanley likewise highlights lifecycle cost management and technology-enabled operations as central to asset resilience and valuation stability.2 Green Builder Media is redefining the home buyer’s narrative as “Value Per Square Foot” (reflecting total cost of ownership, sustainability, resilience, wellness and efficiency) versus the traditional “Price Per Square Foot” metric used in the homebuilder and residential real estate industries.3 In this environment, we need to look at how installation, operation, maintenance, warranty and asset management shape market competitiveness.

Redefining Home Appliances as Operational Platforms

Traditionally, appliances were selected for style, cost and brand preference, with little expectation of extended value beyond their basic function. Today, appliances are part of a connected operating ecosystem that can provide data on usage patterns, energy consumption, performance and maintenance needs. In large-scale residential communities, this data can support asset value, risk management and long-term operating efficiency.

This shift is reshaping the smart home concept. What began as a way to make everyday living more intuitive is becoming part of a broader operational infrastructure. Now that ecosystem is expanding beyond convenience. Through third-party sensors and open API integrations, the connected home is developing into a broader operational infrastructure. What was once marketed primarily as a “smart home” is evolving into something more strategic. The focus is evolving from connectivity as a lifestyle convenience to connectivity as a foundation for asset performance, risk management and long-term efficiency.