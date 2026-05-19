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How LG AI Helps Your Home Settle Faster in the Evening
Home routines are often interrupted by repeated micro-adjustments such as scrolling for content and manually tweaking AC settings, delaying real rest. As consumers increasingly look for smarter and more intuitive home experiences, AI-powered personalization and automated climate control are helping remove the small frictions that keep people from actually relaxing.
In this edition, LG Electronics (LG) explores how AI-powered home solutions are reshaping evening routines through a series of questions and answers, offering insights into more personalized entertainment experiences and smarter climate control for the home.
Q: Why Does Getting Comfortable Take So Long?
Even in a comfortable home, small interruptions tend to pile up. The thermostat needs tweaking. The streaming queue needs scrolling. The airflow needs redirecting. No single step feels like a big deal, but collectively, they keep the evening from starting. The remote stays in your hand because the room still does not feel fully settled.
Q: Why Do People Spend More Time Choosing What to Watch Than Actually Watching?
A pattern familiar to many viewers: by the time they finally settle on something to watch, they are too tired to enjoy it. You sit down to watch something, and fifteen minutes later you’re still browsing. One app after another, a few trailers and still nothing feels quite right. You’re not short on content, you’re just tired of looking for it.
The LG AI TV with webOS addresses this by learning individual viewing preferences over time to create a more seamless, personalized experience. Instead of bouncing between apps and menus, it brings your options together in one place. By surfacing more relevant recommendations, the TV reduces unnecessary browsing and search time, allowing for more time actually watching.
Q: Why Is It So Hard to Just Leave the AC Alone?
You sit down on the couch after a long day. But somehow, the remote stays in your hand. The room feels cool, but is it cool the right way? What about the airflow? The fan speed? The bill at the end of the month? Your body shifts. The room shifts. And it’s hard to fully trust that the AC has it all handled.
The LG DUALCOOL AI is designed around the idea that the best comfort is the kind you do not need to think about. It automatically adjusts temperature, airflow and direction in response to shifts in the room, with no manual input needed. Comfort settles in on its own. The room simply feels comfortable without requiring constant adjustment.
Q: What Does an Evening Actually Feel Like When LG AI Handles the Adjustments?
The LG AI TV* and the LG DUALCOOL AI solve different things, but they point the same way. One takes the guesswork out of what to watch. The other takes the fiddling out of how the room feels. Together, they help create a home environment that feels ready the moment you sit down.
A good evening rarely comes from one big upgrade. It’s the small annoyances: the extra scroll, the temperature bump, the fan adjustment, quietly going away. You sit down. The room feels right. Something good is already playing. The remote is on the table, not in your hand. That is when the evening starts.
Q: Does the LG AI TV Learn What I Like to Watch?
Yes, LG AI TV actively learns your viewing habits and preferences to provide a deeply personalized experience. By using the AI Magic Remote, the TV understands who you are and what you enjoy.
Here is how LG AI TV learns and adapts to you:
- AI Concierge: This feature analyzes your watch history and search habits. Simply press the AI button, and the TV recommends shows, keywords, and shortcuts tailored to your taste. It identifies frequent search terms like #Action Movie to surface content you are likely to enjoy.
- Voice ID Recognition: The TV distinguishes between different users by their voices. When you speak to the remote, it recognizes you individually, greets you by name, and provides customized recommendations separate from other family members.
- Multi-AI Search: Using Google Gemini or Microsoft Copilot, the TV processes complex queries in 24 languages. It learns from the context of your requests, finding movies based on plot details or even helping you plan a 7-day trip.
In summary, LG AI TV creates a personalized ecosystem that remembers your searches, recognizes your voice, and uses advanced AI to suggest exactly what you want to watch next.
Q: Can the LG DUALCOOL AI Adjust Temperature and Airflow on Its Own?
Yes. The LG DUALCOOL AI uses built-in sensors to read room temperature and humidity, then adjusts temperature, airflow, and direction automatically. This reduces the need to get up and manually correct settings, allowing the room to find a comfortable state on its own.
Q: Are LG AI TV and LG DUALCOOL AI Available in My Country?
It depends on your region. LG AI TV and the LG DUALCOOL AI are sold in many countries, but specific models and AI features vary by market. Check your local LG website or retailer to see what’s available where you live.
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* Features and specifications may vary by model and region. AI capabilities in LG AI TV with webOS and the LG DUALCOOL AI are available on select models only. Internet connection and subscription to services may be required for certain AI features.