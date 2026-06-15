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Skip the Prep: How LG AI Dishwasher, AI Washing Machine and AI Robot Vacuum Are Quietly Reshaping the Chore List
Pre-rinsing dishes. Scanning the floor before the robot vacuum. Picking the wash cycle. None of that was ever the actual chore. It was just the prep before the chore. LG AI SenseClean™, LG AI Wash and the AI Robot Vacuum each sense what's in front of them, so the prep disappears before it starts.
If you've ever rinsed a plate before loading the dishwasher, or scanned the floor before starting the robot vacuum, you know the feeling. It made sense once. It doesn’t anymore. LG Electronics (LG) designed LG AI SenseClean, LG AI Wash and the AI Robot Vacuum to read the situation in front of them and adjust on their own. Nothing to prep before pressing start.
Saturday morning. The apartment was quiet for the first time all week. A young professional living alone in Austin was spending her morning the same way she always did: rinsing dishes, carefully sorting the laundry by fabric type before the wash and checking the floor before starting the robot vacuum. It had never crossed her mind to question any of it.
Why Does Pre-Rinsing Feel Like the Responsible Thing to Do?
When a dish comes out of the dishwasher with a spot still on it, your first reaction is to blame the machine, or yourself, for not rinsing well enough. That doubt is what keeps you coming back to the sink.
Turns out the detergent actually needs that food residue on the plate to do its job. Rinsing dishes beforehand can reduce the detergent's ability to clean. The time at the sink and the water used do not produce a cleaner result. They just make it feel like you did something.
"I thought you had to rinse first. Finding out it was working against me was a real surprise." A user shared.
LG AI SenseClean settles that for you. Once the cycle starts, its turbidity sensor reads the soil level of the wash water from the initial pre-wash stage. It keeps reading through the wash and rinse stages, adjusting the wash time, intensity and water use to match. Remove any large solid food pieces, then load and go. The machine takes it from there.
Why Does Standing in Front of the Washing Machine Take So Long?
Before starting a load, there’s the sorting. Darks separate from lights. Something with a delicate label that needs its own cycle. Then you scroll through the options on the machine, trying to remember which setting is actually right for this load.
None of it is unreasonable. It comes from wanting the load to turn out right: colors intact, fabrics undamaged. The decision feels like it matters.
"I used to stand there for a few minutes every time, going back and forth. Half the time I just picked something and went with it." Another user noted.
LG AI Wash, the washing machine's auto-cycle feature, detects the load before it starts. It analyzes the load’s weight, fabric type and soil level. It sets the right cycle without being asked. Put the laundry in and start the wash. For everyday loads, the machine handles the cycle selection automatically.
Why Is It So Hard to Just Turn the Robot Vacuum On and Walk Away?
Before switching it on, there is usually a scan. A wire that might catch. A sock by the baseboard. A rug edge that could trip it up. You mostly trust the vacuum, just not quite enough to walk away.
That scan turns into its own little task before the cleaning even starts. By the time you press the button, you've already done work you didn’t need to do.
"I would do a quick check first, just in case. At some point I realized I was basically doing the cleaning myself." Another user, on the same routine.
The AI Robot Vacuum does that scan for you. AI Cleaning uses 360° LiDAR and 3D laser sensors to map the room layout. AI object recognition identifies wires, socks, carpet edges and around 100 other types of obstacles, routing around them on its own. Smart Turbo automatically increases suction on carpets and in corners. The mop pads lift when carpet is detected. Switch it on. The floor check is already done.
What’s Left When the Prep Work Disappears?
LG AI SenseClean senses the soil level and adjusts the wash. LG AI Wash detects the load and sets the cycle. The AI Robot Vacuum maps the floor and cleans it. None of them need you to do the work before the work.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Does LG AI SenseClean really clean without pre-rinsing?
Yes. Once the cycle starts, the turbidity sensor reads the soil level of the wash water in real time. It detects the soiling level through the pre-wash, main wash and rinse stages, adjusting the wash time, intensity and water temperature at each stage. Standard food residue does not need a pre-rinse.
TrueSteam™ uses mist from water boiled to 100 degree Celsius to sanitize dishes, reaching surfaces inside the tub. When the Sanitizing cycle runs, the high-temperature steam eliminates 99.999 percent of bacteria and reduces water spots on the dishes. By matching water and energy use to the detected soil level, it also helps cut the water and energy that a pre-rinse routine would waste. Large solid items such as bones or pits should still be removed to protect the machine. Standard sauces, grease and food film can go in as they are.
Is TrueSteam available on all LG dishwasher models?
TrueSteam is available on select LG dishwasher models and is not standard across the full range. Please check the specifications of the specific model before purchase to confirm whether TrueSteam is included.
Does LG AI Wash really select the cycle on its own?
Yes. LG AI Wash detects the load’s weight, fabric type and soil level, then selects and adjusts the wash cycle accordingly. There is no need to choose a program manually before starting. LG AI Wash is calibrated for loads of the same fabric type. When fabrics of different types are loaded together, the machine runs the Standard (Cotton) cycle by default, so continue to group items with similar colors and fabrics to keep colors from bleeding and fabrics from being stressed. For items that require special care, such as heavily stained garments or pieces with specific label instructions, handle them separately. Standard everyday laundry can go in together.
Does the AI Robot Vacuum work on both hard floors and carpets?
Yes. The AI Robot Vacuum is designed to work across multiple floor types including hard floors and carpets. Its 360° LiDAR and 3D laser sensors detect the room layout and obstacle locations, adjusting navigation and suction accordingly. The AI object recognition system identifies wires, socks, carpet edges and around 100 other types of obstacles, routing around them so you don't need to clear the floor first.
Smart Turbo automatically increases suction on carpets and in corners. The mop pads lift when carpet is detected. The tangle-free brush keeps hair and thread from wrapping around it. Once cleaning is done, the all-in-one tower automatically empties the dustbin, washes the mop pads and dries them with warm air.
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* Features and specifications may vary by model, size and market. LG AI SenseClean, LG AI Wash and TrueSteam are available on select models only. TrueSteam is a separate option that must be selected manually and does not run as part of the AI auto cycle. Cycle time shown at the start is an estimate and updates as the sensor reads soil level. Internet connection and LG ThinQ® app required for certain smart features. Obstacle recognition performance of the AI Robot Vacuum may vary by lighting, object type and floor conditions; clearing thin cables and very small items is still recommended.